With the open enrollment period for Obamacare looming and premiums set to jump due to lack of government subsidies (that’s why we call it the “Not-So-Affordable Care Act”), as well as an interruption in SNAP and WIC benefits that provide food for poor children and struggling mothers…

Democrats have come up with a new way to blame their government shutdown on the Republicans, and it’s a jaw-droppingly obvious lie. The fake talking point being repeated is that “Republicans control the House, Senate and White House, so they are to blame for the shutdown.”

Anyone with a brain cell total above two digits knows that the Senate requires 60 votes to overcome the Democrats’ filibuster, and more than 40 Democrats keep voting against a GOP continuing resolution to keep the government open and funded at current levels. So Republicans do NOT control the Senate to the extent that they can reopen the government.

As the linked article argues, the Democrats are trying to force the Republicans either to knuckle under and spend another $1.5 trillion we don’t have on their pet projects, from PBS to leftist NGOs to Medicaid for illegal aliens; or do away with the filibuster so that if the Dems get back into power, they can pass any insane measures they want with just 51 votes.

If you really want to see what happens when the Republicans control the White House and both Houses of Congress, then elect 60 or more of them to the Senate next year.

The age-old question is, “Are the people making this claim really that stupid, or are they just hoping we’re that stupid?” Usually, the answer is obvious – they’re hoping their audience is that stupid – but the people repeating this whopper include Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov and Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, so it could go either way.