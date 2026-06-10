Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass.

By Kenneth Allard

For most Americans, today’s news that a US attack helicopter – an AH-64 Apache - had been downed near the Straits of Hormuz was hardly earth-shaking. Only hard-core aficionados may have even noticed that an Iranian drone was credited with the kill – or that both American crewmen were safely rescued by another drone, this one an unmanned US naval vessel on its initial operational deployment. Neat stuff but don’t get too carried away with advanced technology reappearing in one of the world’s most ancient combat zones.

While we often forget that the Persians are generally credited with inventing chess, it wasn’t surprising when “Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a pointed warning to US forces on Tuesday….Araghchi said that ‘foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire,’ before adding: ‘We prefer language of diplomacy but speak other languages too.’

The defiant Iranian response involved two ambiguous issues for the Trump White House – in addition to the loss of a sophisticated, highly expensive aircraft. First, that it was shot down by the same Iranian military establishment that had previously been considered “obliterated.” And second, that the shootdown flatly contradicted Mr. Trump’s earlier statement that the much-anticipated peace deal was only hours away.

Nevertheless, President Trump insisted on his Truth Social account that, “There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.” As Tuesday turned into Wednesday, the BBC reported that US strikes had begun against Iran in retaliation for the helicopter shootdown.

It is difficult to judge just how far the American-Iranian deadlock extends, much less how to resolve it. Writing in The New Arab, Giorgio Cafiera of Gulf State Analytics summarizes the dilemma:

‘With the stalling of United States-Iran talks, Washington and Tehran are in a tense ‘No War, No Peace’ limbo. Both sides are betting that they can outlast the other, but economic sanctions, the dual blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the threat of military escalation keep the global stakes high…With this extremely fragile Pakistani-brokered ceasefire still in place, the prospects for triumphant diplomacy will hinge on security guarantees, phased sanctions relief, and careful mediation to prevent minor incidents from spiraling back into full-scale war.”

Naturally, such “minor incidents” can include accidents, natural disasters, aircraft collisions or serendipitous events without any conceivable connections to reality. I well remember one of these incidents during the generational confrontation between the US Army and the Group of Soviet Forces, Germany. As a junior officer taking my first rotation as weekend duty officer, I remember the sheer terror of handling an incident from one of our border resident offices. Somehow the brakes on a combat-loaded US jeep had failed, causing it to crash headlong into an ancient fence-line marking the boundary between West and East Germany. Fortunately, neither side saw the slightest necessity for involving higher echelons, much less in the middle of the midwinter Saturday night. As I recall, both sides agreed to cordon-off the area until the next day when a civilian wrecker was supplied by the local automobile club (which generously accepted full credit for helping to maintain international peace and security.)

Throughout the rest of my time in service, I heard countless variations of that story, probably because the inter-German border was long, difficult, exceedingly well-armed and silently encouraged calm solutions as an alternative to tragedy. It strikes me that Mr. Cafiera is exactly correct when he points out that the Straits of Hormuz present a constantly expanding inventory of opportunities for misunderstanding, over-reaction and (of course) unintended consequences. Given the profound cultural gaps reinforcing every side of those thorny issues, there is every reason to search for those possibilities for cooperation that are often present in difficult situations – although sometimes disguised as problems, difficulties or even crises.

COL (Ret.) Ken Allard is a former West Point professor, Dean of the National War College and NBC News military analyst.