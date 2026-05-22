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MaryAnn's avatar
MaryAnn
1h

I hope Tara Reade, the woman assaulted by Joepedo, gets restitution for being chased out of the US because she dared to accuse BHO’s puppet.

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Emmett Shutes's avatar
Emmett Shutes
41m

What a load of crap! Outright criminals and perverts and liars and terrorists are given a pardon; and many truly innocent are suffering imprisonment!! That just ain’t right, folks!! And I’m to believe that 99.9% of all the Leftists in Congress are in favor of murdering & torturing babies with abortion?!! Again a big load of the “brown, smelly stuff!!” Does anyone who is truly honest think God is going to put up with this evil? He is going to judge HARSHLY!! That’s my consolation! EMS

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