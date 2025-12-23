A Simple Christmas: Merry Christmas! We hope you’re having a safe, wonderful, blessed holiday season!

Back in 2011, inspired Amb. Huckabee’s recent book “A Simple Christmas,” we asked listeners of “The Huckabee Report” radio show to share their own favorite family Christmas memories. We were overwhelmed with hundreds of responses, from heartwarming to hilarious.

As the Huckabee Post staffers take a break from the news for Christmas, we’re sharing again some of these wonderful stories that have become a holiday tradition. Keep reading the Huckabee newsletter every day so you don’t miss any!

Daily Bible Verse

The best gift this Christmas is giving to others: On Christmas, we celebrate the birth of the One who told us, “Love thy neighbor as thyself.” But on holidays like this that emphasize parties and socializing, many people feel lonely, isolated or abandoned. This feeling became even more acute during the pandemic lockdowns. They may not realize how many people really do care about them. Let this story from Linda in North Carolina be a reminder:

“Several years ago, we had a family up the hill who were having a very rough time. They had broken glass in their windows, no heat and no prospects for a nice Christmas.

We got neighbors together and one day when they were gone, the men went up and put in new glass, bought heaters and warmed up their trailer and went to get them a Christmas tree. The ladies and kids made ornaments, went to stores and got donations of toys and clothing, food and electric blankets. We all met at the trailer, cooked, decorated, put up the tree, wrapped packages, and made beds with the new blankets then went to our home to wait for them to return.

A while later, the family came running down the hill in the snow and flew into our house, trying to tell us through tears what someone had done. The mother couldn’t believe that so many people cared about them. She didn’t realize it, but being able to do that for them made Christmas very special for all of us.”

Thank you, Linda, for that perfect story to remind us that the gifts that give us the most satisfaction aren’t those we get, but the ones we give to others.

Nancy from New York also shared a story about another poor family in her neighborhood, but what made it so memorable was what she received from them...

“When I was a child, we had a rundown cabin on our property. A family convinced my dad to let them rent it. They had a son who spent a lot of time at our house. Sometimes too much! Which was annoying at times. He appeared unkempt, and it was obvious his family was poor. But he wasn’t a bad kid and never caused any trouble.

That Christmas, we had just finished our meal when we heard bells and a knock on our door. There stood our neighbor, ringing bells and carrying a feed bag. He came in, stomping snow from his feet. Saying ho-ho-ho, he opened the bag and took out a jack knife with a broken blade for my dad, a deck of cards (some missing) for my brother, a bottle of opened perfume for mom, and a worn book with pop-out pages for me! I loved it! He didn’t stay - just wished us a Merry Christmas and left smiling.

We never forgot that Christmas nor what we received - much more than the gifts in the feed bag!”

Thanks, Nancy, for reminding us that the joy of giving isn’t something reserved for the wealthy. Even the smallest gift can bring joy when it’s given from the heart.

Speaking of gifts, there’s often too much emphasis placed on expensive or luxurious gifts. Sometimes, the best gift isn’t a BMW with a giant bow on it but something that the person really needs. Cheri from Michigan gave us a great example:

“My Dad was a farmer and factory worker. He scraped to make ends meet. There were five of us kids, but only three of us worked the farm while my mother and sisters worked in the house, which is not an easy task, either.

Christmas came one year, and we had nothing to offer my Dad for a present. We knew Dad needed a drill press to repair the farming equipment during the seasons so my mother found one we might find a way to buy him. My brother Tom saved a load of silver dollar pieces and with his contribution, Mom bought Dad the drill press. It was heavy, of course, so we had it delivered to the shed back in the barnyard. Someone, I suspect my brother Tom or Mom, wrapped it and put a red bow on top.

Then when Dad got home, he was sent to the shed for his present. He was slow and tired, and I expect he didn’t think it would be much. But when he got in and looked inside the box, we could hear him yell for joy. I caught him crying, but he always said his eyes were watering. That was the best Christmas I remember.”



Frances from Ohio also reminded us of a time before expensive electronics, when kids felt excitement from even the humblest of gifts:

“When I was a small girl living in a small house on a farm in Kentucky, I didn’t get much for Christmas, but it was an awesome time for me.

We always had the birth of Jesus plays at school and at church. I lived in a community with lots of my relatives, and we would always get together for candy-making, singing Christmas carols and just enjoying each other’s company. We didn’t even go Christmas shopping until approximately one week before Christmas.

We didn’t have electricity except for one of my aunts. She put up her outside lights about one week before Christmas and her tree on Christmas Eve. We would all meet at her house to see Santa on Christmas Eve and eat a lot of sweet treats, nuts and fruit. My parents and family always made traditional sweets for Christmas, and one favorite was the stack cake made with molasses and dried apples made into a delicious spread between the layers of the cake.

My most special Christmas was early one morning before dawn, we had a nice, clean snow. My dad woke me up around six or seven and took me outside to see the tracks that Santa’s sleigh had made on our roof and lawn. Of course, I know now that he made them, but it was awesome to me as a child. I got a stocking full of fruit and candy. I have good, good memories of Christmas living in the country with my parents, relatives and friends.”





Thank you, Frances, for reminding us that the Christmas gifts we remember best aren’t those left under the tree, they’re the parents, relatives and friends we spent Christmas with.

Let’s conclude this with a reminder from Art from New Jersey of the greatest gift of all, one that I’m sure Cheri’s Dad would agree with:

“My Christmas is simple...My wife and three daughters. Every day.”

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.



