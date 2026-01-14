The crackdown in Iran
There are reports that the death toll from Iran’s brutal crackdown on pro-freedom protesters has surpassed 3,000.
Photo credit: MSN
There are reports that the death toll from Iran’s brutal crackdown on pro-freedom protesters has surpassed 3,000. The regime also sentenced 26‑year‑old Erfaneh Soltani to be executed without a serious trial or any defense. President Trump urged the protesters to “stay strong” and “keep protesting, take over your institutions” as he vowed that “help is on the way.” There were reports that Iranian officials called the White House to negotiate, but Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS.”
A doctor who fled Iran told Fox News that after the government shut down the Internet, the injuries to protesters changed from being shot with pellets to being fired on with live ammo at point blank range, leading to serious injuries and deaths. He says the government is issuing “shoot to kill” orders against unarmed protesters.
Here’s a horrific example: A young female student who was shot in the back of the head at point blank range and buried along the roadside. Her family says they saw hundreds of bodies, most of them young people aged 18 to 22, before identifying hers.
As to what Trump may do, we just have to wait and see, but let’s pray the wait won’t be very long. And let’s all pray for the safety of the protesters and their ultimate success at toppling the worst, most destabilizing tyranny since the end of the Soviet Union.
RELATED: The Trump Administration has labeled branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt as terrorist organizations. This makes it a criminal offense to provide material support to them.
Speaking of that, imagine if Iran’s radical Islamic regime finally ended, and all the oil money they used to fund terrorists around the world was suddenly cut off, how much safer and more stable a world it would be. If you’re already praying for the protesters in Iran to prevail, please pray even harder.n in
Read this article, "Schumer backs plan to fly Democratic senators, NYC cops to Minneapolis to confront ICE, https://www.foxnews.com/person/p/hanna-panreck, which is nothing but canned rhetoric with absolutely nothing in the way of facts to back it up. It would be interesting to see if they actually try this because I would love to see the Senators and NY police get ignored while ICE goes about its legal business. If they get out of hand they might even get arrested for interfering with federal law enforcement. The real problem is ICE is always outnumbered and there primary job is to detain and/or arrest illegal immigrants, not citizens who are interfering with legal immigration enforcement. This is the very reason Trump needs to use the national guard in jurisdictions where the police will not do there job, and I mean regardless of any court ruling to the contrary. No court can legally say it's improper to protect federal agents doing there job, it just does not compute. Again, much of this would have been avoided just by legally challenging sanctuary status the minute it "came to light". The democrats landed on an illegal strategy and the republicans let them have it and are now paying the price.
Read this article, "California man sues McDonald's after homeless man accused of attacking wife in drive-thru", https://www.foxnews.com/person/s/stephen-sorace, and while I can sympathize with the family over there loss, this blatant attempt to hold McDonalds financially responsible for the dangerous society that democratic leadership (state and local) has allowed to exist is nothing short of extortion. In any situation look for and go after the money, that seems to be the mantra today. Citizens everywhere and most assuredly in California or any large democratic run city should be constantly aware of there surroundings and take the steps necessary to protect themselves. In this case make sure your windows are up and doors locked and if you feel threatened call 911 yourself, don't rely on anyone else, your safety is your responsibility, especially if you choose to live in an area that is not doing even the minimum to protect it's citizens.