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In Washington

The Clinton Foundation has announced the launch of the Clinton Policy Institute (CPI), its first major new initiative in more than a decade. According to the Associated Press, the institute will work with state and local governments to develop bipartisan policy solutions.

HP Thought Bubble: We find this story laughable and highly unlikely, given the Clintons’ overt partisanship.

Speaking of bipartisan efforts, the House’s push to regulate artificial intelligence took a significant step forward Monday as Reps. Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.) and Lori Trahan (D-Mass.) formally introduced the Great American AI Act, a sweeping framework intended to establish the nation’s first comprehensive federal rules for advanced AI systems.

The Trump administration is stepping up enforcement of federal health care price transparency rules, arguing that patients should know the real cost of medical care before receiving treatment. POLITICO reports that federal officials are increasing scrutiny of hospitals and insurers that fail to publish negotiated prices in usable formats, while also pushing Congress to strengthen transparency requirements.

Across America

A community celebration turned into tragedy Sunday evening when gunfire erupted at Seattle’s annual Bite of Seattle festival. At this writing, three people are dead and four others wounded, including a two-year-old child. Police say the shooting appears to have resulted from two individuals exchanging gunfire in the middle of the crowded event.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is doubling down on electric vehicle manufacturing, even as national EV sales have cooled and Congress has rolled back many federal incentives. In an interview with POLITICO, Kemp argued that Georgia’s push was always about attracting jobs and investment—not federal tax credits—and said EVs should remain one option among many for consumers.

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” continued its remarkable box office run, earning $87 million in North America during its second weekend.

Carlos Beltrán, Andruw Jones and Jeff Kent were officially inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, each using their Cooperstown speeches to honor the family, mentors and hometowns that shaped their careers.

Around the World

Western Europe is facing one of its worst wildfire emergencies in years as massive blazes continue to sweep across France and Spain. More than 360,000 people have been forced from their homes, with fires threatening the Bordeaux wine region in France.

German investigators say the man accused of carrying out the deadly attack near Berlin’s Pride celebration had a documented history of Islamist extremism and had previously attempted to join ISIS.

Israel’s security cabinet has approved a legal framework to allow an international military force to deploy into parts of Gaza that are no longer under Israeli control. This marks a significant step in the U.S.-backed postwar plan for the territory.

Oil prices fell sharply Monday after reports that Iran may suspend attacks in response to the United States pausing its own strikes, raising hopes that the conflict may be ending.

A small town in southern Finland is turning one of the world’s oldest materials into a solution for one of renewable energy’s biggest challenges: long-term storage. CNBC reports that the town of Pornainen has deployed the world’s largest commercial sand battery, a massive, insulated silo filled with roughly 2,000 tons of crushed soapstone that stores excess electricity as heat.

Thank you for reading.