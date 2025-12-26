The Christmas Memories All Americans Shared

Back in the pre-Internet era, when there were only three TV networks plus PBS, one thing all Americans shared was gathering with our families to watch classic TV Christmas specials, from Charlie Brown and The Grinch to variety shows hosted by icons like Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Perry Como and Andy Williams.

One of the most anticipated was always the Bob Hope Christmas Show on NBC, because it not only had great comedy, the biggest-name guest stars and the most beautiful starlets, but also footage of Bob’s shows for the troops from wherever they might be stationed at the time. It gave viewers a chance to see the heroes who were fighting for America, and those who had family members in the military might catch a glimpse of their loved ones in the huge crowds.

Russell from Mississippi remembered Bob Hope’s Christmas shows, but not just from TV. He was actually there, and he shared this very special memory:

“It was 1990, I was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during Desert Shield. At the beginning of December, a few of us were talking about the great entertainer Bob Hope and how he did all those Christmas shows wherever we had troops in combat, from WWII to Vietnam. If we had folks at war, he went to entertain them, and not just in safe places either. We thought about how wonderful that had to be for morale. He had a genuine love for our troops.

However, because he was 87 years old, we knew that even though he would want to, there was no way he could be there with us. After all, he was too old to do that kind of stuff, and there would be no lost respect for the man.

I think we found out on the 23rd that Bob Hope WILL be coming to see us. The excitement was incredible and morale was high. On Christmas Eve, we had two flatbed trailers, side-by-side, for a stage. We sat on a hill of desert sand and out came Bob and Delores Hope, Johnny Bench, Aaron Tippin and a few other America-loving patriots. The standing ovation lasted 15 minutes before the show could really start.

Now, because of rules from the Saudi government, there was no entourage of sexy women for the show, but that really didn’t matter. We got to see Bob Hope! It was the best show I have ever been to. Our audience was full of soldiers and airmen, and there was not a dry eye in the place.

When Bob Hope died at 100 years old, we all cried. We thought that even if he doesn’t meet the requirements for burial at Arlington, he deserved it. He is, in fact, the only person to never have served a day in the military to be given war veteran status by a declaration of Congress, and he truly deserves that status. You will never hear one of us war veterans say otherwise.

Of course, no one even comes close to the greatness of Jesus Christ, but for those of us who have seen Bob Hope in a combat zone, he is as close as a mere man could be.

We love you Bob and you are truly missed.”

Couldn’t agree more, Russell. It’s sad that many of these great performers are unknown to today’s young people. But the good news is that if you go to YouTube and search for 1960s and 1970s Christmas specials, you’ll find many of those shows in their entirety to enjoy again, and maybe even introduce these iconic talents to your kids and grandkids.

To get you started on a high note, here’s one of the greatest shows ever. From legendary ice skater Peggy Fleming, one of our favorite “Huckabee” guests, Rich Little, and as a finale, a dramatic reenactment of the story of the birth of Jesus, ending with Perry’s amazing performance of “O Holy Night.” Can you imagine that airing on CBS these days?!

And another favorite, Dean Martin, with his 1968 Christmas episode featuring Bob Newhart, Bob Hope, Dom DeLuise, the Golddiggers, and if you stick through the end, an amazing number of cameos by celebrities of the day, from Paul Lynde to Johnny Carson.

Finally, something incredibly cool: Dean and Frank Sinatra and their families present a Christmas special. If you don’t have time for the whole show, you must see the hilarious medley by Dean and Frank of their greatest songs that starts at the 25:00 mark. Network TV used to show us things like this all the time! It was Christmas every week, and we didn’t realize it.

Of course, we can’t all be Bob Hope, but there are things we can do to show our appreciation for our troops at Christmas time. Jan from Florida offered a message that’s a perfect postscript to Russell’s story:

“I have been divorced for many years, and my daughters are now grown. I have kept our traditions the same or close to what they knew as children. This year, I have decided to start a new tradition.

A female acquaintance who is a (retired) Marine asked for donations to put together baskets to take to patients at the VA Hospital in Tampa for the fourth year. I donated for two baskets and then asked her if she would like a volunteer to come along with her to distribute the baskets and to spend some time with these heroes who gave so unselfishly. She said, ‘Absolutely!’ So I will be spending my afternoon at the hospital and hopefully spreading some Christmas cheer.”

Thank you, Jan, for keeping both the spirit of Christmas and of Bob Hope alive!

Daily Bible Verse

Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted in the earth. Psalm 46:10

Coming home for Christmas

A listener named Phyllis wrote that it was Christmas Eve, 1942. A young woman was waiting, pregnant and alone, for her husband of 4 months, who’d been drafted into the Army and was training to be a pilot somewhere in the Arizona desert. He had written to her that he couldn’t get leave, so they would not be together on their first Christmas as husband and wife. Refusing to let herself get discouraged, she kept a light on in the window as she wrapped a few gifts.

Meanwhile, he was way off in Arizona, quietly reading letters from her, when his sergeant came into the barracks and asked what he was doing there on Christmas Eve. When he heard about the soldier’s pregnant wife, the sarge gave him permission to go home. But that was just the first obstacle down.

The young private grabbed a few belongings and raced to find any way to get back to California. But there were no more trains or buses that night. So he walked to the nearest highway and stuck out his thumb.

Somehow, he hitchhiked 450 miles home. His last ride dropped him off several miles from the cottage where his pregnant wife was. He walked the last few miles in pitch darkness, assuming that at that late hour, his wife would have long since gone to bed. But as he neared the little house, he saw the light shining in the bedroom window.

When he opened the door, he found his darling, still awake and thrilled to be in his arms again. She’d waited up for him, never giving up hope that her dearest would find some way to be home for Christmas. Phyllis wrote, “This true story was told to me by my dad before he passed away in 2000. The young couple were my parents…And I was the baby they were expecting.”

We’re glad that Phyllis’ parents’ faith in the power of love to overcome all obstacles was passed down to her, and we thank her for passing their family’s cherished story on to us.

Patricia from Virginia reminded us that even if you can’t be home for Christmas, you can find a home thanks to the kindness of strangers…

“In 1998, when our daughters were two and less than one year old, we moved to Virginia’s Eastern shore. On December 24, there was a great ice storm, and our power went out. We spent the night huddled in sleeping bags, feeding the fire, keeping the girls warm. It was about 40 degrees in the morning inside our house.

We left and found shelter at a local motel that had power, and just as we were settling in, we heard a knock on the door. We were invited by a friend of the owners to join the owner and some friends for their Christmas dinner.

We were tired, cold and hungry, and when we walked into the closed dining room, we realized it was a feast! It would be difficult to describe how beautiful and warm the room itself was, but it was exceeded by the kindness and warmth of the people who invited us there. Although we were not at home, and it was cold outside, inside this room was one of the best Christmases we ever had!”





Kristin from Nevada also recalled a time when her Christmas plans were ruined, only to discover that God had His own plan for her Christmas:

“I worked for the airlines as a flight attendant for many years. In my early years, I never had Christmas off. I had three young babies. My husband was in law school, so I had to keep working.

One year, he took the kids down to his parents in Georgia for Christmas. We lived in Chicago at that time. At the last minute, my trip was rerouted and I ended up home, alone, away from my cute family on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. I would (fly) out again Christmas night.

I was called at the last minute by someone at church to take a meal to a family with sickness. I spent all day cooking for this large family and delivered the meal, with some little gifts (on) Christmas Eve.

The love of God filled my heart. Self-pity left me. Joy and gratitude filled my heart. To this day, it is my favorite Christmas memory.”





Thanks, Karen, for reminding us of the true meaning of Christmas is in giving to others as Christ gave His life for us. Also, for reminding us that as much of an ordeal as packed airports, bad weather, closed roads and delayed flights may be, before we complain too much, we should give thanks for all the transportation workers. Even if you’re feeling frazzled and impatient, please be courteous to them. Remember, they’re doing a difficult job under very stressful circumstances, and they give up their holidays entirely to make sure we can get home for ours.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.



