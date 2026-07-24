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Barbara Johnson's avatar
Barbara Johnson
2h

If you hate wars then you will try everything imaginable and unimaginable until nothing is left but to do the one thing you try to stop. Very sad, very frightening and very dangerous but only option left. I support our president 100%.

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Pat Hayslip's avatar
Pat Hayslip
2h

I love President Trump but if he doesn’t end this war & wipe lying Iran out, we will lose the midterms & he & his administration will all be impeached & railroaded to prison. Pray pray pray people as this war is as much spiritual (or more ) than physical & or political.

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