Pictured: Jay Clayton

The morning newsletter is still cooking, please stay tuned. In the meantime…

As you know, Tulsi Gabbard announced in May that she is leaving her post as Director of National Intelligence to care for her husband, who has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer.

From CBS News at the time: “In a statement about her departure, GOP Rep. Rick Crawford of Arkansas, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Gabbard made ‘significant progress’ on Mr. Trump’s priorities, including ‘implementing needed reforms to address the weaponization and politicization’ of the intelligence community and ‘taking actionable steps to increase transparency.’”

Yes, Gabbard had been doing a commendable job as DNI, especially in her work to make public more than half a million pages of long-declassified documents, including those relating to the Trump-Russia hoax and the JFK and RFK assassinations. Please join us in praying for Tulsi and her husband Abraham Williams as they face this personal challenge together.

On Thursday, President Trump announced his official nominee for her replacement: Jay Clayton, currently U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York (Manhattan). As reported by the Daily Signal, Clayton was formerly the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission and head of the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell.

This nomination was “Take 2” for Trump, as he had already chosen Bill Pulte to serve as acting director. The selection of Pulte was widely criticized, as his experience seemed to be in other areas besides intelligence. Indeed, his career background does appear to be all financial --- director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and head of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. As reported by USA Today, Democrats were also raising allegations that Pulte has used his “low-profile housing position” to improperly go after Trump’s adversaries.

But since Gabbard said in her letter of resignation that her last day on the job would be June 30, Pulte apparently won’t serve as DNI at all.

Now, here’s a switch: DEMOCRATS threatened to hold up the reauthorization of Section 702 of the Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) until President Trump nominated someone else as DNI. Democrats have been the ones to enthusiastically abuse the FISA court to take down Trump and his associates; ironically, they’re now the ones threatening to let it expire.

Maybe that’s just because Trump, oddly, supports continuing this surveillance program (God knows why, after the way it was used against him during and after his 2016 campaign).

But the point is moot, now that Trump has nominated someone else for the permanent DNI position, and the House, on Thursday, rejected a short-term extension of the controversial Section 702 FISA law, Democrats were joined by 19 Republicans in their opposition to that invitation to federal surveillance. Since Congress failed to renew the 702 before many members were leaving for the weekend, it’s set to expire for the first time in two decades.

DNI nominee Clayton does at least have some experience in intelligence, since he can say that in his current job overseeing the DOJ office in the District of Manhattan, he handles cases relating to national security threats. “Few people anywhere in the Legal Community are respected to the level of Jay,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “I encourage the United States Senate to confirm Jay as soon as possible.”

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With apologies, here is another Hunter Biden update

On Thursday, we discussed the sudden re-emergence on the public scene of 56-year-old former First Son, crackhead, artist of dubious talent, shady international businessman, loser-of-laptops and convicted felon (though since pardoned by his father) Hunter Biden.

Recall that in 2024, Hunter was found guilty of lying on an application for a gun purchase about his illegal use of drugs. He also was fighting allegations that he owed $1.4 million in taxes when the pardon came down. According to the California Post, Biden had been hiding in Southern California from his debts, including $15 to $17 million to his legal team in Washington DC, $5 million to former “sugar brother” Kevin Morris, and $1 million to his former art dealer, Georges Berges. He also blew through $5 million in drugs, clothing, prostitutes and new teeth to replace his rotten ‘meth” ones. We’re not sure how up-to-date he is on his child support payments.

California Governor and likely 2028 presidential candidate (ugh) Gavin Newsom teased an upcoming appearance of Hunter on his podcast, “This is Gavin Newsom.”

Have your barf bag handy, because in a clip from their interview, Newsom jokingly introduces his guess as “Presidential candidate Hunter Biden.” Hunter jokes back, “Here’s the deal. I’ll run, but only as your VP.” Hunter says this is because the Vice President’s residence is “a lot cooler” than the White House.

The comments were supposedly sparked by something President Trump had said. “If the guy from Maine [Graham Platner] can do well,” Trump quipped, “I guess Hunter can do well, too. Because the guy from Maine is a basket case. And I would say worse than him is the one from Texas [James Talarico].”

In this podcast, Hunter reportedly is going to defend Graham Platner (!), the radical-left senatorial candidate from Maine who sports a big wicked Nazi tattoo on his chest, has had numerous toxic and allegedly abusive relationships with women, and seems to have sort-of posed as an oyster farmer in a state that doesn’t really have oyster farming as an industry, The two men do seem as though they could be the best of friends.

“They gave me a stage and I’m going to use it,” Hunter says, naming a host of people he’s clashed with, including (of course) President Trump and Tucker Carlson.

The New York Post reports that Hunter’s current social media blitz is coinciding with his seven-year anniversary of sobriety. In their words, “Some of his recent jokes made fun of his decades-long addiction to crack cocaine and alcohol.”

The Post suggests that Newsom, by having Hunter on his podcast, is trying to generate attention for himself as he charts his course to a presidential run in 2026. Newsom can boast 250,000 YouTube subscribers and has had at least 10 million views. Each episode gets anywhere up to about 160,000 views.

Considering the sleaziness of some current Democrat politicians --- such as Graham Platner, who won his primary with about 70 percent of the vote --- this plan is crazy but it just might work! Take that as a warning; we all know Newsom is serious and he’ll have the media behind him.

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