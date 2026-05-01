Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 8 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you. 1 Peter 5:6-7

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

You would think that in 2026, people would have learned that “the Internet is forever,” and if you don’t want people knowing what kind of sick or idiotic things you’re thinking, don’t post them on social media. Not even on Bluesky, although that seems to be the only reason for its existence.

Two candidates in Michigan’s Democratic primary for an open US Senate seat both failed to learn that lesson. CNN already exposed Abdul El-Sayed for trying to scrub his online history of a number of “Defund the police” posts. Now, his rival, state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, has been revealed to have deleted about 6100 of her 20,000+ X posts, with many of the deletions undermining her “deep Michigan roots” and centrist positioning (she moved there in 2014 from California) and making her look like a Left Coast elitist.

The deleted tweets include her response to a complaint about “morons from the other side of the country” by writing, “Days like these make me miss California even more.” She also posted, “Make Me Miss California” and “I’m particularly proud of my alma mater Notre Dame for offering a white privilege seminar.” She referred to Michigan’s skies as “s**tting ice,” and, according to the link, “Following Trump’s victory, McMorrow posted about a dream in which the coasts, Canada, Mexico, and parts of Michigan and Texas formed ‘The Ring,’ nominating Obama as Prime Minister while handing out cash and time to choose sides.”

Asked for comment, her spokeswoman said, “These are normal tweets by a normal person”(we thought Democrats considered the word “normal” to be offensive. They obviously don’t know what it means.) She also unhelpfully insisted that “The Michigan sky does in fact sometimes sh– ice.” And sometimes, California dumps nuts onto Michigan.

Here’s our advice to Michigan voters: Find a Senator who was too busy achieving actual accomplishments in the private sector to spend her time writing 20,000 X posts like a hyperactive teenager.

Just when you think that woke madness had peaked and was going away, the Ann Arbor, Michigan, city council gives it mouth-to-mouth resuscitation (with written consent, of course.) The Democrat council voted unanimously, 10-0, to remove all the anti-crime neighborhood watch signs as part of their “commitment to inclusive, evidence-based public safety.” The mayor said the signs are “expressions of exclusion.” And they wouldn’t want criminals to feel unwelcome and excluded from your neighborhood.

New York City Republican Council member Vickie Paladino put it more succinctly: “They’re just insane.”

If you think carving out voting districts based on skin color is racist, how about letting it determine who gets aid to the homeless? That appears to be what’s happening in deep blue Oregon, according to this lengthy thread on X by Washington Free Beacon reporter Aaron Sibarium.

He uncovered the screening tools used by Oregon counties to determine who gets priority for aid to the homeless. In addition to real signs of need, it includes some “intersectionality” identity check boxes such as race and sexual orientation. Sibarium calls it “shocking,” pointing out “In Portland, a non-white, non-native English speaker who is LGBT would get priority over a domestic violence survivor with a 6-yr-old child who’s been homeless for 12+ months.”

This seems to reflect the same leftist mindset that gave us that famous mock New York Times headline: “World to end tomorrow; Women, gays and minorities hardest hit.”

More Double Standards Whiplash: UCLA Law is being slammed by the free speech watchdog FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression) for its blatant double standards. In April, the conservative Federalist Society hosted a speech by DHS general counsel James Percival. Leftist protesters showed up and disrupted the event by swarming the venue, booing, shouting profanities, calling the speaker a “Nazi,” and allegedly making death threats.

The next day, the Federalist Society President got an email from the assistant dean of student affairs, warning them not to identify the disruptors, because if they did and the poor, sensitive bullies faced any criticism or harassment online, the Federalist Society would be held responsible. Well, at least he’s heard of the concept of being held responsible, although he doesn’t seem to understand it very well.

FIRE fired back at UCLA, noting the leftists undermined a basic function of universities - free speech and the open exchange of ideas. They also mock and attack the conservative students online with no repercussions, and their disruption was captured on video in public, so they had no legal expectation of privacy.

A spokesperson for UCLA Law replied, “We are committed to upholding the First Amendment. We have received the letter and plan to respond.” We eagerly await that response so we can yell all the way through it and drown it out.

Teachers who think that all those union dues they pay to the NEA or the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) are going to things like fighting for better pay and benefits may be surprised to learn where they’re really going (but we aren’t.)

The watchdog group Defending Education issued a new report revealing that since 2015, the NEA and AFT have poured over $669 million into leftwing political groups, far-left nonprofits and Democrats’ political campaigns. If you add donations from state and local affiliates, the leftwing political donations top $1 billion.

At the link, Ben Smith of Redstate has a breakdown of some of the many politicians and leftist and DEI grifters who received big bucks from the teachers’ unions, including over $100,000 to a group whose chatroom encourages minors to hide “gender transitions” from their parents.

Between this report, the hysteria over gerrymandering, what we’ve learned from DOGE about the billions of tax dollars showered on leftist NGOs, the widespread government fraud in blue states and more, it really brings home the reality of this X post by former Trump deputy assistant Theo Wold: that the Democratic Party’s power in America rests on an array of artificial constructs, from racial gerrymandering to fighting election integrity laws to counting illegal aliens in the Census.

He writes, “They have no ability to argue their positions on the merits, so they’ve built these pillars of power to rig the game. But now they’re slowly coming to an end.”

Let’s hope the end isn’t so slow in arriving that they return to power and rig things permanently, through mass amnesty, universal mail-in ballots, stacking the SCOTUS, eliminating the Electoral College and jailing their political opponents. That is literally what some Democrats are promising to do if elected. This may be the first time we can actually believe their campaign promises.

Federal judge gives go-ahead to N. Texas Muslim “EPIC City”: It seemed for a while that plans for the 400-acre EPIC City development in the East Plano area of North Texas had been halted, but here we go again. On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum ruled that the Texas Workforce Commission must comply with an agreement it made with the developer of this planned Muslim-centered community.

(Note: EPIC stands for East Plano Islamic Center. Only recently was that name changed, certainly for PR purposes, to the much more benign-sounding “The Meadow.” For this story, we’re going to continue speaking of it with its original name.)

Thanks to Twitchy for posting this clip from a promotional video for EPIC City that was made about a year ago.

“Welcome to the future of living,” the announcer intones quietly over exotic music. (Is this an echo of the Muslim call to prayer? We don’t know.) “Welcome to EPIC City.”

We see computer-generated images of a large residential area surrounding a gigantic mosque. This particular layout of the city is identified as “Epic 2.0” and described as “a meticulously-designed community that brings Islam to the forefront.” It will include a variety of types of housing, and “at its heart, it will have a mosque and a school.”

The Dallas Morning News, for what it’s worth, has reported that the community will follow the laws of the state of Texas and the United States, not sharia. (Sarcasm alert.) Well, that settles that!

Here’s what KERA, the local Public Radio station, reported:

“The proposed housing community a 402-acre development in unincorporated Collin and Hunt counties, roughly 40 miles northeast of Dallas near the city of Josephine. The project is years away from construction but has already faced intense scrutiny from top Republicans in the state. Texas officials have accused the development of implementing Sharia Law and creating a no-go zone for non-Muslims, something the developer has repeatedly denied.”

Actually, this is the first we’ve heard about it being planned as a “no-go” zone, but it’s easy to see how, in effect, it could evolve into just that. Also, it’s hard to buy claims that there’s no intention of introducing elements of sharia. How exactly do they “bring Islam to the forefront” without that? Reports about this have been inconsistent. But however fervently Muslim leaders might want to follow sharia in America, they gladly use our own laws and courts against us, claiming to have a “constitutional right to develop an inclusive, family-oriented community.” (How inclusive do you think they’ll REALLY be to non-Muslims who want to buy homes in their “community”?) Here’s the statement put out by CAIR-USA:

“This court ruling is a powerful affirmation that the rule of law prevails over Islamophobic witch hunts and politically driven regulatory harassment. For over a year, state leaders have abused their authority in a bigoted attempt to deny Texas Muslims their constitutional right to develop an inclusive, family-oriented community. Through our ongoing statewide educational outreach and direct legislative advocacy, we continually fight against these types of targeted abuses of power. We applaud the court for holding state agencies accountable and recognizing that the law applies equally to everyone, including the State of Texas.”

Muslim leaders have used their “statewide educational outreach” and “direct legislative advocacy” very quietly for the past ten years to make this development a reality, and in that context, the phrases sound ominous. As “Cali Conservative” posted on X: “The Muslim Brotherhood has said for decades that Texas is the beating heart of America and once it falls to Islam, the rest of the country will follow. The Islamists are far closer to their goals than ANYONE could have possibly imagined.”

The Huckabee Post team hails from Texas, and we’ve long thought this story wasn’t getting the national attention it deserved. This judge’s decision should be a huge wake-up call, but most people --- certainly most media people, God knows --- just don’t want to be labeled “Islamophobic.”

The Texas Workforce Commission says it will appeal Judge Meachum’s ruling, noting the ongoing U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development investigation of alleged fair housing violations. More on that soon.

Texas Judge Clears Way for Work to Resume on Muslim-Centric EPIC City

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.