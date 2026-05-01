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Clara's avatar
Clara
2h

Have you SEEN teachers lately? They know where their money is going.

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Randy Roeder's avatar
Randy Roeder
2h

The left in America is candid about its processes: all union dues go to the Democratic party or other leftish organizations; all Congressional districts should be designed on the basis of race (with black districts being the preferred and the default); all speech on American campuses should be barred unless it is favorable to minorities, women, or Gaza (anti-Israel and anti-Jewish); all Republicans and those who lean that way are bad and should be eliminated.

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