Good morning. In today’s early edition we discuss one way the government shutdown backfired for Democrats, News You Can Use...Or Drink, the growing radical faction of the Democrat Party and more.

HEALTH CARE

The Democrats’ government shutdown backfired in a number of ways, chief among them being that it shone a harsh spotlight on how their “Affordable Care Act” requires billions of dollars in taxpayer subsidies to create the illusion that Obamacare policies are affordable. It also helped get out the word about the fraud and waste in the program, and here’s a perfectly timed example.

A federal grand jury in Florida just convicted a marketing company CEO and an insurance brokerage executive of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the government in a $233 million Obamacare scam.

The pair reportedly targeted ineligible consumers such as homeless people, addicts, the unemployed and the mentally unstable, submitted fraudulent applications for subsidized Obamacare policies for them, and collected commissions. Law enforcement officials called the scheme “disturbing” and “not just a financial crime, it was a moral failure.” Amy Curtis at Townhall.com has the details.

President Trump and other Republicans have called for replacing Obamacare with a new program that emphasizes cost transparency, free market competition and health savings accounts. But to show that we are not partisan ideologues, here’s an article by Jessica Schubel, an adviser on health care under Biden, who warns of some of the problems with that plan that could result in higher premium costs for lower income Americans and big debts if they exhaust their HSAs.

It goes to show that providing affordable health care for all Americans is not a simple task, and it’s going to take some hard planning and bipartisan cooperation to solve it. But one thing that’s definitely not the solution is for a government that’s $38 trillion in debt to keep shoveling more and more money into a badly-constructed system that’s a magnet for fraud and waste.

News You Can Use...Or Drink - It seems as if for years, all we’ve heard from diet influencers is that drinking fruit juice is bad because of the sugars. Well, if you like starting your day with a glass of orange juice, this is a study you might actually want to see.

INTERNATIONAL

X Post of the Day! As Germany dismantles its remaining nuclear power plants to be replaced by…wish power?... many people are finally realizing that nuclear power is the only reliable, carbon-free energy source that can actually power a 21st-century world; that most of the scare stories about it were false or based on unsafe, outdated Russian technology; and that the idea of a world covered with nuclear waste was simply hysteria.

U.S. NEWS

A video clip went viral of Michigan Chief Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sue Carnell at a Congressional hearing, dodging the question of “How many genders are there?” Critics described it as “beyond embarrassing” and Michigan state Sen. Aric Nesbitt posted on X, “3/4 Michigan kids can’t read at grade level. When you realize these are the people in charge of education in Michigan, that number starts to make a lot more sense.”

Frankly, we’re not sure why this is even newsworthy anymore. We now have a Supreme Court Justice ruling on gender-based cases and she couldn’t even define what a “woman” is, when she actually is one.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts’ Democrat Gov. Maura Healey just appointed a transgender-identifying male to the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women. After Healey was blasted by conservatives and women’s groups, her spokesperson defended the appointment by noting that the previous Governor also appointed a trans male to the women’s commission. So denying biological reality is now a sacred tradition in Massachusetts.

That’s why these days, simply being unable to say how many genders there are looks like quaint, old-fashioned, run-of-the-mill leftist insanity.

UPDATE: Prosecutors in the trial of former New York Governor’s aide Linda Sun, who is charged with enriching herself as an undeclared representative of China, showed jurors invitations to Chinese officials to meet with Gov. Andrew Cuomo. They claim Sun forged then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature on the invitations, but her handwriting didn’t match Hochul’s.

This is shocking! You mean a Democrat didn’t know what an Autopen was for?

Fake News! Two climate activists masquerading as researchers tried to pressure critics of fake meat at a health conference in Austin into endorsing a bogus study linking fake meat to autism. Unfortunately for them, the intended victims knew their science and were suspicious that they were scammers. They were confronted and hightailed it off, but were later identified and exposed.

It turns out that they were from a British group called the Centre For Climate Reporting, which hilariously declares on its website, “We are committed to working with integrity and fairness to uncover wrongdoing.” Funny, we’d say that trying to trick critics of climate alarmism into looking foolish on camera so they can discredit everything they say would constitute wrongdoing. It’s also a good reason to dismiss the credibility of anything that comes out of that group, which was also implicated in election interference against Trump in the 2024 US election.

U.S. POLITICS

Another consequence of the Democrats’ government shutdown debacle is that old guard Democrats like Chuck Schumer pushed it to appease their radical left faction, but it only made the leftists more furious when they finally caved in. The establishment Democrats realized that they were causing pain to innocent people and achieving nothing, so they bowed to reality. One thing you can say about leftists is that they have no use at all for reality, and they saw that pain, from kids losing SNAP benefits to travelers being stuck at airports, as just more leverage to force Republicans to give them what they wanted, and they were more than willing to let it drag on.

Now, they’re so predictably enraged that they’re not giving Schumer or other Democrat leaders any props for trying. They’re moving to throw them under the free bus, and the recent electoral wins by outright socialists have only emboldened them. They’re already planning primary challenges to Democrat incumbents, the latest being House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. He’s being primaried by Chi Ossé, a 27-year-old Brooklyn councilman associated with Zohran Mamdani. Of course, he’s both a “Democratic socialist” and “openly queer.” Apparently, everything New Yorkers look for in a public official these days.

But here’s how stupid and self-destructive that plan is: Even AOC refuses to get behind it.

The attempted socialist takeover of the Democrats isn’t just happening in Congress. After New York City and Seattle suicidally elected inexperienced socialists as mayors, socialist board of supervisors member and “community organizer” (that seems to be the only “job” any of these people have ever held) Rae Huang is challenging Karen Bass as mayor of Los Angeles.

It’s hard to imagine how she would be even worse than the current Mayor or California’s Governor Gavin Newsom, who has let the state be visited by more plagues than Egypt, but who spends all his time jetting around to red states and climate conferences, telling other people how to run their business instead of staying home and tending to his. It’s no wonder that 70% of Palisades fire victims are still living in temporary housing and only 10% have received rebuilding permits.

Normally, if a city replaced a Democrat mayor with a socialist, we’d say, “Out of the frying pan and into the fire,” but in this case, it’s more like “Out of the fire and into the even bigger fire.”

Courtesy of Ed Driscoll at Instapundit, proof that the liberal media believe that J.D. Vance will be the 2028 GOP Presidential candidate: The New York Times is already running the most unflattering photo they can find of him to illustrate an editorial suggesting that he’s even scarier than Trump. Meet the new Hitler, same as the old Hitler; which in this case means “Neither one was really Hitler.”

Complainer: A lot of conservative pundits have been scratching their heads recently about what’s going on with Georgia Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, a once-staunch conservative and Trump supporter who has lately been trashing him on shows like “The View.” Over the weekend, Trump apparently had enough and took to Truth Social to blast her for doing nothing but “COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN.” He said he believed it started when he told her not to run for Senator because she couldn’t win, and he’s heard she’s upset that he doesn’t take her phone calls, but he’s too busy to “take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.” Trump said he was withdrawing his support and endorsement of her, and if the right person challenges her in the primary, “they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support.”

With the GOP’s House majority so tight, for Trump to be willing to risk an incumbent’s seat tells us just how fed up he must be. Sister Toldjah at Redstate.com has more, including Greene’s response to Trump’s blast.

Who knew?!? Wait, you’re telling us that a New York Times columnist is actually a Democratic Party operative? No! Well, knock us over with a feather…

Now You Tell Us! Watch CNN’s token conservative Scott Jennings get Democrat consultant Lis Smith to inadvertently admit that the “34 felony convictions” of Donald Trump were just political lawfare as part of the Party’s “resistance strategy” to keep him from being reelected.

Now We Know: Manhattan-based psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert told Fox News that TDS is the “defining pathology of our time,” and he’s seen evidence of it in 75% of his patients. He said these people are hyper-fixated on Trump, and the mere mention or image of him triggers intense mental distress. He said, “They can’t sleep, they feel traumatized by Mr. Trump, they feel restless…I had one patient who said she couldn’t enjoy a vacation because anytime she saw Trump in the news or on her device, she felt triggered.” Alpert said that to be that fixated on a person is “simply not healthy.”

On the plus side, at least we now know why Mamdani won.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.