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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

He has shown you. O man, what is good: And what does the Lord require of you but to do justly. To love mercy. And to walk humbly with your God? Micah 6:8

YOUR MORNING NEWS SUMMARY:

Photo credit: ABC News

Thursday, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that a terrorist plot by an 18-year-old Lexington, North Carolina, woman had been foiled. Patel said she was planning to incite a mass casualty event at a Houston, Texas, synagogue. She’s facing two felony charges for conspiring to commit murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, plus additional charges in Texas. Congratulations and thank God for everyone involved in detecting and preventing her plans.

It’s ironic that only a week ago, the Atlantic magazine launched a sleazy hit job on Patel, one that he’s suing them over, alleging that he drinks to excess and doesn’t show up to work. Yet, in the time he’s been FBI Director, the agency has done a complete 180. It’s once again arresting real criminals instead of Trump voters, pro-life activists and Catholic parents. It’s uncovering government conspiracies whose evidence was hidden deep in burn bags and secret files, it’s recently arrested eight of the FBI’s top 10 most-wanted criminals, and it just announced multiple indictments against the SPLC.

We don’t believe the Atlantic story at all, but it does remind us of the story about the press complaining to President Lincoln about General Grant’s drinking. His response: “Find out what he’s drinking and send a case to my other generals.”

News You Can Maybe Use - President Trump struck his 17th deal with a major pharmaceutical company to bring most-favored-nation pricing for their medicines to state Medicaid programs. This latest deal is with Regeneron, whose drugs include Praluent, a cholesterol drug that costs $537, but that will now drop to $225 via TrumpRX.

A US Special Forces soldier named Gannon Ken Van Dyke has been charged with allegedly betting over $33,000 on the prediction site Polymarket on the raid on Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro while he was participating in the planning and execution of the mission. He reportedly won over $400,000. He’s charged with “unlawful use of confidential government information for personal gain, theft of nonpublic government information, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and making an unlawful monetary transaction.”

In a statement on X, Polymarket said, “Insider trading has no place on Polymarket. Today’s arrest is proof the system works.”

Sounds pretty bad, but here’s an alternative view: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said she doesn’t agree with what he allegedly did, and he should have to return all his winnings. But she said this may not be a popular take, but she’s demanding a full pardon for him. She posted on X, “Unless the DOJ plans on going after all the crooks in Congress currently insider trading, this is simply skewed justice. There is no ‘justice’ when guys like this get the book thrown at him yet members are illegally profiting every day.”

She makes a great point. Let’s hope the DOJ applies the same standard to Congress and doesn’t just add “Impersonating Nancy Pelosi” to the list of charges against Van Dyke.

SPLC Updates: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has given the Southern Poverty Law Center until April 30th to hand over any documents relating to its communications with the Biden DOJ and FBI, as part of a federal prosecution of the SPLC. They are investigating reports of close coordination between the group, which conveniently labeled Biden’s political opponents as “hate groups” and “extremists,” and federal authorities, who reportedly gave the SPLC early access to law enforcement data and even let them train federal prosecutors.

This is a welcome sign that the investigation of the rot isn’t over yet. Some commentators are saying that it appears that many federal officials, including President Biden and some Democrat Congress members, must have known what the SPLC was allegedly doing and let it happen, and a lot of people need to go to jail.

It’s been eye-opening to watch the left’s response to the multiple felony indictments against the SPLC for allegedly paying leaders of vicious hate groups such as the KKK so there would still be racist hate groups to tell donors that they were fighting. We guess the good news is that America actually has such a shortage of racism that leftists have to pay to create some.

The SPLC’s reaction to the charges was to claim they are false and that they were just paying informants to infiltrate the groups and feed them information. That’s not their job, but that claim was undercut by the detail that the money allegedly wasn’t going to low-level nobodies but to leaders and organizers of these racist and Nazi groups.

Democrat politicians chose to attack President Trump and accuse him of targeting the SPLC, and to ignore that the charges came from an Alabama grand jury, and the investigation actually began when Biden was President.

Celebrities who made big donations to the SPLC are being uncharacteristically quiet. And liberal media outlets are denying that the indictments say things that they clearly say.

As for those of us who’ve been watching the SPLC slander benign conservative and religious groups as “hate groups” for years to keep the donations rolling in (we’ve long called the SPLC “America’s most lucrative hate group”), our reaction was just surprise that they actually took it that far.

After all, these are the same people who inspired a shooting by branding the Family Research Council as an anti-gay hate group, then kept right on doing it, with the same results coming out of their slander of Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA. We’ve long considered them to be a sad example of a group that once did important work but that degenerated into money-grubbing grifters and partisan liars, willing to keep Americans fearful and divided as long as it kept the checks rolling in.

And we’re gratified to learn we weren’t the only ones who knew this about them. Here’s law professor William A. Jacobson of Legal Insurrection, recounting how he’s been “sounding the alarm” on the SPLC for 15 years, trying to draw attention to their unfounded attacks on everyone from Carol Swain and Dr. Ben Carson to Moms For Liberty and their hysteria over “hate groups” that didn’t seem to actually exist.

And here’s an example of the SPLC’s bullying and corruption dating all the way back to the early 1990s. A small San Diego newspaper endorsed a law requiring government agencies and nonprofits that kept files on people to let them see those files to correct any misinformation.

The SPLC didn’t like that idea at all (wonder why?) and responded like the mob (“Nice newspaper ya got here; too bad if somethin’ HAPPENED to it.”) They demanded a retraction. The editor refused. So they implied that the paper and its board members might end up on their “hate list.” The editor replied, “Well, why don’t you do that, then? That should be quite interesting.” They never heard from them again. Let’s hope none of us ever do again.

RELATED: The SPLC wasn’t just allegedly giving money to the KKK and Nazi groups. They also gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to two other organizations that are actively working to destroy America: The National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers.

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