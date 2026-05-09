Our weekend edition has a reading time of 9 minutes. For all of the mothers reading this newsletter, Happy Mother’s Day!

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

For with God nothing shall be impossible. Luke 1:37

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Disney seems to be trying to clean out the radical activists with their “not-so-secret gay agenda” inserted into children’s entertainment and to win back alienated parents who no longer trust Disney with their kids. But this likely won’t help: Federal authorities recently boarded several Disney Cruise ships and arrested crew members suspected of being involved with child pornography.

A Disney spokesperson said, “We have a zero-tolerance policy for this type of behavior and fully cooperated with law enforcement. While the majority of these individuals were not from our cruise line, those who were are no longer with the company.” Still, as the story notes, one passenger called it “really unsettling” to see cruise workers in their uniforms being arrested in front of her family.

WEEKEND MUSIC: For Pat and Laura’s Weekend Music Picks and Babylon Bee headlines, click here.

Sen. John Fetterman wrote an op-ed dispelling rumors that he’s switching parties. Unlike most of his fellow Democrats, Fetterman has common sense, supports Israel and strong borders, and is willing to work across party lines. But he’s still a liberal. He wrote, “I’d be a terrible Republican who still votes overwhelmingly with the Democrats.” The Republicans have enough of those already.

EPA Director Lee Zeldin explained how his agency’s prior funding of “environmental justice” perpetuated a wasteful yet lucrative cycle of environmental activism which he has since slashed. He said the money was appropriated supposedly to solve some environmental issue. Instead, it went “to an activist group to train other activist groups to come to D.C. and advocate for the next dollar to go to them to go out and be activists.” It’s the Circle of Lies.

What better way to kick off the weekend than to hear what Sen. John Kennedy had to say about the love fest “interview” between Stephen Colbert and Barack Obama? This has more laughs than the entire 11 years of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” But then, so does a Bazooka Joe comic strip.

This week California gave us the best horror double feature since “Frankenstein” and “Bride of Frankenstein” by holding debates on the same night between the candidates for Governor and Mayor of Los Angeles.

The Governor’s debate made it clear once again that the race should be a choice between Republicans Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco, with the rest consigned to a loony bin. It was a cacophony of accusatory shouting and breathtaking lies, like Xavier Becerra denying that there were any missing migrant children under his Biden Administration watch (there were over 300,000.) Katie Porter also claimed that illegal aliens (sorry: “undocumented immigrants”) contribute to the economy (a study by FAIR found that they cost US taxpayers $182 billion a year, not counting fraud. And the USDA Secretary just announced that 1.3 million non-citizens are receiving SNAP food stamp benefits.)

One massive self-own came when Porter declared that she would give free healthcare to illegal aliens because that’s what Californians deserve (they do if they vote for her) and said they are “one of the only ways California has been GROWING in recent years.”

Not only does that verify the “population replacement theory” that Democrats claim is a rightwing hoax even as they fast-track it in front of our eyes, it’s also an admission that because of her Party’s disastrous policies that include gargantuan spending and shielding millions of illegal aliens, law-abiding taxpayers are fleeing the state in droves. Twitchy.com calls this “saying the quiet part out loud,” but we can’t imagine Porter saying anything quietly.

Porter also ignited the Internet by going on a tirade against the other candidates for...acting like her:

“I can’t believe that on a stage with 30 minutes of interrupting and bickering and name calling and shouting and disrespect for everyone up here who’s stepping into public service, that anyone wants to talk about my temperament.”

Bianco replied, “You are actually interrupting them too. I don’t know why you want to act like you weren’t.”

Porter’s baffling response: “Oh, cowboy cupcakes.”

Well, at least she didn’t scream at all the other candidates to get out of her shot.

Next, Californians turned to their DVRs to watch the LA Mayoral debate between catastrophic incumbent Karen Bass, socialist city council member Nithya Raman and former reality star and entrepreneur Spencer Pratt, who is running as a blunt-spoken reform candidate after Democrat wildfire incompetence burned down his family’s homes.

Bass continues to condescendingly posture as the only experienced leader, but when your experience is in letting half the city burn down while the rest fills up with homeless drug addicts and illegal aliens, maybe don’t brag about it. Raman accused Pratt of working with Bass to beat her, and he shot that down like a clay pigeon:

“First off, Mayor Bass and I are definitely not working together. I blame this person for burning my house and my parents’ house and my town and my neighbors down. I am not working with Mayor Bass. Second off, if I wanna run against anybody, it would be the council member who is terrible. Mayor Bass has at least been a mayor for almost 4 years and has, as she talked about earlier, the unions, all the unions endorse Mayor Bass. Do you think it’s easier to run against the incumbent mayor with all the unions or a random city council member who’s been a failure for 6 years? I would MUCH RATHER run against Councilwoman Raman! Thank you very much.”

Pratt also had a memorable response to Raman’s rhetoric about solving homelessness (California Democrats have already shoveled so much money at the homeless with no results, you’d think they were a high speed railway.) Pratt invited Raman to join him under the Harbor Freeway to personally offer a bed to homeless addicts, but warned that they “will stab you in the neck” because they don’t want treatment, they want meth.

One viral moment: In a slip of the tongue, Bass was talking about the broken fire trucks that weren’t in service during the Pacific Palisades fire when she referred to them as “fire f**ks.” Well, that’s what she did to the fire response, so it makes sense.

California Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley revealed that of the $100 million raised by the Fire Aid concert for Pacific Palisades, virtually none of it went to the fire victims. Instead, it was doled out in six-figure amounts to “nonprofit” organizations for such non-fire-related causes as political advocacy, supporting podcasts, voter participation for Native Americans, community programs for “undocumented migrants,” and “fungus/microbe/plant soil remediation projects.” And of course, “over $500,000 went to bonuses for nonprofit leaders and consultants.” This is why we needed DOGE to burn down the NGO industrial complex.

Speaking of L.A.’s homeless addicts, Mayor Bass’s efforts to clean up MacArthur Park failed so badly that on Wednesday, federal agents from the DEA and other agencies launched a massive arrest sweep of the park to remove criminals and drug addicts. A spokesman said, “While this is a drug enforcement operation, it is also an effort to restore safety and wellness, and to return MacArthur Park back to the community.”

It was so bad that people in MacArthur Park who claimed they’d seen a cake melting in the rain were probably on fentanyl.

In further bad news for Democrats about the Pacific Palisades fire, an appeals court denied a request by the state of California and the city of Los Angeles to stay a negligence lawsuit by residents. They also denied petitions to exclude them from the lawsuit, since they blame the fires on everything from Trump to climate change and not on the actual causes, such as lack of brush clearance, fire breaks, working fire trucks and water in the reservoir and hydrants.

This means the plaintiffs can proceed with discovery and see any deleted emails or other internal documents showing negligence, cover-ups or blame-shifting. Pop some popcorn (but if you’re in California, don’t do it over an open flame.)

When a member of Congress openly boasts about conspiring with foreign officials to violate US economic sanctions on the communist government of Cuba, it prompts an obvious question: “Why isn’t leftist Rep. Pramila Jayapal in jail?”

Jayapal brushed off widespread accusations of treason and violating the Logan Act by tweeting, “Members of Congress meet with ambassadors of other countries every day. That’s literally our right and responsibility.” Yes, but when you’re meeting with them to circumvent American foreign policy that it’s your duty to uphold, at the very least, you shouldn’t be in Congress.

For years, we’ve written that anyone who relied on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s so-called “hate maps” was accepting the SPLC’s partisan political smearing of innocent Americans as objective reality. Now, with the federal corruption indictments of the SPLC, that opinion is being vindicated even more. At the link is a must-read article from the Federalist by political science Professor Nicholas Giordano, who was also ringing the alarm bells about the SPLC early on.

We don’t know if you’ll learn anything about history from the Obama Presidential Center, but at least you’ll get some laughs out of it. It’s not even open yet and there are already plenty of jokes being made about the ugly merch at the gift shop.

And there are japes a-plenty about the racist oppression embodied in the policy that you have to show a photo ID to get in.

But we admit, this is what made us laugh the most. This X user is right, the Obama Center looks exactly like this…

President Trump has reinstated the Presidential Fitness Test, and a group of kids came to the White House for the ceremony. For some reason, Trump decided to give them a graphic briefing on the dangers of Iran having nukes and how we had to bomb them to stop that. He also had some unscripted banter with the kids that made late night leftists and media/social media scream in outrage, but we thought it was pretty funny. At least he didn’t talk to them as if they were idiots, which is more than many politicians do. We tried to find an objective write-up of this, but Google just returned five pages of leftists howling over it, so here’s the unedited video footage. Decide for yourself.

To paraphrase “Inherit The Wind,” do leftists ever think about things they DO think about? Bulwark and MS NOW contributor Sam Stein wrote a blindingly dumb X post suggesting that because of Republican gerrymandering, it will be 100 years before a black person can represent South Carolina. Charles C.W. Cooke responded, pointing out that gerrymandering doesn’t affect Senators, who are the people who represent entire states, and South Carolina already has a black Senator: Tim Scott. But he’s a Republican, so he doesn’t count as black.

The Cure For What Ails You: A study by the General Social Survey confirmed what previous studies have found and we’ve all long known: God makes you happier than money. The study found that poor people who attend church several times a week are more likely to rate themselves as “very happy” than rich people who never attend church by a ratio of 36% to 26%.

Happiest of all were rich people who attend church several times a week (52% describe themselves as “very happy”), but let’s hope they’re putting a nice share of those riches in the collection plate.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.