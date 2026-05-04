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Ron Routh's avatar
Ron Routh
3h

Seattle is in Washington, not Oregon. Love the post though.

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Mrs. M.'s avatar
Mrs. M.
3h

Oh dear Heaven, beagles and dolphins! Some of my favorite “people”🤗🐶🐬

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