Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Our newsletter today covers a special election in Tennessee, Tim Walz, the American Revolution and more.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

“Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.” Isaiah 7:14

U.S. POLITICS

Today, there’s a special election in the 7th House District of Tennessee, including part of Nashville, that’s being touted as a possible indicator of the midterm elections. It’s to replace retiring GOP Rep. Mark Green. Republican Matt Van Epps is facing Democrat state Representative and “community organizer” (that should set off alarms) Aftyn Behn. Have any of today’s Democrats ever held any job other than “politician,” “lawyer” or “community organizer?”

A tsunami of damaging baggage has been revealed about Behn, from her support for defunding police to videos of her talking about how much she hates Nashville and country music, and acting like a screaming, sobbing lunatic at leftwing protests. She was also a staunch Kamala supporter in a state that went for Trump by 30 points, and is so far left, she’s been called “the AOC of Tennessee.”

The district voted heavily for Trump in 2024, but polls are disturbingly close. Democrats are hoping for an upset victory to make the GOP House majority even smaller, or even a close loss to keep their “momentum” narrative going. We all know that once a Democrat gets into office, not even dynamite can dislodge them, no matter how incompetent, abrasive or destructive they are (do you really need us to list examples?) She can certainly be defeated, but not if Republicans sit out the election and give us another 20% turnout.

It’s been said that “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” We won’t go so far as to call a candidate “evil,” but the only thing necessary for insane, destructive, America-harming leftism to triumph is for people who are smart enough to oppose it to do nothing on Election Day. So get out and vote!

Walz plays the hits: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz fell back on the tried-and-true Democrat playbook when questioned on “Meet the Press” about the report of massive fraud of his state’s social services programs by Somali immigrants, who allegedly stole hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars and sent a lot of them to terrorists in Somalia. He attempted to shift blame to Trump, suggesting he was a racist and “it’s not just Somalis,” then offering up some word salad worthy of his former presidential running mate by bafflingly declaring, “There’s a big difference between fraud and corruption. And corruption is something he knows about.” (Please, Uncle Tim, tell us the big differences between fraud and corruption!)

But the “Hey, look over there at Trump!” dodge isn’t working in this case, thanks to a bombshell X post by the official account representing hundreds of Minnesota Department of Human Services Employees. They flatly declared that “Tim Walz is 100% responsible for massive fraud in Minnesota.”

The state employees who dealt with those programs say they alerted Walz to the fraud early on, thinking he would work with them to stop it. Instead, they say he “systematically retaliated against whistleblowers,” with those who witnessed the fraud being “shutdown, reassigned and told to keep quiet” by unqualified bosses who got their jobs by being friends with Walz. They say these leaders “willfully disregarded rules and laws to keep fraud reports quiet,” and named several who have so far escaped any accountability. The Daily Caller has the full story.

RELATED: Walz tried to deflect back onto Trump after Trump called him “retarded” for allowing so much fraud on his watch. Trump fired right back and doubled down on the assertion.

Personally, while we understand Trump’s frustration, the use of that term might be offensive for some people. It would have been more diplomatic to say that Tim Walz is “developmentally challenged.”

More Walz: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s attempt to deflect from his “100%” responsibility (according to his own state health workers) for massive fraud by Somali immigrants isn’t working. Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett discussed why Walz would deliberately cover up a billion dollars’ worth of theft while silencing and punishing whistleblowers. The only plausible explanation he could find is that Walz was “turning a blind eye for political gain” to curry favor with Somali voters.

Jarrett also said this is “beyond incompetence by the governor” and “extends into the realm of intentional malfeasance. He did this deliberately.” Although to be fair, he did tell us that he was a knucklehead.

RELATED When President Trump said Walz must’ve been “retarded” to miss so much fraud and theft, Walz tried to deflect back at Trump by demanding the White House release Trump’s MRI scans. So Trump did, along with a lot of other medical records. They show that he’s in excellent physical and mental health.

We eagerly await Tim Walz’s release of any medical records that can prove he’s not retarded.

The Democrats’ attempt to blame President Trump for the attack on two National Guard members in DC is imploding on multiple fronts. When they accused Trump of putting the troops “in harm’s way” (isn’t that their job?), it reminded the public that the “harm” they were facing was the rampant crime Democrats allowed, which is why Trump felt the necessity to deploy them.

Republicans also pointed out that they’ve spent weeks ginning up violent protests against ICE agents and Guard members among their unstable radical supporters. And then it turned out that the shooter was an Afghan national let into the US without proper vetting during Biden’s botched Afghanistan pullout. Plus, he had mental issues that were flagged to authorities weeks ago, but nobody took action, which is an all-too-common example of the uselessness of gun control laws to prevent mass shootings.

With all that going on, it’s no wonder that the Dems needed a distraction as badly as a bad magician needs a sexy assistant. So suddenly, the BIG STORY is that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth possibly committed a war crime by ordering a second strike on a bombed drug boat, to kill survivors clinging to wreckage. Yes, that’s what we’re supposed to be worked up about (and pay no attention to the people behind the curtain behind the DC Guard killer.) The Democrats DEMAND investigations! They DEMAND accountability (we’re amazed that they can even spell that word)!

Sorry, but what we’re going to give them instead is a bucket of cold truth dumped over their heads.

Nick Arama at Redstate.com reports that the White House says Hegseth never gave a second strike order. That tale came from the Washington Post and was based on “two anonymous sources.” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Admiral Mitch Bradley gave that order, and he had every legal right to do so. It had nothing to do with any alleged nearby survivors, but with ensuring the boat and all the drugs on it were destroyed so that another cartel boat couldn’t salvage them. Even the New York Times supported that version of the story.

But this is such a scurrilous piece of fake news and such a blatant attempt at distraction from really serious matters like the murder of heroic National Guard members that it deserves to be diced, spliced and pounded into the pavement. So for that, we turn to Kurt Schlichter, who is both a longtime military officer and an attorney.

Kurt reminds us that the Geneva Convention rules of war that the Dems are braying on about apply only to nations that have signed on to the Geneva Convention, not to terrorist drug cartels.

In addition, most Americans probably don’t care that we didn’t scramble a rescue ship to save drug gangsters who were trying to smuggle deadly fentanyl to kill Americans immediately after we bombed them. Also, to those who are shouting that “there’s no statute of limitations on war crimes,” Kurt reminds them of all the bystanders killed by Obama’s drone strikes (remember all those wedding guests he killed?)

Do they really want to start prosecuting “war crimes” that stringently? After all, to quote every Democrat of the past five years, “Nobody is above the law.”

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem announced that after meeting with President Trump, she’s recommending a full travel ban to the US on “every d--- country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies…Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS. WE DON’T WANT THEM. NOT ONE.”

As of now, that’s just a post on X. We’ll let you know what policies might follow to turn those ALL-CAPS into actions.

MORE FROM THE HUCKABEE POST

AMERICAN HISTORY

Video of the Day! Matt Walsh reveals the major anti-American falsehoods included in Ken Burns’ latest PBS “documentary” series, “The American Revolution.”

We know many of you love American history (the real kind) and might even be tempted to turn on PBS for this. And Walsh concedes that 80% of it is interesting, accurate, and informative, with stories that even some history buffs have likely never heard. But he says the other 20% is a poison pill of leftist lies and propaganda designed to infect the national consciousness with fake woke narratives. You know this series will be shown in schools for years to come, grooming new generations of Mamdani voters.

If you’re thinking of devoting 12 hours to watching Burns’ shaky history lesson, at least give 40 minutes to Matt so you’ll be prepared when you hear a story about bigotry, misogyny and oppression by the Founding Fathers that is straight-up poppycock, and you can set the record straight for your kids.

RELATED: Here’s the Rich Lowry column Matt refers to that set off alarms about this series.

Worth special notice: Burns begins with a claim that Benjamin Franklin based the US Constitution on the Iroquois Confederacy, an alliance of Native American tribes that was “a democracy that had flourished for centuries.”

Fact Check: It wasn’t a democracy (“There were no elections; leaders were selected by women elders, whose status was hereditary.”) There were many other such alliances that pre-dated it by centuries. And Franklin mentioned it only once, in passing, in one line of a letter to a friend written over 25 years before the American Revolution. In 34 volumes of the Journals of the Continental Congress, the three-volume records of the Constitutional Convention, and the 40-volume “Documentary History of the Ratification of the Constitution,” the Iroquois Confederacy isn’t mentioned once.

We assume Burns led with it because it suggests that the Founders “appropriated” the Constitution from marginalized peoples. This is taxpayer-supported television at its finest.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.