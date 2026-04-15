Today’s newsletter has a reading time of seven minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

It’s April 15th, income tax deadline day, the most hated day of the year (and one that could be just another lovely spring day if we had something like the Fair Tax or replaced it with tariffs.)

At least this year, many Americans will be paying less or getting bigger refunds, thanks to Trump and the GOP’s One Big Beautiful Bill. Matt Vespa at Townhall.com reminds us of some of the provisions in that bill that will help working Americans keep more of their money (and that Democrats who claim they care about “affordability” opposed unanimously.)

Here are some numbers on how the OBBB is helping taxpayers, including refunds up by 11%.

Still, according to a study by the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, this year, Americans will spend (we would say “waste”) a total of 6.93 billion hours and more than $477 billion just complying with the current tax code, which is now 4.26 million words, many of which few people understand, including the IRS. That cost combines $319.7 billion in lost time and at least $157.1 billion in out-of-pocket expenses.

And In Case You Missed It – Here’s President Trump’s funny interaction with a Doordash delivery grandmother who brought McDonald’s food to the White House. Trump talked to her about not having to pay taxes on tips before giving her a big tip.

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Chief U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Columbia James Boasberg has just been slapped down for “overreaching,” and it was by the DC Court of Appeals no less. This was over Judge Boasberg’s nutty criminal contempt proceeding after Trump didn’t follow his directive to turn those planes around carrying Venezuelan deportees, suspected Tren de Aragua gang members, to El Salvador. (The planes reportedly weren’t even in U.S. airspace by the time he gave his oral instruction to do it.) Circuit Judge Neomi Rao wrote a withering opinion striking Boasberg down. The following is from the AP (who must have been crying when they had to report it, since it was so clearly in President Trump’s favor):

“A federal judge must end his ‘intrusive’ contempt investigation of the Trump administration for failing to comply with an order to turn around planes carrying Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador last year, a divided appeals court panel ruled Tuesday. Read more—→

More hearsay “evidence” was used against Trump; Schiff may be up Schiff Creek: As we reported last week, newly released documents show that J6 “star witness” Cassidy Hutchinson was known to be reporting a secondhand story about President Trump commandeering a Secret Service vehicle and trying to force the driver to take him to the Capitol building. That story was easily impeached afterwards by people who were actually there. But it sure made for some great anti-Trump TV for a little while.

On Monday, secret memos newly declassified by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revealed yet more hearsay evidence that was used against Trump, this time for his first impeachment.

Remember the name Eric Ciaramella? He was finally identified (by those of us who dared report his name) as the “anonymous” whistleblower behind the complaint about Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the conversation that touched on the idea of looking into Hunter Bidens’ suspicious association with corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings. Memos show that, in truth, Ciaramella had no direct knowledge whatsoever of the Trump-Zelensky call. It seems he had even made that clear to investigators. Regardless, he and others allegedly submitted false information leading to Trump’s impeachment.

Read more—→

The ceasefire continues as the US engages Iran in peace talks, but a senior official said the White House has not yet agreed to extend the ceasefire beyond Trump’s original two-week deadline.

President Trump told interviewer Maria Bartiromo that he views the operation in Iran as “very close to being over,” although there will likely be more targeted bombings of Iranian military facilities. He said this attack was necessary “because if I didn’t do that, right now you’d have Iran with a nuclear weapon. And if they had a nuclear weapon, you’d be calling everyone over there ‘sir,’ and you don’t want to do that.”

Trump also predicted that once this is over, gas prices will drop “tremendously.”

Trump also told Bartiromo that he exchanged letters with President Xi of China over the weekend. Trump had threatened a 50% tariff on China over reports that China was arming Iran. Trump said Xi denied sending weapons to Iran.

The ceasefire is holding with more peace talks expected as soon as Thursday. In the meantime, Trump is tightening the screws to show Iran that their nonnegotiable demands such as keeping their nuclear program will not fly with him. In a statement on X, CENTCOM Admiral Brad Cooper said Tuesday night that the US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz has been fully implemented and US forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East. He said, “An estimated 90% of Iran’s economy is fueled by international trade by the sea. In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea.”

Nuclear experts are praising Trump’s negotiating team for walking out of the talks when Iran refused to budge on its nuclear program. They say that was the right move, to let the Iranians know they couldn’t use their standard delaying tactics and paint themselves as the victors. Walking out told them they had no leverage and their only choices were accepting the US offer or risking the war resuming.

We don’t know why the Iranians would think they were winning this war, unless the New York Times delivers papers to piles of rubble in Tehran.

Finally, after all that heavy news, here’s something goofy that we can all laugh at: House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin introduced a bill to create a 17-member commission to determine whether President Trump could be booted from office as mentally incompetent under the 25th Amendment for tweeting a threat that Iran’s “whole civilization will die tonight” if they didn’t agree to peace talks (it worked, by the way.) Also, because he insulted the Pope and tweeted out an AI image of himself as Jesus. And that’s all that the people who assured us Joe Biden was fit to serve another four years have got. Does the 25th Amendment apply to Congress members?

Eric Swalwell has dropped his California Governor’s campaign and resigned from Congress, but his troubles are far from over. In fact, they entered Bill Cosby territory on Tuesday. Lonna Drewes, a former model-turned-fashion software company owner, publicly accused Swalwell of drugging her drink, leaving her incapacitated, then choking her into unconsciousness and raping her at a West Hollywood hotel in 2018.

She said, “Although I did not undergo a rape kit at the time, I disclosed the assault to the people closest to me. I also recorded these events in my handwritten calendar. The assault and its impact were later documented during my therapy sessions at a sexual assault center in Connecticut.”

The details and video of her statement are at this link if you want to see them. But we warn that this is very disturbing.

Drewes said she will be making a report shortly to the L.A. Sheriff’s Department. Between that and interest by the Manhattan DA’s office and the FBI, Swalwell may be facing worse than a ruined political career.

Despite Swalwell’s resignations and the horrific allegations by multiple women, Swalwell’s attorney Sara Azari released a defiant statement claiming that Swalwell “categorically and unequivocally denies each and every allegation of sexual misconduct and assault that has been leveled against him. These accusations are false, fabricated, and deeply offensive — a calculated and transparent political hit job designed to destroy the reputation of a man who has spent twenty years in public service.”

Azari declared, “This is a ruthless and shameless attempt to smear Congressman Swalwell,” and “We will fight these despicable and baseless accusations with the same tenacity, courage, and conviction that has defined the Congressman’s public service.”

Funny, we thought Swalwell’s “public service” was defined by his long history of making baseless accusations against Republicans and insisting that we should believe women when they accuse powerful men of sexual abuse.

Law professor Jonathan Turley has an excellent article on just how deep Swalwell’s legal troubles go and how Democrats like Nancy Pelosi have covered up for him…until now.

Now, Pelosi claims she NEVER had even an inkling of anything suspect about Swalwell, despite her reputation as the most ruthless political animal in DC, where his alleged sexual abuse of female staffers has been described as an open secret for years. If you believe that, then we have a high-speed train in California we’d like to sell you.

RELATED: Swalwell announced his campaign for Governor on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, and Kimmel strongly supported him. Yet on his Monday show, Kimmel (obviously a great judge of character) said nothing about Swalwell’s implosion, the biggest story in the news. Instead, he just made lame, snarky jabs at President Trump. Is that due to bias, embarrassment or is it just that making lame, snarky jabs at Trump is literally all he knows how to do?

UPDATE: We told you about the bombshell DOJ report exposing how the Biden DOJ secretly colluded with abortion activists to weaponize the FACE Act against pro-life activists. At least four prosecutors involved in that effort have now been fired. We’d call that “a good start.”

House Democrats have filed five articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. The grounds aren’t “gross competence,” but they might as well be.

These are not serious people.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever. Hebrews 13:8

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