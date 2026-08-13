The debate over biological males in women’s sports
Recently, Aryna Sabalenka, the #1 WTA champion women’s tennis player, also took a “controversial” stance on the side of sanity and declared that it’s “not fair to women to face a biological man.”
In today’s newsletter we begin with the debate over biological males in women’s sports. We examine the Democratic Party’s ideological divisions, including the reasons behind longtime Democrat Julius Epstein’s decision to leave the party. Elsewhere, we look at the costs of Washington State’s health care program for migrants. We examine Los Angeles’ retre…