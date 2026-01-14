Photo credit: MSN

There are reports that the death toll from Iran’s brutal crackdown on pro-freedom protesters has surpassed 3,000. The regime also sentenced 26‑year‑old Erfaneh Soltani to be executed without a serious trial or any defense. President Trump urged the protesters to “stay strong” and “keep protesting, take over your institutions” as he vowed that “help is on the way.” There were reports that Iranian officials called the White House to negotiate, but Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS.”

A doctor who fled Iran told Fox News that after the government shut down the Internet, the injuries to protesters changed from being shot with pellets to being fired on with live ammo at point blank range, leading to serious injuries and deaths. He says the government is issuing “shoot to kill” orders against unarmed protesters.

Here’s a horrific example: A young female student who was shot in the back of the head at point blank range and buried along the roadside. Her family says they saw hundreds of bodies, most of them young people aged 18 to 22, before identifying hers.

As to what Trump may do, we just have to wait and see, but let’s pray the wait won’t be very long. And let’s all pray for the safety of the protesters and their ultimate success at toppling the worst, most destabilizing tyranny since the end of the Soviet Union.

RELATED: The Trump Administration has labeled branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt as terrorist organizations. This makes it a criminal offense to provide material support to them.

Speaking of that, imagine if Iran’s radical Islamic regime finally ended, and all the oil money they used to fund terrorists around the world was suddenly cut off, how much safer and more stable a world it would be. If you’re already praying for the protesters in Iran to prevail, please pray even harder.n in