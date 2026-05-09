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Matt
2h

For a century we were all concerned that a major earthquake would be one of the biggest threats to California and its residents.

We all know now that California has a threat that is larger by magnitudes already consuming its resources, potential growth, and even its social stability.

The Democrats have devoured its wealth, security, and liberty by supporting the dark forces of corruption, crime, fraud, and immorality.

Pass voter integrity laws and ensure one vote by one citizen with valid in person voting!

The Save America Act is the last chance we have to restore true representation for our great American culture which has been inclusive for generations who have worked hard for their way of life.

🙏🏻🇺🇸

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