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YOUR AFTERNOON NEWS SUMMARY:

From Our “Not the Babylon Bee” File: The attorney for the accused White House Correspondents Dinner shooter who was allegedly trying to kill the President and as many of his Cabinet members as possible asked the judge to release him on bail. She claimed he was “not a danger to anybody” and had no prior arrests. Well, he certainly has one whale of a prior arrest now.

She dropped the request, although she said the defense may revisit the issue of bail later, we assume around the time when Hades freezes over.

And because it’s a day ending in “Y,” here’s another story about a leftist lunatic in North Carolina who was arrested for threatening the President’s life. He made it easier by writing threats on the outside of his SUV with a white marker.

But that’s just a garden variety violent leftist nut. How about this one, who not only allegedly made graphic threats against Trump and an unnamed Congress member, but he’s also running for the US Senate in Pennsylvania. He’s challenging John Fetterman and supports a wealth tax, universal healthcare, universal basic income and abolishing ICE, so guess which Party he’s in and what his chances are of winning the primary. If the Dems can overlook Nazi tattoos in Maine, surely, they can overlook a few assassination threats.

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: A major American city elects as its mayor a socialist nepo baby with zero experience in the real world, and that mayor immediately starts saying mind-bendingly stupid things that drive top-earning taxpayers to move out. No, we’re not talking about Zohran Mamdani. This is about Seattle’s new socialist Mayor Katie Wilson, who went straight from being supported by her parents to getting elected Mayor, to being asked what she would say to wealthy taxpayers who are fleeing Oregon because of her policies and the state’s new 9.9% tax on millionaires.

Her response: ‘I think the claims that millionaires are going to leave our state are, like, super overblown. And if — the ones that leave, like, ‘Bye,’” and then she laughed dismissively.

Tips for picking a mayor: Don’t elect socialists, or anyone with zero real world experience, or complete bubbleheads who say the word “like” a lot.

Animals are making important news: Historically, when we’ve seen a number of animal stories all at once in the news, we think, “Oh, okay, this must be a slow news week.”

But as you know, it’s no longer ever, ever a slow news week, and, true to that, the particular animal stories that have just broken are not simply some cute, light diversion to put at the end of THE FIVE. (Though we will agree that “Animals Are Great.”) These animal stories have connections to important issues.

For our first story, remember the original reports about beagles being raised specifically for cruel experimentation worthy of Dr. Mengele at the Nazi concentration camps? Remember that this atrocity was your tax dollars at work? Some of the “research” was so sadistic and disturbing that we hesitated even to describe it to you (but we did). Beagles, especially, have been considered the ideal research animals for these horrifying experiments because they’re a manageable size and are so good-natured, they’ll behave better than just about any other species while they’re put through hell before being put to death.

Many, perhaps most, of these dogs came from a large-scale facility called Ridglan Farms in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin, which housed up to 2,200 of them at a time --- that’s the number from the U.S. Department of Agriculture --- and bred them specifically for laboratory research. But the Center for a Humane Economy now reports that they, in a partnership with Big Dog Ranch Rescue and other organizations in a network of animal rescue groups, have arranged for the release of most of these beagles. The first transport trucks reportedly began rolling on Friday.

According to FOX 6 in Wisconsin, this organization and Big Dog Ranch Rescue (“a Florida-based dog rescue with ties to the Trump family,” meaning Lara Trump is on its board) paid a “confidential sum” to be able to rescue 1,500 beagles. Ridglan Farms had reportedly been required to surrender its breeding license by July 1, so these groups had to act quickly, within the current “narrow window,” to buy the dogs before they could be sold and “put into the wrong hands,” as in other testing labs.

From FOX 6: “In January 2025, a Dane County judge found probable cause that Ridglan Farms had committed crimes of animal cruelty. However, a special prosecutor appointed to investigate elected not to file charges. Instead, he agreed to a settlement that allows Ridglan Farms to avoid criminal charges if it surrenders its breeding license by July 1, 2026.”

We can’t confirm the amount of money paid to Ridglan Farms, but in a recent Instagram video, Lara Trump said rescue organizations had offered $1 million.

From the CHE: “After years of advocacy, public pressure, and growing scrutiny of the facility, the organizations reached a negotiated agreement to purchase the dogs and transition them into a release, rehabilitation, and adoption pipeline.

“This effort represents one of the largest coordinated dog operations in recent U.S. history. It reflects a broader shift toward ending the use of dogs in invasive research and replacing outdated practices with humane, modern alternatives. The Center for a Humane Economy played a central leadership role in achieving this outcome — helping to negotiate the release, mobilize national attention, and ensure the dogs now have a pathway to safe, loving homes.”

Approximately 700 more dogs --- we don’t know the criteria for this; perhaps involvement in ongoing experiments? --- still remain at the facility. Those same animal welfare groups are negotiating for release of the remaining beagles, but “their future is still uncertain” according to the CHE.

From their press release:

“Of course, we pushed to secure the release of as many dogs as possible. While we share the public’s concern for every animal still at the facility, the reality is that these agreements require compromise. Without this negotiated outcome, it is very possible that none of these dogs would have been released at all.”

The rescued dogs, having lived only in a sterile, confined lab setting, will experience many natural doggy things for the first time: grass under their feet, affection, proper vet care, and, through adoption, loving homes. Plus, they’ll be saved from lives of clinical isolation and sometimes unimaginable suffering.

For those frustrated by the slow progress of this effort to rescue all the dogs, the organization stresses that this is “a step-by-step process” and that their watchword is “no beagle left behind.”

And more good news: they say during their press conference that this breeding facility “appears to be winding down operations.”

RELATED: Speaking of outrageous, government-funded research, Revolver News has a highly-recommended report on why Dr. Anthony Fauci needs to be charged right away. Never mind that President Biden, or --- and this is key --- someone wielding his autopen, gave him a blanket pardon. Charges should still be filed by May 12, when the five-year statute of limitations for lying to Congress runs out for him. (A few others who did not receive a presidential pardon could be charged as well.) AFTER charges are filed against Fauci, he can raise his pardon as a defense and the courts will have to resolve that. At the very least, the charges will then be on the record.

Fauci has been under investigation since August of last year. Here’s some excellent background from that time.

And yes, a story on Fauci still fits in perfectly with our “animal” theme, because the case can be made that he really is an animal. No disrespect meant towards animals.

Listen to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard talking with host Megyn Kelly about the quest to hold Fauci and his cohorts accountable for allowing gain-of-function research and, in Fauci’s case, demonstrably lying under oath to Sen. Rand Paul about this in a Senate hearing.

Think much has changed in this respect since COVID? Considering the big picture, Gabbard doesn’t think so. “This gain-of-function research,” she said, “is happening in biolabs around the world.”

“...In order to prevent another COVID-like pandemic,” she said, “or another health incident that could affect us in the world, we have to end this gain-of-function research and provide the evidence that shows exactly why and how it’s in our best interest...to bring about an end to it.”

Incidentally, we’re working on another story that combines animals and vaccines, this one about possible lethal side effects from a particular canine vaccine. And this one touches our writers close to home. Stay tuned for that as we gather more information.

In our next animal story, the New York Post reports that the use of “kamikaze dolphins” --- meaning dolphins armed with mines --- is being considered by Iran to blow up American warships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Think such purveyors of evil, such animals (ha), would think twice about blowing up a dolphin? On land, these are people who will use children as human shields. Anyone is expendable if it leads to the death of Jews and/or Americans.

Since the U.S. has been blocking Iranian ports, they explain, the regime has no way to deliver oil, and so their economy is in the dumper. “While the tense extended cease-fire with the US holds,” they say, “a growing number of Iranian hardliners believe that the financial crisis sparked by the U.S. blocking Iran’s oil exports amounts to an act of war and have called for resuming military action.”

President Trump says the blockade is working “100 percent.” Thus, the enemy is getting desperate.

The use of this type of (literal) live ammunition isn’t new for Iran. As the NY Post details, “”Iran bought dolphins trained to kill for the Soviet navy in 2000, the BBC reported at the time. The animals were trained to attack the Islamic Republic’s enemies with harpoons attached to their backs, the outlet reported. They were also trained to undertake kamikaze strikes against enemy ships by carrying mines.”

Besides the suicide dolphins, they reportedly have some other ideas as well. According to The Wall Street Journal, “Iranian officials said Tehran could use previously unused weapons to attack U.S. warships, from submarines to mine-carrying dolphins. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has threatened to set up escalation by cutting phone cables in the Strait of Hormuz, which would disrupt internet traffic globally.” The question is, as well as those dolphins must be trained, how do they wield cable-cutters with their flippers?

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