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YOUR MORNING NEWS SUMMARY:

Photo credit: Fox News

In a report that will come as a shock to anyone who wasn’t reading this newsletter during the entire Biden presidency, President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Anti-Christian Bias confirmed that the Biden Administration systematically and remorselessly discriminated against Christians.

In a 200-page report with over 300 exhibits and 1100 footnotes, the Task Force reveals the many ways in which 17 federal agencies under Biden (who claimed to be a devout Catholic) imposed a radical policy agenda that targeted Christians and infringed on their beliefs, values and the free exercise of their religion.

Some examples: The DOJ’s Civil Rights division published materials suggesting that Christians could not be victims of religious discrimination, only other faiths could (tell that to all the Christians being murdered around the world by Islamists.)

The Biden “Justice” Department considered requests for religious exemptions to its radical gender policies as “harmful conduct” to be regulated, in defiance of court rulings against them. They also told the White House that requests from federal employees for religious exemptions to the COVID vaccine mandates were “insincere” or “not religious.”

Of course, the most blatant discrimination under “devout Catholic” Biden was against anyone who opposed their extreme pro-abortion policies. You know about the pro-life activists prosecuted for violating the FACE Act, with even elderly grandmothers sent to federal prison for praying outside abortion clinics. But the report actually quantifies the discrimination.

The Biden DOJ requested an average sentence of 26.8 months for pro-life defendants and just 12.3 months for pro-abortion defendants. Pro-life defendants were ultimately sentenced to an average of 14 months, compared to only 3 months for pro-abortion defendants. Bob Hoge at Redstate has more.

As Democrats frantically seek to preserve racial gerrymandering, they might find that their longtime grip on the black vote won’t save them anyway. CNN poll analyst Harry Enten reports that in the latest CNN surveys, Trump’s support among black voters is up from 12% in his first term to 16% today. And the percentage of black voters identifying as Democrats dropped from 63 to 51%. That’s the lowest in a generation. Gee, why would blacks identify with a man who’s constantly being accused of things he didn’t do and facing prejudiced judges and juries who assume he’s guilty?

That doesn’t sound like a massive shift, but in a tight race where Democrats need 90% of the black vote to win, it’s a game changer. It could also mark the beginning of a long-overdue trend, with more prominent black leaders speaking out on how they’ve been exploited and taken for granted for years by Democrats who make big promises and call Republicans racists. But their policies only make the lives of black people in Democrat-run cities worse while Trump is actually working to improve them.

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) was about to expire on Thursday, but Congress moved to extend the deadline six weeks to June 12. That’s the section that allows for secret judges to okay warrantless surveillance of foreign spies, but it often results in “unintended” surveillance of Americans they come in contact with – and in some cases, deliberate spying on Americans. Despite being a victim of this himself, President Trump has endorsed continuing the FISA surveillance for national security reasons.

The House Freedom Caucus wants to include a ban on central bank digital currency (CBDC), which they fear will greatly increase financial surveillance by the government, but Senate Majority Leader John Thune says that will be “dead on arrival” in the Senate (as dead as the SAVE Act, apparently?) But some Republicans are hopeful that the 45-day extension will give them time to reach agreement on reforms. It will also give us another month and a half to write about how unAmerican the very ideas of secret courts and warrantless surveillance are.

In yet another sobering sign of how radical the Democratic Party is becoming, Maine Gov. Janet Mills has dropped out of the race to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins. Mills got in as the “electable alternative” to leftist sideshow Graham Platner, but decided she had no chance to beat him in the primary.

Platner is running under the typical radical cover (“affordability,” bashing billionaires, pretending to be a working class normie, etc.), but his background includes few qualifications and more red flags than a Chinese May Day parade. His social media posts include racist and homophobic comments and dismissals of a military sexual assault allegation, and he’s had to make excuses for having a Nazi symbol tattoo, claiming he got it during a “dark time” when he was drunk and didn’t know what it means (there’s a great qualification for the Senate!) His former political director quit and said Platner “knows darn well” what that tattoo means.

Platner is so far out there that Mills didn’t endorse him when she dropped out. But he’s already been embraced by prominent Democrats such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee pledged to work to elect him. Activists call him “an authentic voice against the establishment.” Which is true, if the “establishment” means people who object to rape and Nazi tattoos.

By the way, does anyone remember how the Democrats claimed Pete Hegseth was disqualified for his position because they falsely accused him of having a Nazi tattoo? Or how about the time Tim Walz called Elon Musk a Nazi sympathizer because he raised one arm to the audience at a rally? Well, guess who Walz is campaigning for…

Bryan Malinowski is still dead. But not forgotten: By Laura Ainsworth

Remember the name Bryan Malinowski?

You might recall that in 2024, federal ATF agents stormed the North Little Rock home of Malinowski, the executive director of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, over allegations that he had been selling firearms at gun shows without proper licenses and also had misrepresented his purpose for buying them on purchase forms. A few of the guns he’d sold had allegedly ended up being used to commit crimes. But this story --- unlike Malinowski, who was killed in the raid --- has not died.

We reported the shooting in detail, but it got sparse national coverage and seemed to fade away quickly except in some Arkansas papers. But dozens of state legislators announced Monday that they have asked the Department of Justice, through a letter to President Trump, to open an investigation into Malinowski’s death.

As reported by Just the News, “State Sen. Mark Johnson said the letter to President Donald Trump was penned last week because of ‘conflicting post-incident narratives,’ ‘issues of serious concern to the State of Arkansas,’ and ‘inadequacy of civil litigation.’” That must refer to the lawsuit filed by Malinowski’s widow last year; see below.

“The letter requests the DOJ to initiate an independent investigation into ATF’s motivation, planning, authorization, and execution of the search warrant; whether the ATF’s actions were compliant with DOJ policies, constitutional standards, and accepted law enforcement practices; and whether systemic failures in training, supervision, or oversight contributed to the fatality.”

The letter received praise from Maria Malinowski, who was right behind her husband in the entry of their residence when he received a fatal gunshot wound to the forehead.

“I am immensely grateful for this letter to President Trump, signed by so many Arkansas Senators,” Maria Malinowski said. “It has been two years since my husband was senselessly killed in our home. The government has never answered obvious questions about what happened or why. This letter shows that our state elected officials do not intend to let ATF sweep this tragedy under the rug without accountability.”

Last year, Mrs. Malinowski sued the ATF for the wrongful death of her husband, accusing the bureau and its agents of choosing the “most aggressive tactics available to serve a routine search warrant on the Malinowski home,” even though the tactics were not justified.

Her attorneys filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, which names the bureau and ten of its agents as defendants. “Bryan Malinowski’s death was needless and a direct result of the unreasonable and unconstitutional conduct of the ATF agents,” according to the complaint.

The lawsuit brings 13 claims against the ATF and federal agents, including failure to Knock & Announce, Unlawful Entry, Use of Deadly Force, and Illegal Detention of [Maria] Malinowski, and is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages.

“Today’s lawsuit seeks justice for the nightmare I’ve been living for the last 14 months,” [Mrs.] Malinowski said. “Bryan believed the men who broke into our home were intruders, and he took a bullet to the forehead and ultimately gave his life defending me and our home from people he thought were trying to harm us. While nothing can bring back my husband of 25 years, today’s filing seeks to hold the federal government accountable for what they violently and wrongfully took from me on March 19, 2024.”

Just for grins, we looked up what AI had to say about Bryan Malinowski and the tragic end to his life. What it said about that convinced us never to depend on AI for the full story. This is all we got: “Malinowski was involved in a fatal shooting incident with ATF agents in March 2024, which was later deemed justified by authorities. This incident raised significant questions about the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.”

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