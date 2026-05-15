James O’Keefe and his citizen-journalists armed with undercover cameras have done it again. (How many times does this make?) In this instance, they’ve uncovered still more anti-Trump subversion within the ranks of the administration, even among those who make policy decisions.

Benjamin Ellisten, a budget analyst manager since 2024 inside the Executive Office of the President, has been caught on hidden video saying, “We’ve got to get rid of Trump. Seriously. He’s a mess. He’s f***ing it up for everybody. Everybody! Gotta get rid of him, honestly.”

“The way [Trump’s] decisions are so erratic, you would think he drinks,” Ellisten elaborated. “He doesn’t drink…And that’s what makes it so dangerous, that someone could be of sound mind and body, totally coherent, could just be reckless in their decision making. That’s scary.”

The way this guy was enjoying hearing himself talk, one might not be wrong in assuming he’d had a few drinks himself. Relaxing into his date with an undercover journalist, this Trump administration staffer called President Trump “a madman, literally” and, when asked if his co-workers knew his real opinion about Trump, laughed that they “can’t know” his true feelings about the current sitting President he’s supposedly working for. (Ha, the joke’s on him now.) “He’s invincible,” Ellisten said of Trump. “Nothing can stop him. And that’s dangerous.”

“[Trump] should...never be President,” he said. “It’s – for me, it’s that simple...That’s where it stops,” he said. “Never, never...”

As if this weren’t bad enough, Ellisten inevitably descended into racism and politics: “For some reason, they [Trump’s administration] feel like...America was getting too diverse, too liberal. They think that the white man is being under attack and being suppressed, and threatened to be a minority, so they want to stop them.”

Wow, again with the mind-reading, so common among liberals who most often get it wrong. Just wondering, if the Trump administration is all about protecting white men and so deeply paranoid about diversity that they want to “stop” non-whites, how does a black man like Benjamin Ellisten manage to keep a job working for President Trump? Not that he’ll keep his job much longer, but when he is fired, as he deserves to be and surely will, it won’t be at all surprising if he somehow ties the loss of that job to his race. What else could it possibly be?

Ellisten’s office deals with White House funding projects such as the new ballroom. He told the undercover journalist that the ballroom was indeed being paid for with private funds but said that he found this problematic. “No one knows where the money’s coming from,” he said. “So, and people are just opening up their wallet, just...(chuckles).”

He noted that, as a government employee, the largest gift he can receive is $25. Trump is “a government employee, too,” he said, as if funds for the White House ballroom were in any way comparable as a personal gift to Trump himself. He also cited the gift from Qatar of a $400 million jet as a corruptive influence and said the government was planning to spend over a billion taxpayer dollars to “retrofit” it, “basically turn it into another Air Force One.”

“This is just corruption,” he said. “It’s just brazen and outrageous.”

For the record, we’re not sure of the exact day when Ellisten was recorded saying these things, but on April 29, Fortune magazine reported that in October of last year, shortly after the East Wing demolition was carried out, the White House had released a list that they said was all 37 donors for the ballroom project. Apparently, Ellisten doesn’t read Fortune magazine. Here’s that list of donors.

Ellisten went on to accuse the President of manipulating the stock market through insider trading, particularly with the price of oil.

According to Christina Laila’s report in The Gateway Pundit, when the O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) contacted Ellisten about the story, “he sounded flustered and claimed he ‘had no idea what we’re talking about’ before abruptly hanging up the phone.” And, yes, it’s true --- OMG got a recording of that as well.

Another staffer, Maxim Lott, a special assistant to President Trump on the White House Domestic Policy Council, was caught on camera admitting that domestic policy decisions are often made on the basis of what “feels like a good idea” without a formal cost-benefit analysis and sometimes without President Trump’s direct involvement.

(We interrupt for a question: how is this different from the way some decisions get made in any administration? It’s not as if the President of the United States could have DIRECT INVOLVEMENT in EVERY decision. Let’s compare Trump’s level of day-to-day involvement with that of, say, President Biden. Anyway, continuing…)

Lott, who’s been at the White House as “like, a policy adviser” since 2025 and told the undercover journalist that his earlier career was “in journalism...mostly in New York City,” said that some White House officials at “the level below him” might offer something like, “I think I know the President well enough to know what he would say on this.” Even those at Lott’s level --- “like, five levels below, whatever,” he said --- might assume what Trump would think “feels” like a good idea.

(To interrupt again, isn’t this what happens to some degree in any leadership environment? At some point, the one at the top has to trust those below him to know what he would want and act accordingly. But that’s the huge problem with having folks like the TDS-infected Ellisten in the White House in any decision-making capacity --- the President CAN’T trust them. Not one bit.)

“The decision-making processes [and ‘overall tone’] are a bit chaotic,” Lott said, noting that some policy proposals were advanced simply because officials believe “the base supports it.”

“Like, we’re getting some good stuff done, also making some mistakes.”

In contrast to the foul-mouthed and non-responsive Ellisten, Lott did respond to The Gateway Pundit’s request for comment, telling them, “I went out with an individual I thought was a genuine person, but it goes to show how insidious politics and this city can be. Nothing I said was contradictory of this Administration, and I remain fully committed in helping carry out its agenda.”

And that statement does seem consistent with his earlier candid-camera ones. As of this writing, Lott still has his job, even though cherry-pickers in the media will take what he said and twist it to try to make Trump look bad. (Note: even the host of the OMG video that you’ll see at The Gateway Pundit was doing his share of that.)

Meanwhile, Ellisten, whose words require no twisting to show how disrespectful and treacherous he is, has been placed on administrative leave and, according to James O’Keefe, has been put under review and investigation. As The Daily Caller reports, he has no “direct access” to President Trump. Aw, how sad for him, because he had just told the uncover journalist that he enjoyed his job. “I like it,” he said. “I like the prestige.”

As the OMG host points out, “...It’s not illegal for Ellisten to voice these concerns. However, if people like Benjamin are being given authority to make decisions on behalf of the Trump administration or Trump himself, this could severely compromise the Trump administration’s goals.”

No kidding. One has to wonder how many more TDS-infected staffers like Elliston are still working in the White House, in decision-making roles, trying to undermine the agenda of a sitting President in any way they possibly can. In the interest of democracy, of course.