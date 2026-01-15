As you know, both Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton have essentially spit on the subpoenas issued to them by congressional committees to talk about issues related to Jeffrey Epstein. They apparently continue to think they’re above the law, but in the interest of the equal administration of justice, they both should be charged with contempt of Congress, just as Trump associates Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro were. At least Bannon and Navarro cited legitimate reasons for not appearing before Congress.

And now, Congress apparently does have the votes to hold the Clintons in contempt.

As reported by Just The News, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky said Wednesday night that House Republicans have enough votes, not just in committee but now also on the floor. He said they expect to vote on this next week.

Comer said on their show, “Just The News, No Noise,” that the American people have spoken “loud and clear.”

“They want to know the truth about Epstein, and Bill Clinton spent as much time with Jeffrey Epstein as any other high-profile person who’s been named in this whole investigation,” Comer said. “So the American people expect Bill Clinton to show up for a subpoena, and I think the Republicans are going to vote, and we might even get a few Democrat votes, to hold the Clintons in contempt.”

Comer didn’t specify who those Democrats might be, and we’re not sure, so we’ll wait and see how that goes.

The Clintons had originally been scheduled to appear last October, but because of their attendance at a funeral, the date was pushed forward to December. Still, according to Comer, their attorney, David Kendall, provided no alternative dates, so Comer rescheduled their depositions for mid-January (as in, this week). Delay, delay, delay. (We won’t do the obvious joke about Hillary needing to know the exact date so she could arrange another funeral.)

But even those hearings were not to be. The Clintons posted Tuesday in a letter on X that they had no plan to appear for these depositions. (Surprise, surprise.) Bill had been scheduled for Tuesday, Hillary for Wednesday. Gosh, that would’ve been fun.

So, just like that. If only it were that easy for any of us to get out of appearing in court.

Here’s the steaming load of horse manure they spewed in declining the appearance: “Every person has to decide when they’ve seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences. For us, now is that time.”

Good grief, really? They’re doing this for all of us; to defend our sacred constitutional night to soak in Jeffrey Epstein’s hot tub with allegedly underage girls and not have to answer questions about it.

These were perfectly legal subpoenas, and the Clintons haven’t been accused of breaking any laws relating to Epstein. We’re just trying to look at equal justice here: When they were in power, Democrats applied pressure --- and serious consequences (as in prison) --- to Trump supporters who failed to comply with their subpoenas, even when those political targets had valid reasons for noncompliance, such as executive privilege. So this turnabout is really amusing to watch now.

In a new column about the Clintons’ latest above-it-all behavior, Jonathan Turley acknowledges that the Clintons “have decided to defy lawful subpoenas issued by the House.” He called their letter, excerpted above, as an example of “chest-thumping.”

Those subpoenas were approved on August 5 of last year. As Turley points out, the committee vote was actually bipartisan, with even Democrat members of the Oversight Committee, such as California Rep. Ro Khanna (!), agreeing that the Clintons must comply.

Turley compares the Clintons’ attitude to that of Hunter Biden. Remember when Hunter defied a subpoena but held a press conference outside of Congress?

When Biden was President, defying subpoenas was not tolerated. In Turley’s words, “When subpoenas were issued to Republicans during the House’s January 6 investigation [aside: such as it was], Biden declared, ‘I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable criminally.” But now such defiance against the Trump administration is viewed by Democrats as righteous.

According to Turley, when you’re subpoenaed, “the worst thing you can do is not appear.” A better plan is just to come in and invoke your Fifth Amendment rights if it comes to that. In order to compel any testimony, a congressional committee would have to issue a grant of immunity.

“What is most striking,” Turley says, “is the lack of any effort to come up with a cognizable defense. The Clintons simply chose open defiance.”

Turley is “baffled” by this legal strategy. “They are simply asserting a type of de facto Clinton immunity that could leave even a sympathetic federal district court judge with no real alternative to trial.” Bring it on.

RELATED STORY: Hillary Clinton got away for years with challenging the results of the 2016 election, pathetically invoking the Trump-Russia Hoax and calling Donald Trump an “illegitimate” President. And then when Trump went on to “lose” (well, we don’t know) in 2020; the courts quashed multiple legal challenges by saying plaintiffs had no “standing” to sue in those cases.

But now, this is changing. In a major decision, the Supreme Court has ruled that a former candidate for office does indeed have standing to sue over election laws. In a 7-2 decision, SCOTUS ruled that an Illinois absentee ballot law that allows mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted up to two weeks later (!) can be challenged by Rep. Michael Bost.

As Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, “Candidates have a concrete and particularized interest in the rules that govern the counting of votes in their elections, regardless whether those rules harm their electoral prospects or increase the cost of their campaigns. Their interest extends to THE INTEGRITY OF THE ELECTIONS [emphasis ours], and the democratic process by which they earn or lose the support of the people they seek to represent.” Hallelujah.

Personally, we have never understood why courts caved to the leftist mobs and used the “lack of standing” dodge to refuse to look at alleged evidence of election irregularities. It seems to us that any voters who believe their right to choose their own leaders in a free and fair election has been stolen from them should have “standing” to present evidence to prove it. If trustworthy elections are not considered a fundamental right, then what is?

RELATED READING: For when you have time, we’ve included a MUST-READ essay by a woman who used to be one of “those” leftist Hillary supporters. It also helps explain why so many white liberal women have gone insane and are attacking ICE and defending murderers and rapists. Here is Sasha Stone, with her “Confessions of a Recovering White Liberal Woman.”