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Allen's avatar
Allen
1h

"Iran Cancels Plan To Attack California After Seeing Gavin Newsom Already Destroyed It" Probably closer to the truth than we know 😂😂😂😂

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
1h

I have to let this out of my system. Who was that San Juan Capistrano school principal protecting by punishing that first-grade student, who was obviously more intelligent than the principal?

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