Good morning. In today’s edition we discuss Tucker Carlson, NYC Mamdani news, more Tuesday election news and much more.

U.S. NEWS

“The Elephant in the Room:” We received a letter asking why we haven’t addressed the meltdown at the Heritage Foundation over its defense of Tucker Carlson following his interview with Nick Fuentes, a leader of the so-called “Groyper” movement, a far-alt-right movement tied to anti-Semitism and white nationalism. The writer seemed to imply that we were ignoring this story to cover for it. Actually, the fact that we now have to provide links just to explain who all these people are and what this story is about is the real reason we didn’t cover it.

Here’s an account of the Heritage Foundation situation.

This is what got Carlson into hot water and his response to it.

Here’s an explanation of who Fuentes is and what “Groypers” are.

And here’s David Strom of Hotair.com with more on Fuentes and what the proper reaction to him by principled conservatives should be.

We have a limited amount of space and hours in a day to research news, and on most days, far too much news to cover. We try to select subjects that might actually have an impact on your lives, like elected officials, wars and economics. We devote very little attention to the kind of clickbait stories about attention-seekers that other conservative outlets cover (i.e, if Robert DeNiro or the gals on “The View” say something outrageously stupid, we don’t consider that news and only quote it if it’s more inadvertently hilarious than normal.)

Our view of Tucker Carlson is that he did some groundbreaking reporting on Fox News, but lately, he’s wandered so far afield that we’ve stopped paying much attention. He’s one of many media figures we simply don’t follow much anymore. We also don’t consider it worth our time or yours to cover internal feuds involving political commentators and private organizations, any more than we’d cover a dispute between Jimmy Kimmel and the Soros foundation. We have bigger fish to fry.

As for our tolerance of anti-Semites and white supremacists who are trying to pose as MAGA spokespeople (a narrative the leftist media LOVES to amplify), we thought we’d been very clear over the years that we have no use for any racist lowlifes who come across like skinheads with a better barber. They don’t represent MAGA voters, and as Trump himself said of the Charlotteville neo-Nazis and white nationalists, they should be “condemned totally.” We certainly don’t encourage or excuse them, as the Democrats do with the violent extremists who claim to be part of their coalition. And the fact that our founder is the current US Ambassador to Israel should tell you what we think of anti-Semites.

Okay, we’ve covered this. Now, back to the news...

Elon Musk may become the world’s first trillionaire, after Tesla shareholders voted by 75% to approve his pay package that could be worth up to $1 trillion.

Way to go, leftists: Vandalizing those Teslas really hurt him.

Coincidentally, after getting their election wins, it’s reported that Congressional Democrats are finally making moves to end their already record-long government shutdown, which is seriously starting to harm a lot of Americans. Well, we’re sure they were willing to make that sacrifice on our behalf.

The latest to feel the pain are air travelers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that due to shortages of air traffic controllers, air capacity is being reduced at 40 airports. As of 9 a.m. Thursday morning, 825 flights in, out of or within the US had been delayed and 42 canceled. While you’re stuck waiting at the terminal, be sure to call Chuck Shumer’s office and thank him.

Friday Fake News, ICE Desk: A Los Angeles Times reporter claimed that ICE agents kidnapped the one-year-old daughter of an arrestee at a Home Depot and drove off with her. OUTRAGE!!

What actually happened: The man abandoned his daughter in his vehicle when he got out and attacked the ICE agents with rocks and a hammer. In any arrest situation like that, if a child is present, law enforcement takes the child into protective custody and then reunites it with another legal guardian. It’s not Gestapo tactics, it’s standard police procedure. But thanks, L.A. Times, for pouring gasoline on the fire, not a smart thing to do in California. Bonchie at Redstate.com has the full story.

MUST-READ: This week, Jesse Watters on Fox News aired the full interview with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika. In a painfully emotional segment, she described the day of his assassination and how she has been coping with his death. This link has both video and quotes, and it’s a must-see.

U.S. POLITICS

George Soros’ son and surrogate America-destroyer Alex Soros posted a photo on X of him with Zohran Mamdani to celebrate the win of the socialist who was reportedly heavily funded by Soros dark money. Soros wrote, “So proud to be a New Yorker! The American dream continues! Congrats, Mayor Zohran Mamdani”

It’s doubly ironic that not only are neither of these guys from New York City, they’re both sworn enemies of the American dream. Despite being two red diaper babies of wealthy, socialist parents who’ve never held a real job, they claim to champion the workers yet hate capitalism (Mamdani vowed to dismantle the system that empowered Trump, which could only be free market capitalism.) If they both hate billionaires so much, why did Mamdani take so much money from Soros, and why doesn’t Alex give his tainted inheritance to the poor instead of to other socialist elites?

Easy: It’s because socialism is the art of appearing to care about people by giving them something you stole from someone else.

In a move that shakes up the midterm elections, Democrat Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, a Marine vet who was the only Democrat to vote for the GOP continuing resolution to keep the government open (and who has received predictably unhinged threats from the left) announced that he will not run for reelection next year.

Golden said he considered being in Congress a meaningful public service despite never liking politics, “but after 11 years as a legislator, I have grown tired of the increasing incivility and plain nastiness that are now common from some elements of our American community — behavior that, too often, our political leaders exhibit themselves.” He also said, “We’re allowing the most extreme, pugilistic elements of our party to call the shots.”

If they’re so desperate to retain power, Democrats should spend less time trying to gerrymander new House districts and more time listening to current Congress members like him – if there are any others like him left in Congress.

The invaluable DataRepublican X page has compiled a mountain of evidence uncovering the massive, well-funded voter turnout/ballot harvesting organization of the left. They might not be competent at running anything else, but they have built a massive machine for winning power and hanging on to it (Remember, Obama’s only prior management experience before becoming President was that he was a “community organizer.”) This shows what the Republicans are facing. They had better up their turnout game substantially before the 2026 midterms.

The exodus of qualified public servants from New York City has already begun…

One We Didn’t See Coming: Far-left actress and “Will & Grace” star Deborah Messing riled her leftist social media followers by backing Cuomo, and saying that Mamdani was not qualified and was an “actual Communist Jihadist.”

Note to those attacking Deborah Messing for telling the truth: They’re not even bothering to hide it anymore…

Socialism In A Nutshell: Candidate who ran on a platform of giving free stuff to his voters is already begging his voters to send money to him to help pay for the “transition” to a government that’s going to give free stuff to them, seriously, he meant it.

X Post of the Day! From Fox News comedian Jimmy Failla: “Mamdani had a CASH BAR at his victory party. If you can’t get a free vodka from this guy, something tells me the free food and buses ain’t coming. Congrats, suckers.”

INTERNATIONAL

Is Inspector Clouseau in charge? As if the incompetence of the security at the Louvre in Paris that was revealed after the recent theft of France’s crown jewels wasn’t bad enough, it’s now been reported that the password for the museum’s security system was “Louvre.” The New York Post scoffed that it might as well have been “password.” Please, that’s insulting to the French. You mean it might as well have been “Le password.”

INVESTIGATIONS

Baker: “Hang tight” for update on J6 pipe bomber identity: First, if you didn’t see our breaking story yesterday on the almost certain identification of the person who placed the pipe bombs in advance of the J6 rally, please take a look…

Understand, this is a monumental story, and care is being taken as to how it’s broken. Investigative journalist Steve Baker at The Blaze posted this on X yesterday, no doubt after “an abundance of (legal) counsel” had reviewed it, and we wanted to pass it along here in his own words:

“After an abundance of counsel from trusted parties within and outside government, we’ve hit the pause button so those interested parties can have some more time to look at the J6 pipe bomber evidence. There are things they need to do internally.

“This is a real story. When it breaks, it’s going to be a HUGE story. There are a lot of moving parts, but we need to give them time to do what they need to do, and I know everyone is waiting. Believe me. Tensions are running high. But this is a game changer, and we don’t want to do anything to jeopardize that right now.

“I was up at 3:30 am preparing the video clips for the release on this morning’s Glenn Beck Program. Contrary to what so many X complainers will say, this wasn’t a hype stunt for views and clicks. And no, the government didn’t silence us. Glenn and I were both pretty amped up to put it all out there this morning. And we were both very disappointed when the decision to postpone was made.

“The government’s investigation into the J6 pipe bombs was going nowhere two weeks ago. Today, I can say that has all changed. A bunch of people got pretty spun up yesterday.

“Hang tight. It’s all coming.”

For the record, Brandon Straka --- our friend and the founder of #WalkAway who was targeted by the “justice” system simply for being NEAR the Capitol building --- was skeptical about Baker’s delay, posting this (which we’re passing along here to head off some of the comments we know we’d otherwise get from our own subscribers): “Before I come right out and say this explanation makes no sense, and that we’ve heard this too many times --- out of respect for you, Steve, I’ll give you an opportunity to answer this question: why would a journalist wait to break a story so that the government could have more time to look at the evidence?

“Breaking a story before the government knows what’s going on is every journalist’s dream.

“Furthermore, why would giving the government more time HELP? The story is the story. Other than giving them more time to make things disappear or cover things up, what is the benefit of giving the government more time to break a story?

“Can you please answer this? Because you’re talking to an audience who’s been told ‘something big is coming – no really!’ more times than we’ve been told to trust the plan.”

After Brandon’s own horrendous ordeal with the “justice” system after his mere presence near the Capitol building on J6, his cynicism is understandable. And he is far from alone in that. However, there are legitimate reasons why Baker and Hanneman might need to hold off a little longer. This might be related to national security. It might be because FBI Director Kash Patel and deputy Dan Bongino are investigating something that could be affected. It might be for the benefit of prosecutors putting together their case, perhaps involving a very big fish. After following these last several years of reporting by Steve Baker --- who went through his own ordeal with the “justice” system simply for trying to report on J6 from inside the Capitol --- we trust him to get the story out, if not today then very soon.

One of the comments on X perfectly echoed our opinion of Steve’s reporting: “If it were anyone other than Steve saying this, I would be leery, but Steve has exposed some major J6 sh**. He hasn’t been dishonest, over promised or under delivered nor lied to any of us (that I’m aware of). I trust Steve’s reporting and I’m giving hm the benefit of the doubt for these reasons alone. He hasn’t given anyone a reason to distrust him.”

YES, we believe this is going to come out and haven’t been wrong yet. These solid reporters would not be going out on a limb otherwise, and it’s hard to imagine how they could be stopped from revealing it. (You can bet that neither is the slightest bit suicidal.) We’ll have the update for you as soon as it drops.

At the same time, there’s one especially cryptic part of Baker’s post that we find intriguing: the part about “interested parties” wanting more time because “there are things they want to do internally.” Baker never specifies who these “interested parties” are. That’s a piece of information that will need to be dropped as well.

And a second one: “We were both very disappointed when the decision to postpone was made.” Note that passive-voice sentences are constructed to obscure the subject of the sentence. WHO made the decision to postpone? Obviously, it wasn’t Baker, and it certainly wasn’t Glenn Beck. So it was probably someone in the government. Inquiring minds demand to know.

RELATED NEWS: Great news: Appeals court vacates decision that denied Trump’s effort to move NY case to federal court

In a big win for President Trump, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals issued their decision on Thursday that a lower court’s ruling against Trump moving his criminal case out of Manhattan (Southern District of New York) and into federal court would be vacated. They said the district court failed to properly consider the renewed motion.

This is the ginned-up case in New York about the Trump Organization falsifying business records about NDA (non-disclosure agreement) payments to Stormy Daniels. New York State District Attorney Letitia James campaigned for office on a pledge to “get” Donald Trump. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg brought the case. Presiding Judge Juan Merchan should have recused himself from the case because an immediate family member, his political consultant daughter, was arguably profiting from it. Never mind all that; Trump ended up being found guilty by a rubber-stamp Manhattan jury on 34 counts, but fortunately, the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity slammed on the brakes at that point.

As Susie Moore at RedState.com explains, “Trump had initially attempted to remove the case from state court to federal court, which was shot down. But after the Supreme Court issued its ruling in Trump v. United States in July of 2024, Trump renewed his efforts to remove the case to federal court, asserting that the Supreme Court’s intervening decision rendered the State of New York’s prosecution one ‘relating to’ his official acts as President, such that the case was now removable and established ‘good cause’ for his untimely filing [of the renewed motion].”

That second attempt was shot down by U.S. District Court Judge (again, Southern District of New York) Alvin Hellerstein, a 91-year-old Clinton appointee, so Trump’s team appealed to the 2nd Circuit, which heard arguments in June.

Now, the appeals court decision sends the case back to Judge Hellerstein’s court, which must consider anew whether the case should have been moved to federal court after all. If it should have, that means it was improperly tried in state court. If it was, then President Trump’s conviction on those 34 counts will not stand.

There was plenty improper about this trial. At least this might be one way to dismiss the whole ridiculous, politically-charged case. Trump did nothing wrong here.

MORE FROM THE HUCKABEE POST

