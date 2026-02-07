The Democrats’ Trojan Horse Strategy
In a sign that Republicans need to fire up turnout at the polls, Democrat Taylor Rehmet won a runoff election Saturday for a Texas state Senate seat in a district that the GOP had held for decades.
In another sign that Republicans need to fire up turnout at the polls, Democrat Taylor Rehmet won a runoff election Saturday for a Texas state Senate seat in Fort Worth in a district that the GOP had held for decades.
Trump won it last year by 17 points, but Biden barely won it in 2020. Rehmet beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leigh Wambsganss by about 57-4…