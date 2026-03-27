As you’ve no doubt gathered from our earlier reports on DC U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg and his predecessor in that position, Judge Beryl Howell, this particular federal court has been functioning largely as a nest of toxic vipers poised to savage President Trump at every opportunity. And now, new evidence points to Boasberg and Howell actually conspiring to carry out this attack. Investigative reporter Julie Kelly has just posted a video update, which is available by subscription only. Here are the pertinent facts, plus our color commentary, of course.

As you know, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and refuge for intel community whistleblowers, has just released some documents relating to the Jack Smith “special counsel” investigation. At issue is a memo sent by the Smith team to then-Attorney General Merrick Garland in advance of a January 2023 briefing. This would have been before the team starting seeking the toll (phone) records of numerous U.S. Senators and other public figures.

Sen. Grassley covers this in a new press release from the committee, which includes his opening statement for their discussion of “Arctic Frost: A Modern Watergate.” Actually, we might say Grassley doesn’t go far enough in his description of Arctic Frost --- that equating it with Watergate is quite an understatement about the seriousness and scope of Arctic Frost.

Julie Kelly characterizes the Arctic Frost investigation (the one into Trump’s alleged January 6 “insurrection”) as a team of prosecutors “trying to prepare a massive conspiracy case from the President down to his top aides to members of Congress, to election officials in other states, sort of what we saw in the [Fulton County] Georgia and Michigan cases, the elector or fake elector cases.”

Smith was trying to do this at the federal level and on a massive scale. “What this memo appears to confirm,” Kelly says, “is that Jack Smith and his team had met with, at that point, DC Chief Judge Beryl Howell, whose seven-year reign of terror was going to shortly end after Jack Smith was appointed.” This meeting seems to have been about prosecutors’ discussing with Judge Howell their plans to oppose any claims of executive privilege by President Trump, extending even to his White House aides and (gasp!) his own attorneys, with an omnibus motion. Kelly believes this motion is still under seal and is trying to find it.

From what she’s learned from this newly-released memo, though, Judge Howell apparently “says, oh, I love it. You know, this is great.” Well, wasn’t it conveeeeenient that they were all --- prosecutors AND judge --- on the same page regarding denial of Trump’s executive privilege!

But since this was going on just when Howell was stepping away from the chief judgeship and Boasberg was stepping in, there was one more base to cover. That would explain a notation on the memo saying that Jack Smith’s team would also be meeting with him, a couple of months later on March 18.

So, Smith’s team met with Judges Howell and Boasberg, and, Kelly suspects, also with DC District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, whom she characterizes as “a vicious Trump-hater.” (Note: Kelly covered Chutkan’s extremely biased rulings against J6 defendants in her excellent book JANUARY 6, so she has a pretty good idea of how deep the hate goes.) Kelly hopes to get documentation on a Chutkan meeting, too, some “back and forth with her on what they were going to submit...briefs and motions that they were planning to file so she could get a heads up, which could explain [Chutkan’s] very hasty rulings, especially in the presidential immunity question.”

Those rulings, made, in Kelly’s words, “on her way out the door,” included approval for Smith’s omnibus motion that denied executive privilege, as well as broad blanket approval that extended to everyone Smith was seeking, on “their toll records, phone records, anything else,” including their testimony before the grand jury.

Howell even signed off on an order against Elon Musk, new owner of Twitter (now X), forcing the production of the full data file on the President’s Twitter account --- which had been deplatformed after J6. This would even have included direct (i.e. private) messages. She did this “in record time,” Kelly says, without even giving notice to Trump’s attorneys so they could present an argument against it.

Worse than just compelling this data, she also issued one of those non-disclosure orders, like the ones later made famous by Judge Boasberg, prohibiting Elon or Twitter from notifying Trump that this had been done.

And even worse than keeping it all secret, if that’s even possible, she came back and added a $350,000 fine for failure to produce all the records “immediately.” It had taken them 51 hours, just over two days.

Four members of the DC appellate court slammed Howell’s orders, noting there were “unprecedented executive privilege questions at play in turning over the President’s private communications.”

So what did Howell do? Before she stepped away as chief judge, she alleged that a criminal act had taken place between President Trump and his attorney Evan Corcoran, to be able to use/abuse the very rarely invoked “crime-fraud exception” to get around attorney-client privilege. That’s right: the President’s own attorney had to turn over what normally would be privileged records, even recordings of notes he’d made after meetings with his client!

Kelly alleges that it’s Judge Howell who has committed “potential criminality.”

Since the confabs between these bad-news judges and anti-Trump prosecutors appear to have been meetings as opposed to official hearings, Kelly’s question now is, how do we get such documentation? It’s time to compel all of that, by subpoena. Kelly is talking about “emails, confirmation of correspondence and meetings not on the docket...not ex parte, which are kind of official briefings between one side, the government, and the judge.” Apparently, these were NOT “official.”

Kelly strongly alleges a conspiracy here. (More than alleges: “That’s what it was,” she flatly states.) We would add that the set of facts before us today doesn’t even get into evidence of conspiracy with the Biden WHITE HOUSE. That’s a story for another day; meanwhile, these judges are still warming benches in DC. Ted Cruz’s subcommittee, the same one that held Tuesday’s hearing, has introduced calls for Judge Boasberg’s impeachment, but we’re still waiting for action on that.

Related biased judge news: Check out Jonathan Turley’s column about Delaware Judge Kathaleen McCormick, whose bias against Elon Musk is showing. She’s “in hot water,” he says, after “liking” a story on social media about Elon losing a major case in California.

Ha, wouldn’t it have been amusingly ironic (or ironically amusing) if this had been a post on X that got her into trouble? But no, it was on LinkedIn (do people still use that?) Anyway, a jury consultant on the California case had posted an unprofessional, even taunting message to Elon that ended, “It was a pleasure working against you.” Judge McCormick not only “liked” this post, but went a step further and “supported” it. She’s now suggesting that she didn’t hit the “support” icon.

Turley does make the point that a judge’s social media postings don’t raise nearly the questions concerning a judge’s neutrality and independence that actual judicial postings do. But on that score, McCormick is entirely consistent with her biased social media. Turley sees her anti-Elon rulings as “absurd.” And we’d add that New York City Mayor Mamdani’s wife has taught us that you can tell a lot about a person’s mindset by what she “likes” on social media.

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