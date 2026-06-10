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Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
3h

I read a Washington Stand article today about the grilling of the SPLC acting president before Congress and it became clear that the SPLC also faces a DOJ indictment in Alabama, so again, why does Congress waste taxpayer money holding hearings "hoping the person being interviewed or their lawyer" will be stupid enough to say something that "criminal"? Again, this political theater is something we can do without. All it does is give the media and excuse for existing and pump up the legislators when they should be doing the actual work they were elected for, much of which they hand off to the unelected shadow government.

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