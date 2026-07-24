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Daily Bible Verse

Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: Casting all our care upon him; for he careth for you. 1 Peter 5:6-7

Across America

After Trump took office and $8-a-dozen eggs became a thing of the past, we hoped we’d never have to write another news story about cackle berries. But here we go again…

Warning: More than 1.5 million dozen eggs are being recalled over possible salmonella contamination. They were produced at two farms in Texas and sold under the brand names of Kroger, Simple Truth, Brookshire’s, Country Morning and more. For full details, click the link and then check your refrigerator.

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Keep Us Independent

We reported recently on all the minority-owned contracting firms that were hired to build the scary-looking Obama Presidential Center (it looks like it was built by Star Wars storm troopers) and who are complaining that they’ve yet to be paid. Well, the Obama library has become a literal Death Star for one of them, Adamson Plumbing Contractors.

After going nearly $4 million in debt due to the project’s delays, grandiose plan changes and failure to pay its subcontractors, the plumbing firm has been forced to give up other jobs, lay off 25 union workers, and close down for good. Thanks, Obama!

Even though Obama may no longer be President, at least his library is serving its function of reminding Americans of what it was like when he was President.

Thursday afternoon on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, a man yelling “Allahu Akbar” stabbed two other men in separate attacks. One victim is Jewish, the other is believed to be Asian. They both survived and are hospitalized in stable condition. Please join us in praying for their swift and full recovery.

The NYPD is investigating to determine if the motivation was a hate crime or mental illness. Either way, whether he’s a dangerous lunatic or a violent Jew hater, it’s not surprising that he would still be running around loose under the current city leadership.

Still, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, “These hateful and despicable attacks have no place in our city.” And Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was “disgusted by what appears to be another senseless attack on New Yorkers simply because they’re Jewish. Anyone who tries to tear that apart will be met with the full force of the law. New York will stand with our Jewish community today, tomorrow and always.”

Nice words, but if we’d been hearing them from Democrat leaders in response to the rabid anti-Semitism and violent rhetoric that’s been going on for over a year and right up until today, maybe Jewish citizens wouldn’t have to be afraid to be in public places in New York City.

Jonathan Turley has an article on an unusual First Amendment case in South Carolina. A New York tattoo shop that wants to open a local branch is challenging a state law barring tattoo parlors within 1,000 feet of a school, playground or church, claiming there are so many of those in South Carolina, it’s hard to find a location for a tattoo shop. The law also bans tattoos on the face, neck or head. The plaintiffs claim it’s unconstitutional because tattoos are a form of protected free expression, and Turley agrees.

We’re not certain we agree, although getting a tattoo on your face might express something it would be better not to express. But the article makes some interesting points, and Turley also includes a video of Grouch Marx singing “Lydia the Tattooed Lady,” so we can’t resist.

One side note of interest to us, since the plaintiff is from New York: In New York state, it’s illegal to provide tattoos to minors under 18, with no exceptions for parental consent. And aside from earlobes, any body piercings are banned for minors without written and notarized parental consent. We assume this is because they know that kids under 18 aren’t mature enough to consent to having their bodies permanently altered.

HOWEVER...New York state also rigorously protects a minor’s right to gender-”affirming” (i.e., altering) hormones, puberty blockers and surgery, including removal of breasts and genitals, whether the parents like it or not. Anyone care to explain the logic of that to us?

In Washington

We’ve often cited the way the creators of the income tax originally claimed it would only affect the very rich. They also argued against including any limits on grounds that it was inconceivable that the government would ever take more than 10% of a person’s hard-earned pay. We all know how that worked out.

Well, if we let today’s covetous Democrats have their “billionaire’s wealth tax,” expect it likewise to quickly expand until virtually everyone is a “billionaire.” How can we predict this with such confidence? Because one of that tax’s biggest proponents, California Rep. Ro Khanna, wrote a manifesto (beware of any politician who writes “manifestos”) defending it. He couldn’t even make it to the end of his own manifesto before the affected taxpayers dropped from billionaires to people making $100 million to people making $50 million. As noted here, how long would it take until the tax was applied to people making $50 thousand a year?

If you think that’s ridiculous, let us ask you two questions:

1. Do you make $50,000 a year?

2. If so, do you pay income taxes on it?

A new Fox News poll finds strong disapproval of President Trump’s handling of Iran and fears that the conflict will last more than a year. More reasons to be grateful that World War II wasn’t conducted via polling.

The poll also found that Republicans have lost their advantage on the issue of immigration. That’s because it’s swung from being about border security to being about enforcement, deportations and ICE. The Democrats and their media Renfields have done a bang-up job of making Americans forget the nightmarish invasion America experienced under Biden and convincing people that ICE are Nazi goons attacking innocent immigrants and not federal officers arresting illegal aliens, most of them with horrific criminal records.

Most shockingly, 62% favor deporting illegals who have been charged with crimes while allowing others to stay and eventually qualify for citizenship. The only groups for which a majority don’t agree with that are Republicans, conservatives, and White evangelical Christians.

Just curious: Did they poll any legal immigrants who became citizens by following the rules?

Here’s a dose of reality for anyone crazy enough to trust the Democrats on “immigration.” It’s a chart showing the levels of illegal immigration under Biden and Trump. Notice how it plunges from record-breaking highs to historic lows after Trump closed the border. The Democrats claimed it was impossible and Trump did it in 48 hours. Put the Dems back in power, and it could be reversed just as fast.

In the World

Here are the latest developments in the military action against Iran:

As US forces wrapped up a 13th straight day of attacks on Iranian military targets, President Trump told Axios that he’s “considering a massive attack” on Iran that’s “bigger than ever before.” He said he hadn’t yet decided, but Israel “would join in two minutes if I ask them to.”

After the deaths of US troops in an Iranian attack on a US base in Jordan, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump is pursuing “a head for an eye” policy with Iran, adding that the regime will “pay a very heavy price” and is privately “begging” the U.S. to make another peace deal.

But the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seems to have no interest in peace. They took credit Friday for some apparent strikes on Bahrain. The IRGC also issued a warning to civilians of all its neighboring nations to stay at least 500 meters “from any covert or concealed accommodations used by U.S. military personnel,” including “American hotels, American banks, American companies, high-rise towers, properties owned by the Trump family, and investments associated with them.”

There’s a lot of talk about President Trump possibly ordering the military to target Pickaxe Mountain, the site of an alleged nuclear facility that UN inspectors have not been allowed to see and that might be as deep as 300 feet underground. Since this could become a hot topic in more ways than one, here’s an article from the Epoch Times explaining what Pickaxe Mountain is and its recent history.

In the most “This is Britain Today” story imaginable, UK politicians are reacting to the murder of conservative politician and free speech crusader Ann Widdecombe by calling for more restrictions on free speech.

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