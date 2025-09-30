Yesterday (Sept. 29), this newsletter’s founder, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, posted an essay on X, commemorating the 50th anniversary of a miracle for him and his wife, Janet. It was the day of Janet’s surgery to remove a malignant spinal tumor that doctors told them was inoperable and would kill her. They opted for an alternative surgery that might save her life, but they were told it would leave her permanently paralyzed and unable to have children. You might know the rest of the story, but you need to read how he tells it.

If you have problems accessing X, Sarah Anderson at PJ Media has an article about the post that includes much of it.

NOTE from Pat Reeder: Recently in the comments, people have asked about Laura and me, referring to us as the “new kids,” which is pretty funny. We’ve been working unofficially with Amb. Huckabee since he was Governor of Arkansas, and officially since “The Huckabee Report,” his radio show that started in 2009. I thought you might like a behind-the-scenes look at how we do it. It’s an unusual gig for writers, since we are all on the same wavelength so much that we might write something that he would approve without changing a word.

He would also write his own material that other people would employ an entire staff to write. For instance, unlike Stephen Colbert, who needs 20 writers to come up with bon mots like “Hey, f--- you” (an actual “joke” from a recent monologue), Amb. Huckabee wrote all his monologues for “Huckabee” on TBN himself. He would send them to me for a quick proofread/fact-check, and I might suggest a line or two, but all those monologues were 99-100% his own words.

Likewise, we would write interview info for guests and suggested questions, but he seldom used them. On most shows, there’s a pre-interview so what you see on air is practically scripted. Guests would often ask me what he was going to ask them, and I’d have to say, “Sorry, I have no idea.” If there was something they wanted to talk about, of course, he would; but “Huckabee” was the rare talk show that featured real, spontaneous conversations. That’s one of many reasons why fans miss watching it almost as much as we miss helping to create it.