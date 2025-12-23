The Huckabee Post

1h

Read this article, "Repeat offender allegedly kills Ohio man just days after nonprofit pays his bail", https://www.foxnews.com/person/s/adam-sabes, and this is another case where the judge and the Bail "non-profit" should be charged as accessories to the murder. The "Bail Project" essentially admitted that they exist to get people out of jail who can't afford bail and there rational is to make it "fair with the rich", as if being rich is a crime. Bail only makes sense if the evidence against the person is so circumstantial there is a good chance they will not be convicted. When that is not the case remaining in jail is not a burden as the time spent will be considered part of the sentence imposed. Furthermore, setting bail for repeat offender is a crime in it's own right as you are likely to be an accessory to something even if it's less heinous then murder.

1h

Read this article, "Billionaire trustees stay silent as Brown University faces mounting campus murder fallout", https://www.foxnews.com/person/m/preston-mizell, and why there may be many things wrong with Brown University in the areas of education, as there are with most of our schools of "higher learning" I'm puzzled by the ardent attack on the school president and even the "school police" for either the murder or the investigation results immediately after. The "if only" argument can always be made but seldom has anything to do with reality or the actual case at the time. You might as well blame the fact that this ex-student, who I believe was an immigrant on a student visa and became illegal as soon as he withdraw from class was not deported in a timely manner. Makes you wonder what the "boards" attitude is about the "super" of the apartment where this same gunman killed the professor, do they feel he (or she) should be held responsible because the murder happened there building?

