For those keeping tabs on how low the Democrats will sink for power while backing a candidate, Monday may have brought an answer: Some of them, at least, are reluctant to back a credibly-accused drunken rapist.

They could overlook and excuse the Nazi tattoo, the anti-Semitism, the embrace of communism, the perverted actions in public toilets and the accusations of sexual assault on former girlfriends (who aren’t members of their own party), but they finally drew the line after Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s former girlfriend Jenny Racico told Politico that he once drunkenly barged into her home and forced her to have unprotected sex.

At that, Chuck Schumer, Rep. Ro Kahanna and other Platner backers finally took the blinders off their eyes and the clothespins off their noses and retracted their endorsements of him. It’s nice to see that the Democratic Party does still have some standards, at least for people who haven’t yet been elected to the Senate.40

Here’s a handy list of some of Platner’s prominent supporters who are suddenly sprouting late-blooming ethics.

To be fair, some far-leftists are still so married to the narrative that they couldn’t let it go, darkly hinting that this is some kind of establishment media/political conspiracy to “get” Platner. They can’t accept that maybe Platner is a jerk who toppled himself, since that would require them to comprehend alien concepts like responsibility and consequences.

On the right, Marjorie Taylor-Greene continued her recent Insanity Tour by posting an attack on the alleged rape victim on social media, but quickly deleting it.

Racicot apparently got sick of the way the media and the Party dismissed another woman’s allegations, claiming she was a conservative so they were politically-motivated. Racicot is on the left and has no such motivations. She told CNN, “I thought, here’s a man who was drunk and who, by dictionary definition, raped me. And he’s blaming drunk women. So I just felt like that was a very odd take to have on that. And I also feel like with all of the comments that he made about women, sexual assault, rape, even, um, you know, the comments that he had made that was in The New York Times article about, you know, threatening people with rape, like, why does this person have this issue, like scattered throughout their life, throughout their commentary, like it‘s on their mind?”

(Platner denied the allegations, but resorted to therapy jargon by saying he was “taking the time to reflect on the best path forward” for his candidacy. That path would be toward his own sword, as Democrats only have until July 13 to replace him under state law.)

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Rep. Ro Khanna withdrew his endorsement and called on Platner to drop out of the race, saying, “I’ve been very clear that sexual assault or violence against women is a red line.” But Democratic strategist Shannon Watts replied, “You flew to Maine to campaign with him AFTER he was accused of assault against another woman.” Well, maybe the line wasn’t red enough until now. You can’t say Platner’s not red enough. At the time, Khanna acknowledged the allegation but blamed it on booze and PTSD and claimed Platner has been “transformed and he’s had redemption.”

Now comes the really interesting part: Watching all those Olympic-class hypocrites trying to turn their long-overdue dropping of Platner into a testament to their moral virtue and the superior (albeit slow-moving) standards of the Democrat Party. Maybe they’ll give themselves an award for standing up for women. Noam Blum wrote on X, “The next time you see Graham Platner will be his announcement of dropping out. The next time after that will be his interview on Tucker about how AIPAC and the Epstein class did this to him.”

Larry Correia hit the nail on the head:

“Who could have possibly imagined that a dude with a Nazi tattoo on his chest would have a history of poor life choices? Not the DNC. This was a shocking revelation. Shocking I say. This is my shocked face.”

Under state law, the Party can replace Platner if he drops out by July 13th and they have until July 28 to name a replacement. That’s why some pundits say this story wasn’t really an attack on Platner, it was a lifeline to the Dems from their media friends at Politico. Their problem is “Who to replace him with?”

The Democratic Socialists endorsed a candidate, but it turns out that during a debate several years ago, he got riled and threw a bottle, striking a female colleague. Sounds like an anti-socialist.

As Larry Correia argues, the Dems are desperate to find any candidate who looks remotely like a traditional straight white male, but they’re so opposed to working class masculinity that “all they can scrape up is closeted weirdos like Walz or Talarico, and psychopath prep schoolers like Platner. Then they try to cosplay as normal, but since they’re Democrats, normal is impossible for them.”

Don’t be surprised if they replace him with a female socialist named Abby Normal.

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