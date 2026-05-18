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Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
4h

You better believe the climate kooks will conjure up another illusion of grandeur that fits their insane narrative. It's impossible to convince morally bankrupt individuals of anything. They're set in their madness let them stew in it.

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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
4h

I think we need to stop worrying about the past and start worrying about the future if these Blue Reich stooges get back in power. Like Sydney Powell said "they'll make our lives hell on earth" and as I have pointed out they'll make the stolen Biden auto pen years look like Mayberry.

or to repeat :

the Future is history but don't worry -- we have the past to look forward to. Sheesh.

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