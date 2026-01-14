The Huckabee Post

Guy Hicklin
15m

Read this article, "Schumer backs plan to fly Democratic senators, NYC cops to Minneapolis to confront ICE, https://www.foxnews.com/person/p/hanna-panreck, which is nothing but canned rhetoric with absolutely nothing in the way of facts to back it up. It would be interesting to see if they actually try this because I would love to see the Senators and NY police get ignored while ICE goes about its legal business. If they get out of hand they might even get arrested for interfering with federal law enforcement. The real problem is ICE is always outnumbered and there primary job is to detain and/or arrest illegal immigrants, not citizens who are interfering with legal immigration enforcement. This is the very reason Trump needs to use the national guard in jurisdictions where the police will not do there job, and I mean regardless of any court ruling to the contrary. No court can legally say it's improper to protect federal agents doing there job, it just does not compute. Again, much of this would have been avoided just by legally challenging sanctuary status the minute it "came to light". The democrats landed on an illegal strategy and the republicans let them have it and are now paying the price.

Guy Hicklin
30m

Read this article, "California man sues McDonald's after homeless man accused of attacking wife in drive-thru", https://www.foxnews.com/person/s/stephen-sorace, and while I can sympathize with the family over there loss, this blatant attempt to hold McDonalds financially responsible for the dangerous society that democratic leadership (state and local) has allowed to exist is nothing short of extortion. In any situation look for and go after the money, that seems to be the mantra today. Citizens everywhere and most assuredly in California or any large democratic run city should be constantly aware of there surroundings and take the steps necessary to protect themselves. In this case make sure your windows are up and doors locked and if you feel threatened call 911 yourself, don't rely on anyone else, your safety is your responsibility, especially if you choose to live in an area that is not doing even the minimum to protect it's citizens.

