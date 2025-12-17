Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

The Department of Labor announced that the economy added 64,000 jobs in November, well above the 50,000 economists predicted. But the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.6% because of a loss of 105,000 jobs in October. However, that might not be the bad news that it sounds like.

The reason for the large job loss in October was a reduction of 162,000 federal employees, as government workers who agreed to an early retirement buyout when Trump took office finally started leaving payrolls. Another 6,000 departed in November for a total reduction of 271,000 federal employees since January. Those job losses were offset by more Americans finding jobs in the private sector.

So while the unemployment rate is up, that’s because of the exodus of federal employees, meaning less tax money or borrowing needed to pay their salaries and fewer bureaucrats strangling the economy. That has to be good news for the economy in the long run, unless they take their government experience with them into the private sector. We’ll know that’s happened if McDonald’s is suddenly running a $38 trillion debt.

We’ve noticed that a lot of liberals are loudly condemning President Trump’s social media post about Rob Reiner and his wife, but there’s nothing but crickets from that quarter over Chuck Schumer’s tasteless shoutout to his favorite football team before commenting on the massacre of Jews in Australia.

We understand how difficult it is to find words when dealing with such horrifying tragedies. We don’t expect politicians always to know exactly what to say. But how hard is it to know what NOT to say, like “Go, Bills”?

Despite heavy demand due to holiday travel, the national average price of gas is expected to drop to $2.79 a gallon by Christmas Day. That will be the lowest Christmas gas price in five years, since (coincidentally) Trump’s last year in office in 2020.

GasBuddy estimates that will save Americans more than half a billion dollars over last Christmas. Throw in the deviled eggs at Christmas dinner, and it’s probably over a billion.

We’ll have more about this story soon, but Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley shared FBI documents with Just The News that reveal the “extensive stonewalling” of agents in three cities by the Obama-era FBI to shut down any investigations of Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation for possible criminal corruption during the 2016 presidential election. We don’t know if that really qualifies as “News,” since we’ve suspected it since 2016, but it’s always nice to be vindicated.

In some desperately-needed encouraging news, in Chile, conservative candidate Antonio Jose Kast won a landslide presidential victory over his communist opponent, signaling yet another South American nation that’s ready to kick socialism to the curb. We’re linking to the Washington Examiner write-up because virtually all the “mainstream” media outlets exhausted themselves trying to come up with negative adjectives for Kast, including “hard-right,” “far-right” and “ultra-conservative,” and comparing him to the dictator Pinochet and the Nazis.

He actually ran as a socially-conservative Trump-like populist, so much so that thousands of his supporters celebrated in the streets with many wearing MAGA caps (that should be MCGA.) So you can see why the mainstream media in the US are confused and terrified. Kast also vowed to end high crime and rampant illegal immigration. Horrors!

Fake news: Now that so much of the Jeffrey Epstein evidence and testimony is being made public, you’ll notice that the Democrats aren’t screaming so loudly about it anymore, because they’re realizing that anything bad will involve Democrats (Bill Clinton’s personal behavior, Hakeem Jeffries hitting Epstein up for campaign donations) and there’s nothing implicating Trump. As we’ve long said, if there was anything incriminating about Trump, it would’ve been leaked when the Dems had control of the files for four years.

But bless their hearts, they’re still trying to drag Trump into this, even if they have to alter the evidence to do it. Over the weekend, Democrats released a photo of Trump with five women, all them with their faces blocked out. Leftwing media figures called it “vile” and “disturbing,” and implied, or even outright stated, that it was Trump posing with “Epstein’s victims.”

It took only a quick Google image search to reveal that it was actually a photo of Trump posing with five adult Hawaiian Tropic models at an event at Mar-A-Lago, a photo that’s been in the media for decades. There was no reason to block out the women’s faces, other than to help make the lie easier to tell. The women have spoken about that event before and described Trump’s behavior toward them as “very nice” and “gentlemanly.”

Matt Vespa at Townhall.com makes the argument that Trump has grounds for yet another round of lucrative defamation lawsuits. We suspect his attorneys are already on it.

More Fake News: Not quite as blatant, but if you have to edit the comments of your political opponent to manufacture a story, then the story should be what a big, fat liar you are.

It isn’t just Democrats who are blocking Trump’s agenda; he’s also having to deal with pushback from Republicans. Last week, 22 House Republicans voted with all the Democrats to advance a bill overturning Trump’s executive order blocking most federal workers’ unions. Opponents of the bill claim that collective bargaining is a fundamental freedom for workers, but supporters of Trump’s EO noted that public servants are different from private sector workers, and even Democrat hero Franklin Roosevelt opposed government workers’ unions.

The point is likely moot, though, because even if the bill passes the House, it still has to pass the Senate, then be signed by Trump, which is about as likely as him donating to Joe Biden’s Presidential Library. And literally NOBODY is doing that.

By the way, if you want to know more about the legalities of public sector unions and strikes, this is a good source.

A cascade of scandals: Could the Democrat Party even BE more corrupt?

This week, news is breaking all over the place about one Democrat scandal after another. To lead into the details, here’s “Dilbert” creator, author and persuasion expert Scott Adams, doing his Tuesday podcast from his hospital bed, as he’s being treated for advanced prostate cancer and may or may not be able to go home. (He’d appreciate your prayers.)

Be advised, Adams is a strong Trump supporter but does not consider himself a Republican or even “identify” as a conservative, really. But in recent years he’s seen such deep layers and layers of corruption within the Democrat Party that he is most emphatically a non-Democrat. In his latest podcast, he lays out the most prominent ones in the news at this moment: the vast fraud in Minnesota and ties to top leaders in that state; allegations concerning the Clinton Foundation, including Uranium One (we’ll get to that below); new information on the Mar-a-Lago raid (we’ll get to that, too); the anti-Trump Lincoln Project’s $100 million “charity” fundraising effort; and “basically, everything that Democrats have touched,” he says pleasantly, as if slightly in awe of their relentless and predictable epic-scale corruption.

And, really, Scott has only scratched the surface. We all can think of more scandals involving millions and millions (perhaps billions) of dollars. ActBlue, accused of setting up a system to launder campaign donations, is potentially one of those. Then there’s Black Lives Matter, which appears to be another center of mind-boggling grift. And just yesterday, we mentioned a few of the leftists and even self-described “democratic socialists” who have become crazy-rich during their time in (ha) public service: Ilhan Omar, Bernie Sanders and AOC, to name just three.

“It is amazing,” Scott said. “Every single large organization...every time that there’s money involved, and Democrats, and there’s no reasonable audit process, it’s always the same --- it’s just a giant theft.” (Note: Think USAID.)

“...We really need to have some kind of a list or an accounting of all the massively corrupt things that Democrats have done recently.” He acknowledged possibly being “in a bubble” himself but said it didn’t look to him as though Republicans were doing the same thing. Maybe “a few,” as you’re always going to have a few. But, regarding Democrats, “Did you have any idea how bad it was? It’s really, REALLY bad.”

Our answer to Scott: YES, Scott, we did know how bad it was, and how most of the media have failed to do their job in exposing it. We’ve seen the indications of what one of Scott’s subscribers, posting on his livestream, said: that the Democrat Party is “a criminal syndicate.”

Getting on to specifics, we included a link yesterday to John Solomon and Jerry Dunleavy’s story on the Clinton Foundation, saying Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley --- one of our heroes who chairs a subcommittee offering support for whistleblowers --- had received, thanks to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, a new, longer timeline on the “repeated political obstruction” these investigators had faced while trying to look into possible pay-for-play schemes within the Clinton Foundation.

Let’s go further into this today.

“Field agents were frustrated,” Sen. Grassley said to Just The News after they told him that “HQ [FBI headquarters in DC] would not let it go forward…‘We were told NO by FBI HQ.’”

On its own, this new, longer timeline for the MYE (Hillary’s so-called “Mid-Year Exam”) will seem a bit cryptic and perhaps hard to decipher, but here it is. Start with the first-page Overview, which stretches from when concern was raised in 2010 (!) until today. On subsequent pages, it’s broken down into years. If you want to skip on, we’ll try at least to present the big picture.

We can see from the timeline what was going on 15 years ago --- an investigation by the FBI’s New York Field Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York regarding violations of campaign finance law. Perhaps you recall the name Sant Singh Chatwal, a wealthy Indian businessman and close Clinton ally/fundraiser who pleaded guilty (his case went to trial in 2014) to conspiring to violate the Federal Election Campaign Act by donating over $180,000 to three candidates through straw donors who were reimbursed.

Chatwal also pleaded guilty to witness tampering. He got probation (surprise!). And according to this timeline, when agents sought to expand their investigation to include the Clinton Foundation, “FBI-HQ would not allow.”

We also learn that in 2015, then-Washington Field Office special supervisory agent Tim Thibault apparently quashed an investigation of allegations in Peter Schweizer’s book CLINTON CASH. If Thibault’s name sounds familiar, his name has appeared here numerous times; he’s the same agent who placed obstacles in the way of investigating Hunter Biden and who also helped initiate the J6 Arctic Frost investigation.

In February 2016 and numerous times afterwards, Assistant Director in charge of the Washington Field Office and later deputy FBI Director (under James Comey) Andrew McCabe, ordered that “no overt steps” were to be taken in investigating the Clinton Foundation “without his approval.”

FBI agents and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Little Rock, had, as reported by Just The News, “gathered enough information to move on a fully predicated criminal investigation.” But they were frustrated by roadblock after roadblock. Federal prosecutors in New York said in August of 2016 (we don’t have to tell you the significance of that time) that they “would not be supportive of an FBI investigation” into the Clinton Foundation. No explanation given.

This happens to have been the very day that McCabe became deputy director. Witness reports indicate McCabe was really trying to deep-six any investigation of Hillary.

When you have time --- plenty of time, and maybe you’d want to take it in a few installments --- this is a must-read story, a remarkable piece of reporting from Just The News, with much new detail that will take you past the 2016 election into later requests to investigate the Clinton/Guistra Enterprise Partnership, Clinton Guistra Sustainable Growth Initiative, Uranium One (remember that?), Uranium One Americas, and more. It also touches on the failure to investigate top Hillary aides such as Huma Abedin --- now married to Alex Soros, a scary thought --- and Cheryl Mills. The FBI Washington Field Office (WFO) also submitted a request with the DOJ “to open a preliminary investigation into the Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Foundation,” but, of course, it went nowhere.

Pay attention especially to information under the subhead of “John Huber, Uranium One, and the continuing stalling of the CF [Clinton Foundation] inquiry,” and from there to the end of the piece.

This new, extended timeline shows that after they’d successfully delayed the “MYE” Hillary investigation, officials started conveniently bringing up the statute of limitations. Well, of course they did! It’s just like what’s going on in the courts now: delay, delay, delay and run out the clock.

Just The News concludes, “The differences in how the Justice Department and FBI handled cases related to Clinton and Trump were stark — publicly exonerating Clinton for her mishandling of classified information when using a private email server as Secretary of State and not even allowing the Clinton Foundation investigation to get off the ground, while at the same time launching a sprawling inquiry into the Trump campaign and the candidate (and then the president) himself on the now-proven-false pretext of Russian collusion.”

There’s so much more in this piece than we can possibly summarize here, revealing that the cover-up for the Clintons was even more blatant, heavy-handed and extensive than we might have thought in our wildest imaginations.

Similarly, Sen. Grassley said, “The mainstream media smeared any investigation into Hillary Clinton as unfounded nonsense, but in reality, line agents and federal prosecutors seeking to follow up on legitimate leads were sidelined by partisan leadership looking to save the Clintons’ reputation.” (Ha!) “That’s a night-and-day departure from how the Biden Justice Department handled the Arctic Frost investigation into President Trump.”

This report makes clear: Instead of acting as the blindfolded Lady Justice as they should be, enforcing the law without regard to power, party and privilege, the “Justice” Department under the left has been choosing winners and losers. And THEY STILL ARE; witness how the Comey case is being handled now.

RELATED: We’ll have more on this tomorrow, but for now, Just The News has a report on the raid on Mar-a-Lago and how objections from rank-and-file agents at the FBI were met with scorn when they said the standard for a search warrant hadn’t been met to raid Trump’s home. Again, this is more information that has been declassified by Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel and turned over to Congress.

Also tomorrow, we’ll have an update on the Biden autopen scandal and how President Trump is now using the same decisions that were made against him to shut down Biden’s executive privilege argument against his testifying. In the meantime, don’t miss the delicious story at RedState.

