Sharon Faulkner
9h

One question about TDS : WHY?? I can't believe it is his frank speech when they don't mind hateful lies from theirs; it can't be his in-your-face aggressive attitude because that is common in NYers and again theirs are hateful. Or do they simply hate someone who fights for the Republic that they have thrown under the bus?

I think it's Democrat derangement - period. MAGA

1 reply
John Stalmach
9h

It just occurred to me that a form of TDS was prefigured in the Pink Panther series of movies. It began with Inspector Dreyfuss' initial anger at Detective Clouseau's bumbling way of solving crimes, and culminated in the film "The Pink Panther Strikes Again" with the Inspector supposedly cured, only to fall back into extreme psychosis with disastrous results.

With the depth of insanity evident in many TDS sufferers, there may well be no sure cure.

2 replies
