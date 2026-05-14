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Foreign Policy | U.S. Politics | Health-Care News | Economic News

The Pentagon comptroller told the House that the cost of the Iran military action so far is $29 billion.

President Trump’s trip to China is also a high-level business summit. Air Force One was filled with billionaires, including Elon Musk and the CEOs of 20 major companies such as Apple, Blackrock and Nvidia. Trump will pressure Xi to “open up” China to US companies.

There’s more bad news for the Democrats in the gerrymandering war. On Tuesday, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled in two cases that together uphold the new Congressional map of 7 Republican districts and one Democrat district, a pickup of one GOP seat for the 2026 midterm elections.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer actually took the correct position on an issue. Schumer went on record as supporting a measure by Sen. John Thune to block Senators from being paid whenever there’s a government shutdown.

Tuesday, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary resigned amid reports that President Trump was considering firing him.

Records released this week by Sen. Ron Johnson show that even while the Biden Administration was telling parents that the COVID vaccine was safe for children, FDA doctors were reviewing files on 96 dead children and found that seven of them were possibly or probably killed by the shots. Five of them involved myocarditis.

Auto parts maker Delta Camshaft is leaving Tacoma, Washington, for another state, citing rampant crime and skyrocketing costs, including the new “millionaire’s tax.” The owner said moving will cost $100,000, but will quickly pay for itself.

Morton Salt just finalized its relocation from Chicago to Overland Park, Kansas, citing the high taxes and costs in Illinois. Morton was founded in 1848 and had been in Chicago for 178 years. Gov. J.B. Pritzker must be very upset after all he did to keep them in business with all the potato chips he ate.

Thank you for reading.