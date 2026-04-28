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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Will they ever hold a Democrat accountable in California? Don’t bet the beach house on it. Karen Bass can be out of the country while Los Angeles burns, preside over bureaucratic paralysis afterward, take billions in federal help, and still run for reelection like she deserves applause. That is Democrat privilege in the land of fruits and nuts. Failure isn’t punished. It’s managed, messaged, and subsidized. Meanwhile, victims sit on ash lots while the machine protects itself. California voters have one job: stop rewarding collapse. If they don’t, they shouldn’t act shocked when the next disaster looks exactly like the last.

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