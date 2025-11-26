Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. This is part II of our newsletter. We cover James Comey news, Gavin Newsom, Doom pixie Greta Thunberg, James O’Keefe’s latest, and more.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth. - Psalm 46:10

EDUCATION

Don’t send your kids here for college: If you were looking for a reason not to send your kids to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, the school seems very determined to give you one by lecturing on the evils of America’s “Whiteness pandemic” and the need to “re-educate yourself” right on their website.

HEAVILY RELATED: Homeschooling hits record numbers.

And Prof. Glenn Reynolds of Instapundit shows us what a conference of social studies teachers will be hearing next week. Seriously, homeschooling: Look into it.

INTERNATIONAL

Doom pixie Greta Thunberg continued to stretch her fame well beyond its 15-minute limit by getting fined $172 and banned from Venice, Italy, for 48 hours (both seem way too low to us) for dumping bright green dye in the city’s Grand Canal. She was part of a group of radical environmentalists known as Extinction Rebellion, who have been dumping non-toxic green dye in various rivers and historic fountains to “bring attention to climate change,” as if we all haven’t heard so much about it already that we’re sick of the entire subject.

But there is a silver lining to Greta’s latest act of self-promoting vandalism. If she’s back to wearing a green hat and staging idiotic climate protests, that must mean that wearing a keffiyeh and staging idiotic protests against Israel is finally out of style.

INVESTIGATIONS

Expert opinion on Comey and James cases; James O’Keefe shines light on another Swamp-dweller (who’s still there)

Yesterday, we risked being the messenger our readership would want to shoot, by reporting the news that a federal judge had dismissed the charges against both James Comey and Letitia James, by reason (“reason”) that the prosecutor who brought the charges and argued the case before a DC grand jury had been inappropriately appointed.

As you know, the dismissal of these cases was by no means based on the merits. The evidence points to guilt for both Comey and James, he for obstruction and lying to Congress, she for mortgage fraud. Yet this was a step in their favor, meaning the odds that they’ll walk just got better for them. Doesn’t mean they will, though.

Today, Mike Davis of the Article III Project (whom we quoted in our report yesterday) sent out an email saying this move by the judge proves “that Democrat lawfare is not just about attacking conservatives but also protecting their own.” No kidding.

He linked to a video which we’ll pass along to you. On Steve Bannon’s “War Room,” Davis responds to Bannon’s observation that “the fix is in” by saying there is “overwhelming evidence” that former FBI Director James Comey “lied to Congress and obstructed a Senate investigation into Crossfire Hurricane, the biggest scandal in American history.”

To those who say this “biggest scandal” talk sounds like hyperbole, we would disagree. What we have evidence of Comey and his colleagues doing is pretty much a textbook “soft coup.”

It includes “Obama, Hillary, Biden and so many other bad actors,” according to Davis, who “politicized and weaponized intel agencies and law enforcement to take out their political enemy and to help Hillary in 2016.” And it’s an ongoing conspiracy.

“Ted Cruz caught Comey lying before the Senate Judiciary Committee,” Davis says. “This evidence has been out there. The Justice Department is controlled by these Deep State actors [IMPORTANT NOTE: he’s speaking in present tense here] who refuse to hold their own accountable. Instead, they want to go after their political enemies.”

The evidence against Comey is “clear-cut,” Davis says. He points out that prosecutor Lindsey Halligan has presented this evidence “three different times.” And the evidence against both Comey and Letitia James, he says, is “rock-solid.”

So naturally, he asks why the previous interim U.S. attorney, Erik Siebert, limited to serving for 120 days, failed to bring these charges. “He was covering up for James Comey,” Davis says, “whether it was [due to] cowardice or corruption.” Davis thinks it’s more likely that he was just a coward.

Of course, AG Pam Bondi had the “absolute, statutory” authority to dismiss Siebert and to appoint Halligan for the next120-day period. According to Mike Davis, Halligan was mischaracterized by the media as unqualified and in over her head, as she was nothing of the sort; she “brought the evidence” and “secured this indictment against James Comey, in the Eastern District of Virginia, with this grand jury that’s stacked with partisan Democrats in the DC suburbs.”

So, what we then had was an Obama judge, the chief judge of the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, bringing in a “hand-selected” (Davis’ words) Clinton judge to rule on the motions to dismiss charges against both Comey and James. According to Davis, “the fix was clearly in” from the first sentence of Judge Cameron Currie’s orders in both of these cases.

“...You have these Democrat operative judges,” Davis says, “going out of their way to sabotage this by misreading two different statutes...in a way that doesn’t AVOID a constitutional conflict --- it CREATES a constitutional conflict.”

His explanation of this echoes what we brought to you yesterday from Julie Kelly. “They’re trying to say that the attorney general only gets to have as their pick for interim attorney for 120 days and that’s it. And then the court gets to jump in and appoint their own Democrat operative as the interim U.S. attorney and there’s nothing that the attorney general or the President can do about it.

“That is a clear violation of the separation of powers; that’s a clear violation of Article II of the Constitution.” Or, as Julie Kelly characterized it a couple of days ago, it’s “crazy talk.”

These judges, who, as Davis says, “were hand-selected by Democrat Senators,” apparently think THEY “can hand-select Democrat U.S. attorneys to serve during Republican administrations.” The prosecutors they choose go on to act as puppets to protect Democrats and weaponize the DOJ to go after Republicans. “H*ll no; this is totally unacceptable,” he says. “This is corruption by these judges and it needs to be appealed.”

From here, Davis and Bannon get into a general discussion of what has been done over the past decade to abuse the legal system. (Of course, Bannon has plenty of firsthand knowledge about that.) Davis predicts that whenever the Democrats retake the White House, “they’re going to be much worse...if we do not hold them accountable with the most severe legal, political and financial consequences.

“If they don’t feel those consequences, they are gonna be so emboldened...they’re gonna come after us, and they’re gonna come after us hard...The Republican Party needs to wake up, and wake up very fast. We need to move aggressively with the House Judiciary Committee, and we need to hold these Democrat operatives accountable for this illegal lawfare...”.

“...Jim Jordan needs to get moving on the House Judiciary Committee.” In fact, Davis, even though he’s never before called for an impeachment of a federal judge, says they need to get started on impeaching U.S. District Court Chief Judge for the District of Columbia James Boasberg --- as in, before Thanksgiving. This one is “crucially important,” he says, because Boasberg is “up to his eyeballs” with all the lawfare.

This is an excellent, must-see interview, particularly the last part about impeaching Boasberg and how we as citizens can have input on the decision to do that. “This guy is a dangerous, lawless, partisan actor in a robe,” Davis says, “and he needs to be held accountable.” No argument there.

For information online on how to be involved, try the Article III Project website.

https://www.article3project.org

RELATED: By the way, if you’re ever tempted to think there’s no ongoing need to “clean house” at government agencies now that Trump’s people are at the helm, take a look at James O’Keefe’s new video. Just the swampy attitude of this person will tell you: there must be plenty more like him who are trying to sabotage Trump’s administration from within and needed to go on Day 1 of his new term.

“There’s resistance everywhere,” the subject says proudly at one point, in reference to Health and Human Services as led by RFK Jr. He makes it clear they’ve stolen data on vaccines and are hiding it from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “We’re limiting the damage,” he brags. “We’re finding places where he’s violating the law.” Of course, he never actually gives an example of lawbreaking, only asserting that it’s illegal for Trump not to appropriate money that Congress had appropriated. That’s a matter the courts still have to sort out, but this guy seems to have appointed himself chief justice, at least when it comes to Trump.

He criticizes the Republicans for saying their agency is political, but goes on to unwittingly demonstrate that the GOP is perfectly correct in that assessment.

Also, speaking of the Article III Project, Will Chamberlain, their senior counsel, appeared with James O’Keefe to say that, at least going from what this person says in the video, he has violated at least three statutes:

1. The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act

2. Theft of Government Property

3. Unauthorized Removal of Records

Try not to laugh, but this person is assistant director of the “Government Accountability Office (GAO).” Time to hold HIM accountable.

Side Note: Stephen Green of PJ Media points out that while Democrats and the media (but we repeat ourselves) blame RFK Jr.’s view of vaccines for the return of measles to the US, Canada has also seen 5,138 cases so far this year. That’s because they’re subject to the same real reason for the spread of measles: the flood of unvaccinated illegal immigrants from nations where measles is still rampant. Need we remind you that measles is not the only disease they’re bringing in? Thanks, Biden Administration, for being a worse plague on America than measles.

RELATED READING: John Solomon at Just The News asks, “Will Chief Justice Roberts do anything about Judge Boasberg?”

“What began as a partisan reaction to a single ruling [turning the planes around] has morphed into a broader debate about judicial ethics, political influence and the role of federal courts,” John Solomon writes. “The question now is whether Chief Justice John Roberts will act.” This is a must-read, and we’ll have much more on this when we return after Thanksgiving, during which time we will give thanks that people are on it, even though, realistically, an actual impeachment and conviction seem unlikely. This is just a process that MUST happen, given Boasberg’s reprehensible behavior.

Chief Justice Roberts could convene a special session of the Judicial Conference for consideration of whether Boasberg’s conduct warrants referral to the House of Representatives. Still, such referrals are rare and typically deal with criminal misconduct. As John Solomon writes, “The allegations against [Boasberg] involve judicial rulings and authorizations, pre-decisional commentary, and questions of political bias --- not the sort of clear-cut criminal or ethical misconduct typically associated with Judicial Conference referrals.”

So, with the presumption that such a referral is not forthcoming from Chief Justice Roberts, Congress will probably have to act on its own.

RELATED READING ABOUT FAKE NEWS: Reports about FBI Director Kash Patel’s firing are greatly exaggerated.

In fact, this story definitely is fake news, but read Matt Vespa’s entertaining account at Townhall anyway. Hilariously, when the fake story first appeared, Patel happened to be in a meeting with...President Trump! They had a good laugh over it.

Thanks, MS NOW (formerly MSNBC), for staying true to your traditional “fake news” business model even after changing your name. You’ve already illustrated that putting lipstick on a pig doesn’t do any good at all.

U.S. NEWS

We haven’t yet covered the brouhaha over comments allegedly made by a Campbell’s Soup executive calling their products highly-processed food for “poor people,” made with “bioengineered meat” and that nobody would be caught dead eating. The recording aired on a Detroit TV station. Campbell’s denied all the allegations, which they called “patently absurd,” claiming the person who said it is an IT executive who has no connection with the food division. There was also a report that he’d taken a marijuana ingestible before the meeting. Nevertheless, Florida (which bans lab-grown meat) is launching an investigation.

Personally, this will not stop us from using Campbell’s mushroom soup for our Thanksgiving green bean casserole because we don’t care where they grow the mushrooms. They’re a fungus anyway.

U.S. POLITICS

Photo credit: Gavin Newsom

We confess that we are baffled by the way that Democrats constantly rise in power without any qualifications. To name just a few examples: Adam Schiff earned the astounding honor of being known as the biggest liar in the House, and Californians promoted him to the Senate. AOC found her level of competence as a bartender, and Democrats are now talking about making her Senator or even President. Jasmine Crockett (D-TikTok), who can’t even figure out who Jeffrey Epstein is, believes she should be a Senator. Eric Swalwell, a singularly undistinguished Congress member best known for his TDS, sleeping with a Chinese spy and not being able to control his gas, is now considered a serious contender for Governor of California. Have any of these people ever run anything aside from their mouths?

And now we have polls claiming that Gavin Newsom is the Democratic presidential frontrunner for 2028, despite Derek Hunter’s spot-on description of him as not only the worst Governor in America, but possibly the worst in history. While he’s constantly popping up in other states to criticize how they’re doing things (and to visit all the Californians who’ve fled his policies), seemingly each day brings us a new horror story of his incompetence. Today brings us two:

1. After spending a way-over-budget $450 million of taxpayers’ money on a new statewide 911 phone system, just six years later, it’s being scrapped as a complete failure. The New York Post has the details on the mismanagement and dumb decisions that led to this debacle. They’ll now have to start from scratch, spending hundreds of millions more on a 911 emergency phone system that won’t be working until at least 2030 – that is, if anyone in California’s government is capable of doing it right the second time.

2. And while most of the victims who lost their homes in the Pacific Palisades fire are still living in temporary housing and fighting just to get rebuilding permits, a local TV station reported that the “first rebuilt home officially received its certificate of occupancy, the final step in the rebuilding process.” This was touted as a reason to celebrate by Mayor Karen Bass’ office and also covered favorably by the L.A. Times.

But as Amy Curtis at PJ Media points out, that house wasn’t being rebuilt from the fire. Its rebuilding permit and the demolition on it both came before the fire even happened. As a group of angry Pacific Palisades residents responded, “If the City can’t verify whether a single home was or wasn’t a fire rebuild — something anyone can check with one click — how can they possibly manage the complexity of rebuilding an entire coastal town?”

We’re sure they can’t, particularly with a Governor whose policies contributed so much to the fire devoting most of his time to gerrymandering and campaigning for President.

According to the Peter Principle, in a bureaucracy, people rise to their level of incompetence and stay there forever. That would be infinitely preferable to today’s Democratic Party, where people rise to their level of incompetence and just keep rising.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.