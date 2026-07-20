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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
7h

Naturally the Deep State suckhole, the UniParty and their stooge media lie and deny. They have known this for 6 years beginning with their persecution of Trump, courageous lawyers like Giuliani Powell and Eastman and the Jan 6th Patriots and Martyrs because they have NO intention to change unless We the Folks change Congress.

If not once they steal power again they will make that power total and permanent and as Sydney Powell said : make our lives hell on earth. Count on it.

Rebirth or ruin it's our call.

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Shirley Campbell's avatar
Shirley Campbell
6h

Sadly, so many in our country are like sheep and just follow along believing whatever the main stream media tells them. Meanwhile, we are being destroyed from within by deep state actors in our government who think they know best and are undermining our republic to achieve their own agenda. The communists have been trying for decades to bring our country down and we actually have people in our government trying to help them! There are bad actors on the left screaming about abolishing ICE. ICE needs to be allowed to do their job and the FBI and CIA need to have a thorough investigation and house cleaning.

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