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Wednesday, the DOJ announced the indictment of Cuban dictator Raul Castro and five others for conspiracy to kill US nationals, murder and destruction of an aircraft. It stems from the 1996 shooting of two planes belonging to the Miami-based anti-communist charity, Brothers to the Rescue.

Raul Castro, brother of the late dictator Fidel Castro, officially retired in 2018, but he’s generally considered the still-controlling dictator of Cuba. The indictments were announced on May 20th, Cuban Independence Day, commemorating the date when Cuba seceded from Spain in 1902.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “My message today is clear, the United States and President Trump does not — and will not — forget its citizens. President Trump is committed to restoring a very simple but important principle: If you kill Americans we will pursue you, no matter who you are, what title you hold — and in this case, no matter how much time has passed.” But it’s not clear how or if Trump plans to enforce the indictment.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a video to the Cuban people, explaining that they are not suffering because the US is imposing an embargo but because the company running Cuba on behalf of the Castro family is stealing their money. He said that America wants to help Cubans but our goal isn’t to give them handouts but to help them obtain freedom. He pointed out that Cubans own businesses and are very successful in every other country except Cuba, and that’s the fault of their oppressive communist government. Watch the entire video here:

UPDATE: We reported yesterday that the head of the “Feed Our Future” Minnesota charity scam that ripped off taxpayers for over $250 million in COVID funding was facing up to 50 years in prison. We were bracing for her to get the usual tap on the wrist, but instead, she was sentenced to 41.5 years. It’s a welcome sign that the government may finally be taking crooks who steal a quarter billion taxpayer dollars meant to buy food for needy children seriously.

With deep state news, always read past the headlines; Hunter Biden no victim of “lawfare”: You might have groaned after seeing on Thursday this headline at The Gateway Pundit: “JUST IN: Judge Grants Biden’s Request to Intervene in FOIA Fight, Blocks Public Release of 70 Hours of Audiotapes of his Conversations with Ghostwriter.”

But there’s more to it. Let’s dig in and see what’s going on…

Earlier this month, The Gateway Pundit reported that Trump was set to release “damning audio” of Biden’s interview with Robert Hur about Biden’s alleged retention of classified documents. “The recording,” they wrote at the time, “long shielded by Biden’s Gestapo-like Justice Department, is expected to confirm what conservatives have known for years: Joe Biden is mentally unfit for office --- and Democrats have known it all along.”

In related news, however, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, has denied a FOIA (Freedom Of Information Act) request from the Oversight Project requesting records, in the form of audiotapes, from Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into President Biden. As you might recall, these are the tapes of conversations made between Joe Biden and his ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer in which he allegedly disclosed classified information.

BUT...at the same time, this judge denied Biden’s request to use this case to block the release of the audiotapes to the House Judiciary Committee.

To sum up: Must these audiotapes of President Biden be given to the Oversight Project at this time? No. But can the Biden team use this decision to block their release to the House Judiciary Committee? NO.

The tapes were meant to help tell Biden’s personal story, including the tragic death of his son Beau. Biden’s memory was pitiful.

From Cristina Laila at The Gateway Pundit: “Earlier this month, it was reported that the DOJ was preparing to release damning audio of Biden’s interview with former Special Counsel Robert Hur. The Department is also planning to release 2017 audio recordings of conversations with his ghostwriter in which he disclosed classified information.”

In February 2024, Special Counsel Hur released a 345-page report on his investigation on the stolen classified documents. Hur had found that President Biden “willfully retained” classified information in the form of notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.” (You might recall reports from Rep. Elise Stefanik disclosing that there was an audio tape of Biden saying to Zwonitzer that he “just found all the classified stuff downstairs.”)

Biden had also shared classified information, reading it aloud to his ghostwriter on at least three occasions. Yet Hur decided (surprise!) to let it go and not to charge Biden.

As for Zwonitzer, Hur reported that the ghostwriter had deleted digital audio files and recordings of his conversations with Biden in advance of receiving a subpoena. As reported by The Gateway Pundit, technicians were able to recover these files, and Hur decided (surprise!) to let it go and not charge Zwonitzer for deleting them.

According to Hur’s report, parts of three of Zwonitzer’s recovered audio files appeared to be missing, and a fourth appeared to have portions overwritten with another recording.

Contrast the relatively casual treatment of President Biden and his ghostwriter with the very different handling of President Trump over his retention of allegedly classified material under safekeeping at Mar-a-Lago. Cue the massive armed FBI raid on Trump’s property, over land, sea and air!

From the report: “Zwonitzer stated that at some point he deleted the audio files subfolder from his laptop and external hard drive. No relevant deleted files were recovered from the laptop. Deleted audio files were recovered from a subfolder on the external hard drive labeled “Audio.” Based on the available evidence from the forensic review, we assess that all deleted audio files were recovered from that subfolder. For three of the recovered files, portions of the audio appeared to be missing, and a fourth file appeared to have portions overwritten with a separate recording. These results are possible when forensic tools are used to recover deleted files. For each of these four incomplete or overwritten files, Zwonitzer produced his corresponding transcripts to investigators. These notes summarized the content of the conversations, two of which were with Mr. Biden and two of which were with Beau Biden’s doctor.”

The Oversight Project had vowed to obtain and release Biden’s recorded conversations with Zwonitzer, but as of right now, a judge’s ruling precludes that. Still, this is just one more step in the process. As of now, the Oversight Project won’t be receiving these recordings, but it looks as though the House Judiciary Committee will.

RELATED: Moving down the Biden generations to Hunter Biden, there’s a situation brewing over whether he might actually be able to take advantage of the new “Anti-Weaponization Fund” for victims of politically-motivated lawfare. Sorry to say, this tempest shows that sometimes Republicans get it wildly wrong.

From Miranda Devine at the New York Post: “It’s not clear why acting AG Todd Blanche and VP J.D. Vance cited Hunter this week as their exemplar of bipartisan largess to defend the new $1.7 billion ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’ for victims of lawfare, but it was a terrible idea.”

In a way, she observes, this is “validating the former crackhead first son’s outrageous lie that he was prosecuted only because he was Joe Biden’s son.”

“It’s so terrible,” she goes on to say, “you could be forgiven for wondering if it was dreamed up by deep-staters intent on denying justice to the real victims of the Biden administration’s lawfare.”

Hers is a MUST-READ piece, listing example after example of people whose lives were shattered, essentially because they dared to support President Trump. Hunter Biden doesn’t belong in the same category at all.

As we recounted yesterday, careers and reputations were destroyed. Many lost their homes and/or took bankruptcies to address their fines and legal bills. For many nonviolent “offenders,” there were also pre-dawn raids, long detentions, trials and prison sentences. Attorneys such as Rudy Giuliani faced disbarment. There were even suicides.

This Tuesday, while testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee, acting AG Blanche faced opposition from Democrats who said this was a “slush fund” for Trump’s cronies. No doubt to combat allegations of partisanship, both Blanche and VP Vance brought up Hunter Biden, of all people, as someone who could apply for reimbursement from the anti-weaponization fund. Devine says framing it this way was a big miscalculation.

“...At the first whiff of criticism,” she says, Hunter has been canonized by Republicans as a potential lawfare victim, brandished as if he were garlic to a vampire, with no thought given to the consequences of truth and justice.”

As Devine says, “The only reason he’s not in prison is that his father gave him a blanket pardon covering all crimes dating back to 2014, the beginning of the Ukraine grift.”

“Hunter was not a victim of the Biden administration’s dirty tricks,” she rightly says. “He was a chief beneficiary.” After all the money that has been shoveled Hunter’s way, wouldn’t it be ironic now if he were able to benefit from this payout, too?

BRIEF FOLLOW-UP ON THAT RECIPE FOR DISASTER: As we reported yesterday, former DOJ prosecutor Carmen Lineberger has been indicted on four criminal counts for removing confidential material disguised in her files as cake recipes. Jonathan Turley has a fun column.

“There has not been a greater recipe for disaster since aides tried to fit all of Biden’s candles on a cake,” he quips. He also notes the name of one Justice Department official who did NOT face prosecution for secretly removing DOJ material: former FBI Director James Comey.

Turley’s piece has a lot of good legal detail on the Lineberger case (and Comey’s as well); highly recommended.

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