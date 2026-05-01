Today’s afternoon update has a reading time of 7 minutes.

YOUR AFTERNOON NEWS SUMMARY

Thursday, the Democrats’ record 76-day shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security finally ended when the House passed a funding bill. It covers most of the DHS (Coast Guard, FEMA, Secret Service, Airport Security, etc.) but not ICE or the Border Patrol, which will be taken up in a separate reconciliation bill that can pass the Senate with no Democrat votes. The Dems got no reforms or elimination of ICE or the Border Patrol that they were demanding. Essentially, they shut down all those vital national security agencies during a time of war and attempted assassinations, endangering and inconveniencing countless Americans, put DHS workers through financial torture, and got Jack Squat to show for it.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said, “The sad and actually shocking truth is, there’s not a Democrat in the House or the Senate that believes border security and immigration enforcement should exist at all. By word and deed, Democrats have made clear their desire to defund both of those critical functions of our government.”

President Trump is turning up the pressure on Iran to give up its nuclear ambitions and agree to a ceasefire deal even as he faces his own deadline of his war powers needing Congressional approval if this lasts more than another month.

Trump said that despite Iran’s defiant rhetoric, they’re “sitting in a cave” and privately, “They want a deal badly.” And here’s what he’s put into place to use if they don’t agree to one.

Operation Economic Fury against Iran’s finances is starting to cause as much pain as Operation Epic Fury, only in a different way. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it’s disrupted tens of billions of dollars in Iranian revenue that would have helped support terrorists. It’s frozen Iran’s outside bank accounts, doubled their inflation and tanked the value of their currency, and could soon force oil production cuts that will cost them an extra $170 million a day.

Independent Iranian analyst Alireza Nader told Fox News, “It looks like a game of chicken and I think the regime thinks that it can win this game of chicken with President Trump. I don’t see this economic blockade…leading to some sort of breaking point for the regime.” He said Iran’s leaders have repeatedly shown that they’re willing to let their citizens bear extraordinary suffering to preserve power.

So once again, we’re back to our original suggestion: Arm Iran’s citizens.

In light of Europe’s refusal to help with the campaign against Iran, President Trump said he was conducting a review of potentially reducing US troops in Germany. When asked if he would also remove troops from Italy and Spain, he replied, “Yeah, probably. Why shouldn’t I? Italy has not been of any help to us, and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible.”

Finally, some of the best TV viewing of the past couple of days has come from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s testimony to the House, then to the Senate on Thursday. Democrats obviously hoped for sound bites of them attacking and insulting Hegseth. They didn’t seem prepared for the way he came back at them (he is the Secretary of WAR, after all), accusing them of undermining American morale and encouraging Iran to keep holding out.

One fiery exchange came when Sen. Elizabeth Warren unironically accused Hegseth of allowing insider trading using secret Pentagon info on stock and prediction markets. This wasn’t a reference to herself and her Congressional colleagues but to a story in the Financial Times claiming that Hegseth’s broker tried to buy into a defense-related fund before the attack (it didn’t go through.) The Pentagon denounced the story as “entirely false and fabricated.”

Hegseth fired back, “That entire story is false. Any insinuation that I have ever profited…I don’t do it for money. I don’t do it for profit. I don’t do it for stocks. No one owns me. No one owns this department. No one owns this president.”

Hegseth was also questioned by California Democrat Rep. Sara Jacobs on whether Trump was “mentally stable” enough to be Commander-in-Chief because he warned Iran that if they didn’t get back to negotiating, their entire civilization was going to die tonight. That used to be known as a “threat,” something that happens often in such situations (see the endless threats made against the US by Iran, like how they’re going to sink our warships with no navy.) A visibly annoyed Hegseth asked if they ever asked that question about Joe Biden when the country was being run by Autopen for four years. Pressed again, he replied, “I won’t even engage in the level of disparagement that you’re putting on the Commander-in-Chief,” and called Trump an “incredible Commander-in-Chief who puts our troops first.”

Incredibly, this went viral because he didn’t give a “yes or no answer” to whether Trump is mentally unstable. If his answer wasn’t clear to you, you just might be mentally unstable.

Commoners Without Common Sense: By Kenneth Allard

Wasn’t it wonderful watching how the “No Kings” crowd in Congress showed they could play nicely while being addressed by…well the King himself? Given their usual shenanigans on great occasions – bizarre costumes, profane signs and Congressman Al Gereen’s strange antics – there was some reason for concern as King Charles addressed a joint session of Congress to honor America’s 250th birthday. Instead, his audience unexpectedly proved worthy of the event: applauding at the right moments, laughing at the King’s under-stated humor and in general acting as courteous hosts, honoring the visit by one of our most stalwart allies. The unusual atmosphere of good will and mutual respect even seemed to underline the king’s address, which singled out our Founding Fathers as men who had overcome the greatest social, political and economic obstacles to transform their once dubious Revolution into a triumph for the ages.

But instead of pondering such weighty thoughts, the royal visitors had barely left town before our political elites got back to business as usual, all pretenses of good will vanishing. On Wednesday just as soon as the hearing rooms re-opened Secretary of War Hegseth had barely begun his testimony to the House Armed Services Committee before facing multiple denunciations by Democrats. Their orchestrated talking points: “the Pentagon’s hefty 1.5 trillion budget request” and the potential “quagmire” represented by the war with Iran (barely two months old). “Secretary Hegseth, you have been lying to the American public about this war from day one and so has the president,” said Rep. John Garamendi of California. Mr. Hegseth replied, “Who are you cheering for here? Your hatred for President Trump blinds you” to the success of the war.

After such vigorous responses, a trap clearly awaited Secretary Hegseth on Thursday morning before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Awaiting him was Senator Jack Reed, the committee’s ranking Democrat: He criticized Hegseth’s “intense interest in Christianity, in nationalism and in not recognizing the talents of women and nonwhite gentlemen” (including those recently fired from their jobs.) The Secretary replied, “I don’t know what you’re insinuating, senator, but I am not ashamed of my faith in Jesus Christ,” Asked about toleration, “Hegseth answered that he’s “a believer” and that the Pentagon allows for many faiths.” But then, in a remarkably clumsy statement likely to raise conservative eyebrows, Senator Reed concluded, “I’m sorry Mr. Secretary, but … stressing the need for more Christianity in the military forces doesn’t seem like a neutral position on which you tolerate and accept all religions.” Mr. Hegseth had previously argued that the “only metric is merit”, drawing a sharp contrast with the “social engineering and gender” promotion of the Biden administration.

So much for the drivel that reigns today in the halls of Congress, where I once had the honor of serving as a very junior staffer. That said: When addressing the life-or-death issues of war and peace, place me among those arguing for strong and vigorous debate before the nation commits itself to spending blood and treasure on foreign adventures that seldom turn out as we hope. Please number me also among those arguing that, come what may, we need to stop raising our defense manpower needs by simply sending Other Peoples’ Kids, my deliberately pejorative title for the 0.5% of American youth who today condescend to wear the uniform. Now does it sound as if our Congress – only partly vested with the responsibility of declaring war - is remotely capable of carrying out its duty while conducting itself as outlined above? Nope, I don’t think so either!

Making the matter even more urgent for me is something personal which involves a man for whom I once had great respect. The same Senator Jack Reed referred to above is a man with whom I had the pleasure of teaching on the faculty at West Point. I remember him as a talented and often humorous colleague, particularly when discussing Washington’s famous foibles. We last served together as majors but there was simply nothing to indicate that his persona as a senator would require the thoroughly ignoble perfidy he uttered today. Having made my own mistakes, I respectfully urge him to reconsider; but if not, then he can damned well tender his resignation.

I also remember the vistas of General Washington, praying in the snow at Valley Forge, now mounted in eternal triumph on the Plain at West Point, and with the Cadet Chapel towering over his shoulders. And I wonder how the belief systems in our beloved country got so completely out-of-hand.

Colonel Ken Allard is a former West Point professor, Dean of the National War College and NBC News military analyst.

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