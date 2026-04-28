Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 7 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

SUPPORT US: The Huckabee Post is looking for 42 26 readers to become paid subscribers before the end of the month. If you can afford to do so, please consider upgrading your subscription. Your financial support helps the entire Huckabee Post team. And if you already are a paid subscriber, thank you!

The Huckabee Post is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Upgrade to Paid

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.

2 Corinthians 1:3-4

YOUR MORNING NEWS SUMMARY:

Breaking: The DOJ confirmed that federal law enforcement officers are staging raids on 22 locations in the Minneapolis area, and yes, they include the “Quality Learing Center.” They say that they have search warrants and this is not immigration-related.

It’s stunning for most people outside of California even to imagine L.A. Mayor Karen Bass running for reelection, even as all the homes that burned down while she was in Ghana remain in endless rebuilding purgatory due to red tape and regulations. Not only is she running, but a recording of a phone call was leaked that allegedly shows she refused to cancel her trip, even after being warned of the possible fire danger to the city. P.J. Media has more.

It also piqued our interest to learn that the Trump Administration, which is routinely demonized by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Bass (whom we consider the spark and kindling of the wildfires), has so far provided $5.7 billion in federal assistance to L.A. via FEMA and the SBA. The state and city took the money, but they’re still doing virtually nothing to help the victims rebuild their homes.

It’s no wonder that longshot Independent candidate Spencer Pratt is getting so many donations. Pratt lost his home and is making the city’s incompetence his chief issue. He’s doing so well in polls that the liberal L.A. Times ran a hit piece implying he doesn’t meet the residency requirement since his family is currently living in a trailer at his parent’s Santa Barbara home because their home in L.A. burned down and they can’t rebuild it. We assume they still own the smoldering vacant lot where their home used to be, which means they meet the residency requirement for office better than Adam Schiff does.

Pratt had a perfect response to this attack on social media. Redstate has it here.

California Democrats should be happy that at least one person who’s from L.A. actually still wants to live there.

The peace negotiation stalemate with Iran continues. President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran’s latest proposal is unacceptable because they’re still refusing to give up their nuclear ambitions. Tehran declared that the US is “no longer in a position to dictate policy.”

The bluster, threats and dragging things out in hopes that Democrats and western media will erode the President’s resolve is straight out of the Iranian playbook, and it’s worked for decades. But they’ve never before faced a President who doesn’t care what the Democrats or the media say about him (he could turn Iran into Disneyland and they’d still call him Hitler), so it’s not likely to work.

Still, we know Trump has no taste for endless wars and putting American boots on the ground, so the hardliners now in charge in Iran are digging in their heels. The question is how long they can hold out, as their economy is teetering on collapse, they’re about 12 days away from running out of places to store oil, and Trump’s patience is wearing thin (he’s vowed to destroy the bridges and power plants next, and he now has three of the world’s biggest and most lethal aircraft carriers off the coast of Iran to launch jets and deal with the attacks on cargo ships by the ragtag remnants of their navy.

It’s difficult to assess the Iranian strategy, since some experts predict Iran’s imminent collapse while others claim the military hardliners will continue to launch defiant attacks, albeit on a smaller scale than they used to, to keep the populace cowed and to signal that they’re in charge. Others have suggested that the best next step would be to start arming the people of Iran. We’re no military experts, but we suggested that weeks ago.

In the wake of Saturday’s assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Republicans are calling out Democrats on their “leftwing cult of hatred;” their constant violent, anti-Trump rhetoric; and their hypocrisy in condemning political violence in one breath, then encouraging it in the next.

An assassination attempt used to get them to cool it for 24 hours at least, but they’ve so normalized trying to murder the President that they can’t even act civilized for that long anymore.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries offered up the perfect example. On Sunday, he called for Americans to “unify,” immediately after saying about his GOP colleagues, “America will not be lectured about civility by far right extremists in Congress. Particularly those who provide aid and comfort to hundreds of violent rioters who brutally beat police officers on January 6.” Way to unify, Hakeem.

When asked on Monday if he planned to tone down his incendiary rhetoric, Jeffries said, “We are in an era of maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time.” But that was a whole 36 hours after the last assaination attempt, so we suppose he considered it fair game. We’d suggest that House Democrats replace him with someone sane, but then we look at the House Democrats and can’t figure out who that might be.

Some other shining examples of civility came from California gubernatorial (accent on “goober”) candidate Katie Porter, who just hours after the shots rang out sent a fundraising email reading, “F*** Trump” and accusing him of wanting “to kill people in the streets, to rip healthcare away, to ruthlessly attack our democracy.” Again, there are over 39 million Californians; is this rageaholic seriously the best you can find?

Illinois’ fatuous Gov. J.B. Pritzker pulled the dusty “violence on both sides” dodge, and tried to downplay his own violent anti-Trump rhetoric and blame Trump and Republicans for inciting the violence that oddly enough seems to be almost entirely against Republicans. But when an interviewer asked if he would take back his attack on Trump, comparing his election to the rise of the Nazis in Germany, he refused and defended it.

(A reminder: James O’Keefe released undercover video showing Illinois Democrats admitting they staged the interruptions and caused the fights at a Trump rally that Pritzker blamed on Trump.)

The media is too filled with similar examples to list them all, of Democrats either pretending not to have noticed any violent rhetoric, or blaming all the violent rhetoric on Trump, or doubling down on their own violent rhetoric. Or in Jimmy Kimmel’s case, refusing to apologize, denying that he was calling for Trump to be murdered and claiming it was just a joke about his age. You’ll have to forgive us for not getting that; it’s so rare for Kimmel to tell a joke anymore that we didn’t recognize it as such. It might have helped us to identify it as a joke had it been funny.

So if the Democrats refuse to admit that their violent rhetoric is wrong or to tone it down, what can Republicans do? To start with, greatly tighten security at all events. And get a concealed carry permit. We have a feeling that the left’s make-believe warriors’ zeal for attacking their opponents will cool very quickly once the other side starts shooting back.

Here are the stories that the TDS-infected rage monsters on the left never see. They’re the stories of how, even after being targeted for death for the third time, Trump not only called for peace and an end to political violence, he also personally called people who were at the dinner to make sure they were okay. Richard Grennell tweeted that Trump also just called him to check on how he was doing because his mother died last week.

As we have said for years, if he’s trying to be a heartless, authoritarian, Nazi dictator, he’s going about it all wrong.

Kevin Downey Jr. (who is an actual comedian) has some advice on comedy for Kimmel at P.J. Media, and he desperately needs to hear it. We would throw in this advice: Fire your TDS-addled wife and hire a real head writer.

Incidentally, we’re really sick of hearing that Kimmel and other late night hosts are having their First Amendment rights infringed when Republicans call for them to be canceled over their offensive political propaganda. The First Amendment bars government censorship; it doesn’t guarantee that your network TV show will never be canceled. In fact, if they weren’t spewing anti-Trump propaganda, we suspect that Kimmel and Colbert would both have been canceled a long time ago, like any other money-losing, audience-repelling flop show.

Here’s a reminder for Kimmel of what real oppression of actual comedians looks like. Remember the rodeo clown who was fired for doing a routine in an Obama mask? How about the filmmaker who was arrested and blamed for causing the Benghazi deaths that Hillary Clinton was actually responsible for, just because he made a YouTube video mocking Islam?

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.