Good afternoon. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 9 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

This is a story we’ve had all week, but it set off our “fake news” radar so we decided to wait until the truth came out. It dribbled out in stages, but now, it appears that we finally have the full story. It was worth waiting for because the extra time allowed the leftist media, from major news channels and “experts” to late night “comedians,” to look like idiots – which admittedly isn’t that difficult.

It started with the leftist rag The New Republic blasting Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for his alleged squandering of tax money on luxuries (something leftists only care about when it’s not them doing it.) This included $15.1 million on ribeye steak in September, and, they wrote, “$2 million for Alaskan king crab and $6.9 million worth of lobster tail. (Lobster tail is apparently a favorite of Hegseth’s Pentagon—the department spent more than $7.4 million total on the luxury item in March, May, June, and October.)”

It got even dumber when Clinton henchman Paul Begala went on CNN and accused Hegseth of eating all that lobster himself “while our troops are eating MREs!” Others on the left piled on and expanded on the “Hegseth is blowing billions on lobster” narrative.

Well, it’s Friday, so we’ll come out of our shells and tell you the real story: The steak and lobster were, of course, for the troops – specifically, as a treat for troops deployed to danger zones and those whose deployment had been extended. It’s a military tradition that dates back years, and it was also done under Obama.

Streiff at Redstate.com has an excellent round-up of all the smug leftists who spent this entire week smearing Hegseth while unknowingly revealing just how pig-ignorant they are.

We agree with the commenter on X who said it would be nice if Democrats could show as much anger over illegal immigrants murdering Americans as they do over our troops getting a good meal.

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MORE Fake News! We told you yesterday that ABC News reported that the FBI warned California police departments about a potential Iranian retaliatory drone strike on West Coast cities. But they did not report that the FBI said the threat was “unverified.” After ABC reported it as if it were real news from the FBI, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made it clear that the story was unverified.

ABC News then amended its report by claiming that the FBI released a fuller version that called the threat unverified – but that’s still not true. The “unverified” caveat was in the original story; ABC News just left it out. You can read more here.

Just to be clear, when we use the phrase “ABC News,” please know that any relationship between ABC and actual news is unverified.

A court case that should never have happened at all has sparked a landmark First Amendment ruling. In 2021, at the height of George Floyd hysteria, a white San Juan Capistrano, California, first grader – inspired by a lesson on Martin Luther King Jr. – added the words “Any lives” to a “Black Lives Matter” picture and shared it with a black friend. In response, the school principal branded her drawing as “inappropriate,” forced her to apologize, banned her from giving drawings to classmates and barred her from recess for two weeks.

With help from the Pacific Legal Foundation, her parents sued. A lower court sided with the school, but after several appeals, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals just ruled in the child’s favor. They found that the school did not show that the drawing was sufficiently disruptive to justify the principal’s actions to protect the students’ safety and well-being.

A spokesman for Pacific Legal said, “Today’s ruling affirms what should be obvious: Students don’t lose their constitutional rights just because they’re young. The Constitution protects every student’s right to free expression. No child should be punished for expressing a well-intentioned message to a friend.”

He’s right, that should be obvious. It’s too bad that so much time, money and anguish was expended because the school’s principal was less mature than a first grader and incapable of seeing that.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Law professor Jonathan Turley reports on the latest effort by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna to turn all of America into the failed socialist state of California by imposing a national wealth tax on billionaires (to start) and “redistributing” their money. Turley also explains why this would be both economically ruinous and unconstitutional, which is why the Dems are desperate to win back the Senate and expand and stack the Supreme Court with leftwing activists.

See Something That Never Happens: A citizen journalist in San Francisco documented voter fraud in broad daylight by taking video of ballot petition signature gatherers paying homeless people $5 each to sign fake names and addresses on multiple ballot petitions.

Gee, we wonder if this is how Gavin Newsom’s gerrymandering bill got on the ballot?...

Good Read: Neil Bright at Western Journal compares the records of Bill Clinton and Donald Trump to show that their policies are actually quite similar, yet Democrats didn’t lose their minds to Clinton Derangement Syndrome. It shows both how far to the extreme left the Democrats have veered that the policies of a centrist Democrat in the ‘90s are now considered fascist by today’s Democrats.

Americans might be wondering at this point if there is any federal program that isn’t rife with fraud. The latest such news comes courtesy of an undercover video by James O’Keefe’s watchdog group, involving government set-aside contracts for “Native American-owned businesses” (Oh no, you mean the same mindset that gave us Indian casinos is also allowing rip-offs of taxpayer money?! Say it isn’t so!)

In hidden camera video of executives with two “Native American-owned firms” that have over $100 million in government contracts, the execs reveal that the only Native Americans are on the board, and they hire executives who “understand the federal marketspace” (i.e., who know how to game the system.) Only about a third of the money for one company goes back to the tribe, and the company does only about 20% of the contracted work with the rest being subcontracted out. One executive was caught admitting, “It’s cheating, really.”

Are we supposed to consider this system a tacit form of payback for paying the Indians only $24 for Manhattan Island? If so, what did we do to the Somalis to owe them so many billions?

Tweet of the Day! A black X user has some questions for Chuck Schumer about his vow to gridlock the Senate indefinitely just to block passage of the SAVE Act because it’s “Jim Crow 2.0” and will “disenfranchise tens of millions of people” who are apparently too dumb to get an ID.

Give Credit Where It’s Due: Jasmine Crockett was actually right about her primary race against James Talarico being rigged, but of course, it was not Republicans who rigged it.

Talarico went from nobody to celebrity with millions in donations after Stephen Colbert claimed that CBS cut their interview from his show due to fears of Trump’s FCC. But the Washington Free Beacon reveals that Colbert and Talarico both knew days in advance of filming that the interview would violate the Equal Time law so it could run only on YouTube. Colbert lied about CBS cutting it from his show at the last minute. In short, the two white guys dishonestly conspired to prevent the black woman from winning the nomination.

Now, James, tell us more about the evils of “white supremacy!”

Former supermodel Kathy Ireland has filed a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against her ex-managers, accusing them of swindling her fortune away and betraying her trust “on a staggering and unconscionable scale” for decades, leaving her and her family deep in debt and forced to sell their home. She signed with them at a young age and trusted them to look out for her. Her attorney said, “Kathy’s a strong person of faith and her trust in God has really helped her and (her husband) Greg (Olsen) navigate the betrayal and the broken trust, and given her hope for the future.”

Ireland should have asked Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure about Hollywood ethics and morality. Bure pulled back the curtain on that by revealing that a friend once invited her and her husband to an event. They were shocked to discover it was an “underground party that was an S&M, like, sex thing that was so dark and demonic” that they left immediately.

Is she sure that wasn’t the Grammy Awards?

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Whoever pursues righteousness and love finds life, prosperity and honor.

- Proverbs 21:21

In light of what has been going on this week in the Middle East to end the tyranny in Iran and the attacks on our homeland by people who hate the freedoms we stand for, we chose an appropriate song for our look back at “Huckabee” on TBN. From her album “American Patriot,” here’s Christian artist Natasha Owens performing “Freedom Is the Song” with Tre Corley and the Music City Connection and Mike Huckabee on bass.

Weekend Music Picks: By HP Post pop culture guru Pat Reeder

Laura is very busy this week with an outside project and she asked me to pick the songs again. So I figured I’d continue with the patriotic theme.

Kicking off with something LOUD from the wonderful days before hair metal was killed by whiny, mopey grunge rockers from Seattle, before rockers were “canceled” for being proud Americans, and the blessed days before Billie Eilish was even born, here’s the title track from the second album by the supergroup Damn Yankees, “Don’t Tread on Me.” Yes, of course, that’s Ted Nugent on guitar and vocals.

There are so many patriotic country songs, it’s hard to pick just one. This week, President Trump might pick Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.” But since we’re going to see a tribute show on Saturday to American icon Johnny Cash, I picked his classic recitation, “Ragged Old Flag.” It’s a live performance, and he starts with a demonstration of how to lose and win back an audience in seconds.

Finally, something a bit obscure. Chuck Berry wrote it, Linda Ronstadt had a hit with it, but this is my favorite version of “Back in the USA,” by Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers. A pioneer of “lo-fi” rock, you can hear Jonathan turning off mic, cracking up, directing the band live, and having an infectiously great time celebrating America where anyone can play music, which is banned in certain Islamic nations we could name.

After a week like this, we all desperately need some laughs, and the Babylon Bee is here to provide some. These are some favorite stories; you’ll find more at their website.

https://babylonbee.com/news/tragedy-liberal-gets-stabbed-before-finishing-telling-people-how-peaceful-islam-is

https://babylonbee.com/news/iran-warns-us-it-has-huge-stockpile-of-supreme-leaders

https://babylonbee.com/news/iran-cancels-plan-to-attack-california-after-seeing-gavin-newsom-already-destroyed-it

https://babylonbee.com/news/to-save-time-cnn-will-now-run-retractions-simultaneously-with-news-stories

https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-condemn-dod-for-using-money-to-feed-soldiers-when-it-could-have-gone-to-somali-daycare

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