On Thursday, President Trump delivered a stunning address about recently discovered and declassified materials documenting something we’ve long recognized: that there have been tireless efforts, both by foreign governments and forces entrenched within our own, to undermine American elections. And given the magnitude of what he was saying, Trump’s demeanor was relatively subdued. He called this “the largest compromise of election data in history,” one that had resulted in China’s acquisition of about 220 million U.S. voter files.

As you know by now, the evidence came from stashed-away “burn bags” discovered by Trump’s top FBI officials in an off-the-grid room. Internal communications found in those bags make it clear that the intel community knew about election interference by foreign countries, particularly China, and “massaged” that information right out of the Commander-in-Chief’s classified briefings. Around here, we generally don’t toss the T-word out willy-nilly as some are quick to do, but can you say “treason”?

Amazingly, some major media outlets declined even to air Trump’s televised statement Thursday night. A frustrated President Trump said they should lose their licenses for that. They won’t, but they certainly should forfeit any privilege to call themselves journalists. As if they hadn’t thrown that into the dumper long ago.

But the journalists we most respect, the ones who haven’t shown themselves to be political hacks, immediately treated this revelation with the attention it deserved and followed up carefully. Catherine Herridge, for example --- who says she likes “documents more than people because documents don’t spin” --- said that in digging into these freshly declassified documents the first night, she discovered an email confab among intel officials talking about that business of “massaging” one of the Presidential Daily Briefs to remove information the President otherwise would have seen.

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This had been reported in a whistleblower complaint and, sure enough, the email bears it out. It shows, Herridge told host Katie Pavlich, that “there had been an intentional effort to suppress intelligence about China’s influence operations...a massive effort, what they called a multi-domain operation. That means trade. It means diplomacy. It means open source information. It means social media. So, all the levers of power China had to influence the U.S. election.”

As Herridge explained, the influence operation run by China was separate from their documented attempts to actually cheat, such as with fake ballots and possible penetration of voting systems. The term “influence operation” refers not to that but to their attempts to get into people’s heads, which the CCP is good at.

She brought up the “SF86” U.S. security clearance applications that were compromised in 2015 and also the multitude of health and other personal records that have been hacked in recent years, making it clear that the data-collecting Chinese government can compile quite comprehensive records and use them for voter fraud, identity theft, and even the recruitment of American citizens to work on their behalf.

According to Herridge, that whistleblower suffered retaliation for raising the alarm about the Chinese psy-ops. “And then suddenly, it was all suppressed,” she said. “My understanding is that [in] some of the reports, there were, in officials’ own handwriting, [notes] that they wanted everything [taken] out that could help President Trump in his re-election.” Surprise, surprise, surprise.

“...Clear evidence,” Herridge said, “of personal and professional bias.”

And that would seem to be a more important story even than the one about Chinese influence and data collection. After all, we should expect the CCP, our global adversaries, to be involved in that. We should NOT expect our own intel community to be aiding and abetting those adversaries, most certainly not when their goal is to harm a U.S. political candidate. Again, there’s that pesky “T-word” hanging over the discussion.

Also, when it came to election interference, China appears to have been held to a much lower standard in this regard than other countries such as, say, Russia. Every effort our intel community could find about Russia trying to influence our election was amplified, while China’s much larger role was minimized. Side note: this reminds us of some comments made by Hillary Clinton in 2019 --- hard to tell if she was being semi-serious or just making a typically lame attempt at tongue-in-cheek humor --- about the Democrats enlisting China’s aid the way the Republicans (she said) had taken Russia’s. Of course, she said this while she was among friends, Rachel Maddow and her MSNBC audience. Even Hillary’s degree of lameness would play among that crowd.

(Hilariously, the online “fact”-checker LeadStories actually tried to defend Hillary here, saying she did not REALLY call on China to help her political side but was only speaking hypothetically. Seems like a distinction without much of a difference, doesn’t it to you? Pardon the digression.)

Anyway, Herridge writes for her online report, “Based on declassified records, career intelligence and law enforcement officials routinely suppressed the magnitude of China’s 2020 election influence operation because they apparently disagreed with Trump’s politics.” She believes the documents back up Trump’s claims and that accountability is still possible.

“...Despite speculation by major TV networks that refused to carry the address,” she observes, “President Trump did not explicitly claim that he had won the 2020 election. Instead, he made a compelling, document-driven case that the intelligence community was deeply politicized, biased, and had been weaponized.”

But Trump’s adversaries heard what they wanted to hear. Indeed, some of them, like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, didn’t even wait for Trump to make his presentation to give a “pre-emptive” (TikTok’s word) condemnation from the podium. \

We’d love to hear Herridge’s response to such outlets as USA Today, which dismissively wrote, “Trump’s speech was met with divisive responsiveness, despite no evidence supporting claims of election interference.” No evidence? What?

Dan Bongino’s response to that might be epic as well. He called his Friday podcast “Now I Can Finally Talk” and these are the first four words: “THANK YOU, MR. PRESIDENT.” Seeing these materials declassified and finally seeing the light of day must be the highlight of his career.

“The President is the ultimate declassifier,” he said. Bongino had to wait until Trump decided the time was right before he could say anything at all about this new evidence of anti-Trump subterfuge. In the face of criticism, he would utter something cryptic from time to time about “a lot more going on than you can see,” but he could offer no specifics until now, since it’s now “in the public domain.”

Psy-ops are real,” he stressed, “being run against you.” As far as he’s concerned, that’s the big take-away here. “Components [of the Deep State] are still there hiding.”

He says some of the people who have “mysteriously changed overnight” did so as the result of an op or financial incentive, “not because their convictions changed.” That certainly would explain a lot.

When you have time, be sure and listen to the Bongino podcast from last Friday, at least about the first roughly two-thirds of it that deals in detail with this subject. He explains to a large extent how the hidden information came to be found. There were agents in the FBI field offices who’d been looking into foreign election interference and were quite concerned, when the official line had been that there wasn’t much to it. Much of this material consists of exchanges they had.

So, yes, unquestionably there is a Deep State (or Swamp, or whatever you want to call it), Bongino says, and “when President Trump says there’s a Deep State, he’s tying together various storylines that are all accurate.”

And those storylines are increasingly well documented. That’s why mainstream media feel compelled either to ignore what Trump is telling us now or to lie about it. But, as Bongino reminds us, the grand conspiracy investigation is going on right now, and the media can’t protect the conspirators from that.

MUST-READ EXTRA: As Just the News reports, the many millions of U.S. voter registration files obtained by the CCP include data on military members serving overseas, creating risk for those in covert operational locations. Ballots sent to military personnel stationed outside the U.S. give our enemies clues as to our potential bases of operations. Oh, well, no need to tell the Commander-in-Chief about that!

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