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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
4h

As we all know the DNC are now totally under the control of the Islamofascists. Period.

And that is why the attacks on "infidel" Christians and Jews. Sad.

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DeDe Ching's avatar
DeDe Ching
3h

So now the shutdown is over, what happened to the SAVE America Act?

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