Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 5 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it. Proverbs 4:23

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Prayer Alert! Please pray for 69-year-old Kerry Sheron of Escondido, California. He’s fighting for his life after being brutally beaten by a violent, intolerant young leftist for daring to cover his house in pro-Trump banners. We also pray for comfort for his distraught wife Maria, and we pray for justice and for the Democrats to snap out of their anti-Trump rage and reconnect with their humanity and with basic human decency. There’s more at the link, but we warn you, it’s very disturbing.

Under intense pressure, DNC Chair Ken Martin finally released the “autopsy” on why Kamala Harris lost her bid for President in 2024, written by Democratic consultant Paul Rivera. It’s 192 pages, but the short version is just five words: “Their candidate was Kamala Harris.”

Some of it was so obvious that a blind squirrel could have found it, such as that Harris wasn’t prepared and that Trump’s “She’s for they/them, I’m for you” ad was very effective at highlighting the Dems’ concern for woke radicals over normal Americans. Hilariously, it also suggests that they didn’t go negative enough on Trump. They called him a racist, fascist, existential threat, threat to democracy and “literally Hitler.” How much more negative could they get? Accusing him of being a lawyer?

It also tends to blame a failure to combat “misinformation and disinformation” that made Harris look bad when what made her look bad was just “information.”

But the blue ribbon for Lack of Self-Awareness has to go to this passage: “Millions of Americans are suffering from poor access to healthcare, manufacturing and job losses, and a failing infrastructure, yet continue to be persuaded to vote against their best interests because they do not see themselves reflected in the America of the Democratic Party.” The logical fallacy there is known as the “premise not in evidence,” or making an assumption not backed by facts. Who said it was in the best interests of Americans to try to solve those problems by voting for the party that created and continues to worsen them by passing Obamacare, letting in illegal alien workers, driving manufacturing overseas and showering infrastructure money on their cronies while blocking all construction projects in the name of environmentalism?

It might have also helped if they hadn’t been shouting about democracy and “No kings” while letting the Party anoint a candidate that nobody in the primary elections voted for.

Amy Curtis at Townhall.com has much more on the “autopsy,” including some things that should have been in it and were left out (or possibly, removed before release.)

Matt Vespa also notes another glaring omission: Anything at all about Joe Biden’s mental unfitness for the job and the way their attempt to hide that from the public was exposed.

Maybe they just didn’t want to use the words “Joe Biden” and “autopsy” in the same report.

With Graham “Nazi tattoo” Platner as the Democrats’ presumptive Senate nominee in Maine, the Party and their media minions are working overtime to try to paper over his horrifying past comments as just the PTSD-inspired rantings of a regular guy. But other veterans such as Kurt Schlichter say they saw some terrible stuff but didn’t respond to it by getting Nazi tattoos, writing anti-Semitic social media posts or doing perverted things in Porta-Potties.

Or by trashing their fellow soldiers, to which the Navy SEAL who is credited with killing Osama Bin Laden takes strong exception.

Republicans hinted that if Platner became the nominee, there were things about him that would come out that would make the Nazi tattoo look tame by comparison. It appears that’s already happening, and he’s not even the candidate yet.

Sounding less optimistic than President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that “slight progress” had been made toward a deal with Iran, but vowed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.

He also said that Iran is trying to create a system to charge ships a toll to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and they’re trying to get Oman to join them. Rubio called it illegal and unacceptable for any nation to charge a toll to pass through an international waterway and warned that “it can’t happen.”

A senior Iranian source told Reuters that no deal had been reached yet, but that “gaps have narrowed.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune sent the Senate home on vacation early without passing a reconciliation bill to fund ICE and the Border Patrol. They won’t be back in session until June.

Part of the problem was that the bill also included funding for the White House ballroom and $1.776 billion for the compensation fund for people who claim to be victims of weaponized government. Democrats and some Republicans claim it will be used to reward “January 6th insurrectionists” like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys (Fact Check: No one involved in J6 cases was charged with insurrection. FWIW, the most serious charge, seditious conspiracy, was against the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, and the DOJ has moved to vacate those charges.)

Outgoing Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said he opposed the compensation fund “in unequivocal terms,” declaring “I think it’s stupid on stilts. When you take money from me to give to a purpose I vehemently disagree with, that’s tyranny.” Some of us might describe that as “paying our taxes.” Others pointed out that Tillis backed a measure to give Senators who were targeted by the Biden DOJ in Operation Arctic Frost $500,000 each in compensation, but he’s vehemently opposed to doing the same for nonviolent protesters whose lives were destroyed by overcharging and stacked juries during the J6 trials.

Two Jewish House Democrats, Reps. Jared Moskowitz and Josh Gottheimer, warned that if Texas House candidate Maureen Galindo wins her primary and seat, they will force daily votes to expel her from Congress. (FYI: She’s in a Republican district and is unlikely to win anyway.)

Galindo stirred outrage by reportedly saying that Zionists should be put in concentration camps and that many of them are pedophiles who should be castrated. In response, Galindo posted an Instagram video accusing a journalist who hates her of making up the quote. She said she’s against all “internment camps” (which is apparently what she calls ICE detention centers) and explained that she wants to close all of them and put “billionaire American Zionists” who fund the genocidal prison system in jail.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.