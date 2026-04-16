Earlier this week, we reported on the declassification of documents showing that “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella, the person who filed the complaint about Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that led to Trump’s first impeachment in 2019, was simply passing along second- and third-hand (hearsay) “evidence” to the then-Intelligence Committee Inspector General (ICIG). We now know he hadn’t heard a word of that phone call himself. It appears he had been enlisted to anonymously file the complaint against Trump anyway.

On Monday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard posted on X, “Newly-declassified records expose how deep state actors within the Intelligence Community concocted a false narrative that Congress used to usurp the will of the American people and impeach duly-elected President @realDonaldTrump in 2019.”

In an update on Wednesday, Gabbard announced that she had sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department for not just Ciaramella but also the former ICIG, Michael Atkinson, the official who sent Ciaramella’s complaint on to the Democrat Congress. She had hinted on Monday that this was coming by writing that “Inspector General Atkinson failed to uphold his responsibility to the American people, putting political motivations over the truth.”

“And this,” she added, “along with the politicization of the whistleblower process by a former CIA employee who was working hand in glove with Democrats in Congress, are egregious examples of the deep state playbook on how to weaponize the Intelligence Community.”

Once again, a so-called “debunked conspiracy theory” has turned out to be, in fact, a real conspiracy.

The ODNI’s general counsel wrote the referral to the DOJ, saying, “I want to refer information that may constitute possible criminal activity in violation of federal criminal law committed by one or more former employees of the intelligence community.”

Following that were the specifics of when and where: “The possible criminal activity concerns the circumstances described in the following congressional briefings: Discussion with Intelligence Community Inspector General, House Permanent Select Comm. on Intel., 116th Cong. (2019); Briefing by the Intelligence Community Inspector General, House Permanent Select Comm. on Intel., 116th Cong. (2019).”

When you have time, you’d be well advised to check out the full report released by Gabbard. In her brief intro, she says these “never-before-seen documents” [expose] a coordinated effort by elements within the Intelligence Community (IC), including a former Inspector General (IG), to manufacture a conspiracy that was used as the basis to impeach President Trump in 2019.”

And there you have it. Trump’s political enemies had to impeach him over SOMETHING, and so they orchestrated this. They probably never dreamed that Trump himself would release a declassified version of the transcript of his phone call with Zelenskyy and show how wildly mischaracterized it had been. Transparency: it’s a good thing.

One of the documents included in the ODNI report also reveals the involvement in this conspiracy of then-chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff of California (though he doesn’t appear to actually reside in CA; we digress). This document is a transcript of Atkinson being questioned by now-CIA Director John Ratcliffe, a part of which is highlighted by Hans Mahncke in a post on X:

“This is an absolute gem from the IG Atkinson transcript. When John Ratcliffe exposed Ciaramella for having lied about not being in contact with anyone in Congress, Schiff jumped in to ‘explain’ that when he himself denied it as well, he meant that Ciaramella had not been ‘permitted to testify,’ not that he had not been in contact. No honest person with two functioning brain cells would ever believe this. Schiff should be in court facing charges just as Ciaramella should, and so should the Inspector General.”

As FOX News Digital reports, “Atkinson, during his investigation, found that the whistleblower showed indications of “political bias” and was “in favor of a rival political candidate,” while still deeming the complaint a matter of “urgent concern.” So, given the biased nature of the report, why was it so urgent?

Importantly, Atkinson wrote in his now-declassified complaint that he “was not a direct witness to most of the events described. However, I found my colleagues’ accounts of these events to be credible, because, in almost all cases, multiple officials recounted fact patterns that were consistent with one another.”

But whatever the “fact patterns” looked like to him, this was still hearsay evidence. So how did hearsay evidence like this make its way to Congress? Well, as The Federalist reports, “Former Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) Michael Atkinson admitted under oath that he personally ordered a secret rewrite of the whistleblower complaint form in August 2019 that was used as the basis for a phony impeachment operation against President Donald Trump, going so far as to admit changing the form looked ‘suspicious.’” The change he made was to ALLOW hearsay evidence.

As we know now, Atkinson testified that after several media inquiries mentioned that the then-current form required FIRST-HAND KNOWLEDGE of wrongdoing in order for a complaint to meet the urgency threshold to be sent to Congress, he ordered his staff to secretly change the rules so that second-hand hearsay complaints could be a legitimate basis for expedited processing. He admitted the timing was “unfortunate” and “looks suspicious.” Indeed.

Again, the declassification of this admission vindicates The Federalist (and also us) for reporting on this at the time. From The Federalist on Wednesday:

“The Federalist co-founder and CEO Sean Davis reported that between May 2018 and August 2019, the intelligence community quietly got rid of the requirement that whistleblowers must have ‘direct, first-hand knowledge of alleged wrongdoing’ to file an expedited complaint to Congress.”

The wording in the form is unmistakably strict. From The Federalist: “The original form went so far as to state that whistleblowers unable to provide ‘nothing more than second-hand or unsubstantiated assertions’ would not have their complaint processed under the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act (ICWPA). While the underlying law does not require the complainant to have first-hand knowledge to file a complaint, the ICIG’s own guidance made clear that second-hand information alone was insufficient for the ICIG to deem a complaint credible and expedite it to Congress.”

So, under this original wording, Ciaramella’s secondhand account of Trump’s phone call with Zelenskyy would not have met the threshold to pass along to Congress. But in September of 2019, a new version of the form was quietly uploaded to the DNI website that removed the entire segment above that you just read. And this was just about the time when Ciaramella’s memo about Trump’s phone call was given to Atkinson.

Attorney and legal analyst Margot Cleveland, another wiz at The Federalist, reported then that it was clear the whistleblower “was not acting alone, and members of the intelligence community inspector general’s office were likely providing an assist in an attempt to bury Trump.”

She said at the time, “If, prior to this charge against Trump, the ICIG refused to accept complaints based on second-hand information, but altered its procedure to trigger the ICWPA for the President, that is a huge scandal and implicates many besides the so-called whistleblower.”

So now we finally have criminal referrals for two of the individuals who appear to have played a part in the Trump impeachment conspiracy. But we reported on this at the time as well, following the lead of trusted sources, such as The Federalist. (If you were reading the Huckabee Post back then, you were way ahead of most, who didn’t hear about it at all.) Great minds think alike --- what can we say? --- and with these newly-declassified documents that tell the tale, we feel vindicated today as well.

Some accounts now are naming the “whistleblower,” as we are; some are not. Townhall is. Their new report is recommended, along with Katie Pavlich’s don’t-miss interview with DNI Gabbard, who reminds us that Ciaramella was already involved in the lead-up to Trump’s impeachment before he submitted his “whistleblower” complaint.

FUN POSTSCRIPT: Twitchy has more good commentary, most notably the observations of Catherine Herridge. She’s ever the professional journalist, while those on the left are having a meltdown, as you can see from their posts.

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