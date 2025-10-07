The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave allen's avatar
dave allen
3h

the current citizenship test is pretty tough, but interested in the new one. now to make it obligatory for all members of senate, house, really any elected official. they seem to know a LOT LESS about this country and its government than a new citizen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Gloria Grace Prosper's avatar
Gloria Grace Prosper
3h

So...about the death threats against ICE individuals and other representatives of our laws...isn't that illegal? Jus' askin'...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Huckabee Post
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture