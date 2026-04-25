The Huckabee Post

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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
4hEdited

The DimRATS never want to divulge their major historical achievements ... slavery, plantations, Civil War, Jim Crow, KKK, killing Dr King, orchestrating voter cheating, and FW&A, among other things to many to mention.

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David's avatar
David
3h

I hope to see some of these people actually go to jail..we need to see it happen.

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