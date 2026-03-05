Better sit down for this one. In fact, it’s so stunning that we’re going to invoke the 48-hour rule before offering much analysis, as the story just doesn’t make sense, given what we know. Plus it was first reported by CBS News and The New York Times, which doesn’t necessarily bode well for the truth.

First, from the CBS report: “Federal prosecutors in U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office [in DC] are dropping a criminal probe into whether former President Joe Biden and his aides unlawfully used an autopen to issue pardons…

“Two sources confirmed the existence of the probe, with one telling CBS News that the matter has since been closed because prosecutors were never able to find a legal hook to be able to pursue the matter further. CBS News has not determined precisely when the case ended.”

“Last June, President Trump ordered an investigation into whether the Biden administration used an autopen machine to sign key presidential documents like pardons --- months after Mr. Trump had claimed his predecessor’s pardons were illegitimate.

“Mr. Trump told Attorney General Pam Bondi and the White House counsel in a memo to probe what he called “a conspiracy” to abuse the power of presidential signatures through the use of an autopen to conceal Biden’s cognitive decline.”

Recall that last October, the House Oversight Committee also issued a report that called Biden’s autopen-signed documents “illegitimate” because of his mental decline and possible lack of awareness of the contents.

The Oversight Project --- a watchdog group not to be confused with the House Oversight Committee --- broke the story about the tremendous scale of autopen use by Biden’s White House, so involved that it incorporated three different “Biden” signatures, apparently to avoid detection. They responded to news of the case being dropped in the only way they could, calling it “disappointing” and saying, “We will wait for the facts to emerge, but accountability for the ‘scandal of the century’ is desperately needed and deserved. We’ve laid out several ways to make that happen and will continue to push for results.”

Recall that the case was opened by Ed Martin while he was interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia --- the same job that Pirro ended up being given permanently, with Martin moving for a time to the DOJ to head the probe into “weaponization” of the federal government. As reported by NBC News (not one of our favorite sources, either, by a long shot), a person “briefed on the matter” told them, “It is difficult to bring a criminal case when there is not even a readily and applicable criminal statute.”

That might be, but it sounds eerily close to former FBI Director James Comey’s weird “no reasonable prosecutor” pronouncement about Hillary’s classified email case. We’re not attorneys but would bet that some of our favorite legal analysts will step forward in the next day or two to name the specific “ready and applicable” criminal statutes that apply in the autopen case. Gregg Jarrett, surely, is working on such a column.

When NBC News inquired with the White House about this, they were referred to the Justice Department. A spokesperson for Pirro’s office said that Justice Department policy dictates that they not confirm or deny the existence of criminal probes. We might have to wait for Pirro herself to make a statement. Or...maybe Trump will have something to say about it. Ya think?

It’s hard to see why a case about something as important and impactful as this would’ve been dropped even before being presented to a grand jury --- unless there’s a piece of the puzzle missing. Whatever we can find about the reason behind this baffling development, we’ll bring to you as soon as possible.

In their own press release, the Oversight Project expressed dismay at the DOJ’s failure to bring this case. They noted that according to President Trump, all pardons and commutations made by the Biden administration are “null and void.” Both the White House Counsel’s Office and the House Oversight Committee, chaired by James Comer of Kentucky, found that there’s no evidence Biden ever authorized --- or even knew about --- some of the most controversial actions taken during his presidency.

“Despite all of this,” the Oversight Project said, “it appears that the DOJ has closed an investigation without digging into the mountain of available paper and actually bringing in responsible parties to testify before a grand jury about why an autopen ran the country. Despite discovering a mountain of evidence related to the ‘scandal of the century,’ the Oversight Project was NOT CONTACTED [emphasis theirs] in relation to this supposed criminal investigation.”

Oversight Project Mike Howell ended with this thought, no doubt speaking for us all: “The clock is ticking on accountability. Every day that goes by makes it harder for the Department of Justice to make good on one of the President’s signature campaign promises. We will wait for the Department of Justice to weigh in before taking the word of The New York Times, which is better known for [puzzle games] and bum steers than for accurate reporting.”

Indeed, the NYT first called the autopen story a “conspiracy theory” before having to admit it was true.

RELATED: In better news, who would’ve guessed the Supreme Court would rule unanimously in Trump’s favor on an immigration case, and that Ketanji Brown Jackson would have written the majority opinion?

In Urias-Orellana v. Bondi, the Court found unanimously that federal courts must defer to immigration agencies about facts being claimed by asylum seekers. This will make it harder for those seeking asylum to challenge deportation if their persecution claims are denied.

Douglas Humberto Urias-Orellana is an El Salvadoran immigrant who fled to the U.S. in 2021 with his wife and child after allegedly being given death threats by a drug cartel. But an immigration judge found that this claim didn’t meet the “persecution standard” and ordered the family deported. Urias-Orellana sued against the deportation.

As reported by FOX News, “Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, migrants can claim asylum when crossing the border without documentation. But immigration judges, who are employees of the [DOJ], eventually vet those claims and determine whether to grant migrants asylum, which would allow them to stay in the country, or order their deportation.”

The decision here affirms that the Judicial Branch must largely defer to the findings of the Executive Branch --- hard to believe coming from any court these days, and welcome news.

And in especially good news, especially if your name is Tina Peters, the nine-year sentence she’s been serving for the past year is being commuted by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and she will be set free. The governor said he decided to grant her clemency after seeing a friend who’d been found guilty on same-level charges be given probation and community service.

Peters is a 70-year-old nonviolent first offender who dared to try to verify election returns.

“Justice in Colorado and America needs to be applied evenly,” Gov. Polis said. “You never know when you might need to count on the rule of law.” We don’t know if President Trump calling him a “sleazebag” in December for not addressing this blatant sentencing disparity is what got him on the stick.

