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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
4h

Hate to say it but a Cease Fire is a win for Iran. F I N I S H !!!

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S.Fee
2h

Iran would never even consider a ceasefire if they had the upper hand- they would relentlessly finish off all American troops and then attack America. Why? Because they don’t want peace with us or Israel - they want to annihilate all of us! They have said so themselves!! Finish it Trump!

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