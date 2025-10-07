Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s early edition covers Trump getting lower crime results in Memphis, Iryna’s law in North Carolina, a new citizenship test and more.

CRIME CRACKDOWN

Petty: A story to illustrate the utter pettiness of the “resistance” movement. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and some staffers were blocked from entering a public municipal building in Broadview, Illinois – which receives $1 million a year in federal funding – just to take a bathroom break. We assume they returned to DC and relieved themselves on the paperwork for that $1 million a year in federal funding.

Good news: To help wash all that blue state insurrection out of your mind, here’s some good news from a state that actually welcomed Trump sending federal law enforcement agents and National Guard troops to help stop a violent crime wave. Within 72 hours of them arriving in Memphis, they’d arrested 93 criminals, including a Tren de Aragua gang member and a man wanted for child rape, recovered five missing children, and taken 28 illegal guns off the streets. You’d think that Democrats would at least approve of confiscating the guns.

Iryna’s Law: Apparently realizing that a veto would be overridden and look really bad in the media, Democrat North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein finally signed Iryna’s Law. It’s the bill named in honor of Iryna Zarutska, the Ukrainian refugee knifed to death by a 14-times-released criminal. It tightens the laws on releasing suspects and eliminates “cashless bail,” one of the many deadly “justice reforms” imposed on Americans by “progressive” DAs and politicians in recent years.

U.S. NEWS

A solid economic rule of thumb is that any product that gets heavy government subsidies probably couldn’t exist without them. Well, the $7,000 tax credit for buying an electric vehicle that President Trump axed just expired, and we expect more headlines like these:

It was reported that in August, Toyota (including Lexus) sold just over 17,000 EVs in the entire world, and a whopping 18 in their home nation of Japan.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said he expects demand for EVs to fall by half next month, and that the future is likely hybrids. We told you this years ago when Joe Biden declared that the future of cars was all-electric. We also said that relying on Joe Biden to predict the future of automotive technology was like letting Homer Simpson design a car.

Testing: The Trump Administration released a new version of the citizenship exam that’s supposed to be tougher and more determinative of how much applicants for US citizenship actually know about America. There are fewer one-word answers and applicants have to get 12 out of 20 correct instead of 6 out of 10.

Jennifer Ibañez Whitlock, a senior policy counsel at the National Immigration Law Center, complained to CBS News that this “make it harder for long-time residents who contribute to this country every day to finally achieve the permanent protections that only U.S. citizenship can offer.”

Sorry, but judging by the sample questions here, we’d say that anyone who deserves citizenship should have no problem answering these questions. Unlike Ms. Whitlock, we have no worries that the people we serve (our newsletter readers) could ace it.

Feel Good News: And do we need it! Everyone wish a happy birthday to Joseph Williams of Tallahassee, Florida. He’s one of the last surviving black World War II veterans, and he just celebrated his 106th birthday. If you want some longevity tips, try these: He still attends church, he reads the Bible every day, and he celebrated his birthday by eating barbecue.

U.S. POLITICS

In her new book, Kamala Harris claims that she’s “not a trained seal” who memorized talking points, saying, “I have to understand the logic and building blocks of every argument so I can present it clearly and defend it persuasively.”

The Washington Free Beacon thought that deserved a fact check. But the only part of it that they were able to verify as true is that Kamala is not, biologically, a seal.

However, if she claimed to identify as one, we’d all have to say we believe it and throw her a fish.

U.S. COURTS

Turley debate shows why the left suddenly thinks we’re in “constitutional crisis”

“And so I’m not saying the President WILL disregard a direct order,” said Boston College Law School Associate Prof. Daniel Farbman, during his debate with George Washington Law School Prof. Jonathan Turley hosted by Steamboat Institute. I’m saying that a lot of people fear that he MAY. And that fear delegitimizes...it undermines the work that the Constitution is supposed to do, when people legitimately are anxious about whether or not the President is going to or not going to abide by a court order.”

The resolution being debated was that America is currently in a “constitutional crisis.” Farbman was arguing for the resolution, Turley against. But note that Farbman is not saying President Trump is going to violate the Constitution --- just that many people are afraid he will. Trump doesn’t even have to disobey an order to make people anxious! And, actually, he’s been doing a heroic job of following even the looniest orders from the most partisan judges. Still, many already have the impression that at some point in the near future he’s just going to pull the switch and become an authoritarian ruler. Why, it’s that FEAR that undermines our Constitution and has put us into a constitutional crisis!

INVESTIGATIONS

Former FBI Director Comey, criminally charged, to be arraigned Thursday

James Comey’s arraignment is scheduled for this Thursday, October 9, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. As you know, he’s been criminally charged with making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. Comey has maintained that he is innocent --- in a video, no less, which one would imagine his attorney did not advise him to do --- and is expected to appear voluntarily and plead ‘not guilty’ to these charges.

There’s been a lot of speculation, of course, about whether Comey will be publicly arrested and perp-walked, the same as was done to Trump associates taken into custody under his watch. To cite the first example that comes to mind, maybe because there’s a Huckabee connection, Peter Narvarro, charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s sham January 6 “Select” Committee, was arrested and handcuffed as he was preparing to board a commercial airliner headed for Nashville, where he was to be a guest on HUCKABEE. There was absolutely no reason for that other to publicly humiliate him. After serving four months in prison (!), Navarro came on the TV show for a “Take 2” and detailed his experience with the “justice” system.

Independent investigative journalist Catherine Herridge says that releasing a booking photo or mug shot isn’t standard practice and that perp walks are “rare,” but she says Comey could be an exception. Seems only fair, considering what his FBI did to certain targets. As Herridge says, “There is credible, independent evidence that Comey played an outsized role in undermining public confidence in the FBI and Justice Department, the same institutions that he was charged with protecting.”

Meanwhile, the non-journalists at MSNBC have been pushing a semi-fake narrative about the FBI’s handling of Comey’s indictment, saying that an agent in the DC field office who refused to perp-walk Comey was fired. According to Jeff Charles at Townhall, there is “no definitive proof” that this was why the agent was fired. It might take a little time to nail down the exact story on that.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

13 Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son:

14 In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins:

Colossians 1:13-14 KJV

