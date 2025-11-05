Sponsored message:

In today's edition we discuss Tuesday's elections.

U.S. POLITICS

© ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Tuesday was off-year election day, and this page has the latest vote totals on all the major races.

As was always most likely, blue states voted predictably blue, common sense be d**ned (and it always is, or they wouldn’t be blue states.) California Democrats showed their deep concern about protecting democracy by stripping representation from a large percentage of voters for nakedly partisan purposes. And to use a term not heard in New York City since “Ghostbusters,” voters chose the form of their Destructor.

It was a terrible night for Republicans on all levels, as Matt Vespa at Townhall.com reports.

For instance, in Virginia, the Democrats will own the Governor’s mansion, a possible supermajority in the House, and they even ousted Republicans who were elected to the school boards in two districts in 2023 due to the trans backlash. Welcome back to the days of fathers being arrested at school board meetings for protesting their daughters being sexually assaulted by perverts in girls’ bathrooms.

Democrats won the Governors’ races in New Jersey and Virginia (if we were Obama, we’d ask why Virginia Democrats are so racist.) They elected a socialist as Mayor of New York City, and a sociopath as Attorney General of Virginia. And they passed a gerrymandering bill stripping California Republicans of their Congressional representation (more on that below.) They also won by impressive margins even in states like New Jersey, where polls showed it might be close (another reason we always say not to believe polls.)

But to be realistic, the polls always had the Democrats ahead (although not as much as in some races), the major elections were all in blue states, and all these states and cities actually voted to make Kamala Harris President just last November. You can’t expect them to get that much smarter in just one year. You can only go so far on the hope that people who keep doing the same dumb thing over and over will eventually figure out that it doesn’t work.

There will be more commentary on these races than you can stomach, so we’ll just focus on a few important aspects that aren’t being mentioned as much...

First, it wasn’t really a blue wave, it was Democrats winning big in blue areas. That shouldn’t be a surprise. As one commentator put it, Democrats won in droves in places Republicans fled in droves. If it helps you feel better, in the few red states with elections, common sense still reigns, and 2026 will be fought in all states, not just blue ones. For instance, in Texas, there were 17 constitutional amendments on the ballot, including reductions, limits and bans on various taxes and banning bail for certain felony offenses. All passed by huge margins. Measures to require proof of US citizenship to vote and affirming parental rights passed by 70% or more.

So all the people who will be leaving New York City for Texas, please remember: Do not vote the way people do in the place you fled or you’ll get a very cold reception. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott even posted on X that he would impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving from New York City to Texas. A Fox News story helpfully added that tariff power is reserved to the federal government. Greg Gutfeld should explain what a “joke” is to whoever wrote that.

In Georgia, two seats that we warned voters about on the public service commission flipped to the Democrats. It’s the first time Democrats have won any of those races since 2000, and it was seen as a likely indicator for the midterms. Fortunately, Republicans still hold a 3-2 majority, but they’d better get to work on voter turnout now, or they could lose that majority, and Georgians will learn a hard lesson about what happens to your electric bill when you turn control of public utilities over to people who think a 21st century economy can be powered by sunshine and gentle breezes.

In California, Prop. 50, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s bill to gerrymander representation away from the state’s Republicans, passed by nearly 2-1. But for all the talk about strong challenges to this naked power grab, Republicans barely put up a fight. For instance, former Governator Arnold Schwarenegger vowed to raise millions and lead a campaign to stop it, but instead, he’s spent the past few weeks touring Europe.

There are 5.8 million registered Republican voters in California, and Newsom’s bill to strip them of their voices in Congress passed by about 5.1 million to 2.9 million. If all the Republicans had bothered to vote, they could have defeated the bill, but half didn’t. Our ancestors fought a bloody revolution against the tyranny of taxation without representation, but only 50% of California Republicans even got off the couch and cast a ballot to prevent it.

That’s the point Republicans need to hammer home: The results all hinge on turnout. As they say about which groups are having babies and which aren’t, the future belongs to those who show up. It’s the biggest message Republicans should send leading into the 2026 midterm elections.

Incidentally, that California gerrymandering bill could still face legal challenges, and the Republicans whose districts are being carved up made it clear that they will not give up and go quietly.

It could also inspire red states to gerrymander their maps before 2026. Newsom called his gerrymandering bill “fighting fire with fire,” but one California Republican said that will burn everything down. However, we’ve learned that Gavin Newsom isn’t bothered at all by the idea of everything burning down.

Perhaps the most worrisome thing about these races is that they represent a dangerous new milestone in the radicalization of the Democratic Party. The old guard’s fear of their far-left base and their willingness to do anything to cling to power and put their Party over the good of the nation and the people has now resulted in two frightening outcomes: An anti-Semite and outright socialist becoming Mayor of New York City and an unhinged scofflaw who advocates sick political violence against his opponents being elected chief law enforcement officer of Virginia. Before Tuesday, we could hold out hope that the Dems might see the error of their ways and pull back on the violent rhetoric and craziness.

Now, they’ve not only embraced it, their voters have given it their electoral seal of approval and empowered it. Majorities of their voters will now line up to vote for people who espouse socialism and political violence, and that’s a very dark turn for the nation. For years, we’ve heard the media whine about “normalizing” Trump, when they had to make up trash to smear him. Well, look what they’ve normalized now.

Through their craven cowardice and lust for power, they’ve opened the door to usher in radicals who not only want to tear down America, defund the police and destroy free market capitalism, they want to demolish the Democratic Party from within because they think it’s “toxic” and to replace any non-radical leaders. This isn’t conspiracy gibberish; we’re directly quoting leaders of the Democratic Socialists of America. Here’s AOC making it clearer than most other things she’s ever said.

Establishment Democrats may be celebrating their big victory now, but they don’t realize it’s their own wake. The Democrats live in a wooden house, and they’ve let in the termites. Good luck getting rid of them. Now the rest of us have to work 10 times harder to keep them from infesting our foundation, too.

Lee Hartley Carter at Fox News argues that Mamdani wasn’t elected because voters have embraced socialism, but for the same reasons Trump was: He appealed to people who feel the system is rigged against them – those who went into debt to get college degrees but can’t find affordable houses or jobs that pay well enough to cover their student loans. Like Fidel Castro decades ago, he’s the smiling, bearded, media-lauded face of a Trojan horse that’s going to destroy their lives.

There’s an element of truth to Carter’s thesis (although many of those who got worthless degrees were likely taught to love socialism in college.) Republicans need to make stronger efforts to reach out to struggling young Americans and let them know that they are working to make things better for them by bringing investment back to America, shutting off illegal immigration, reducing inflation and trying to reform universities and the student loan program. They also need to do more to educate young people about how leftist policies create problems like hyper-inflated tuition and lack of affordable housing. And if they think food, housing and good-paying jobs were unavailable and unaffordable before, wait until a socialist gets through “fixing” those problems.

Reaction: Here’s President Trump’s take on what was behind the big GOP losses Tuesday.

And here are some key takeaways from the elections, via Fox News.

A good wrap-up of the election from C. Douglas Golden at Western Journal, and what it does and doesn’t mean for 2026.

And here’s Athena Thorne at PJ Media on the Democrat wins and her hopes that they will finally make the Dems stop constantly crying and protesting, reopen the government, and then screw things up so badly that they’ll lose big next November.

