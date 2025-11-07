The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shell Clarke's avatar
Shell Clarke
5h

This article echoes my exact sentiment and posture on the news...well said. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Huckabee Post
Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
6h

Folks it's been a rough intense week so I'll leave you with a good old corny Jewish joke aka groaner :

How does Moses make coffee?

Hebrews it

Yuk yuk yuk 😋

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Huckabee Post
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture