Former White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients testified Thursday for six hours before the House Oversight Committee about the President Biden autopen scandal and appears to have added a lot to their understanding of what was going on during that “presidency.”

The interview was behind closed doors, but a source for the New York Post told them that according to the transcript, Zients said President Biden’s memory grew worse while he was in office. Sometimes, Zients testified, it took up to four in-person meetings to come to a decision on an issue. One challenge was his difficulty remembering names and dates.

FOX News’ Sean Hannity called this “the most explosive” story to come out of these hearings that he’s been aware of so far. He spoke Thursday night with Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, who told him Zients “went very far in admitting that Joe Biden was in decline.”

He apparently testified that he’d told others he thought President Biden should’ve had a cognitive test after his disastrous debate, But Comer told Hannity that they “had other staffers that came in during the depositions that said no one talked about that…”

“There’s so many conflicting stories,” Comer said. “We brought all the Biden inner circle in to talk about the autopen, to talk about Joe Biden’s obvious mental decline, and we got a lot of different answers.” But he gives a certain weight to Zients’ testimony, because “this was his chief of staff. We believe he was the main user of the autopen.”

Zients also told the committee that “Hunter Biden was there” in discussing many of the pardons. As Comer reminded Sean, President Biden, in the one interview he’s given since being (mercifully) out of office, came out and said he hadn’t gone through each pardon individually, that he’d looked at them in “categories” and delegated the details to his staff.

As Comer said and everyone needs to know, “That’s not how the pardon process works…”

In case anyone has forgotten, Comer also mentioned that First Son Hunter is known to have taken money “from our adversaries around the world.” We would add that Hunter seems to be chronically in need of money and then let you draw your own conclusions, or at least suspicions. That’s something the Oversight Committee really needs to be looking into, and almost certainly is.

When you look at some of the criminals who got pardoned, some of them are “big-money Democrats,” Comer added.

It’s “very obvious,” Comer said, that 1) Biden was in serious mental decline, and 2) his staff was behind the overuse of the autopen.

“And I think that puts the pardons and executive orders in deep legal jeopardy.”

When asked if he plans to bring in the Biden family for questioning, he said the committee will talk about where to go from here. It sounded as though he thought they might already have pretty much what they need: “We believe we have a lot of information now,” he said. “Do we want to go several months in trying to bring in more people to talk about this? We’ve got emails; we’ve got hours and hours of depositions from the Biden inner circle. I think we’ve got enough information to issue a report and recommendations to President Trump.” What the committee suggests, he said, “will probably end up in court.”

Every American will find it concerning, he said.

We had “a President that was clearly checked out, a staff that was very disrespectful of the President,” he said, recalling what Kamala Harris had said in her book about regretting letting Biden “make the decision to run again.”

The Biden inner circle “just stuck him in a corner and let him look out the window, it appears, while they were using that autopen.”

We would maintain that this isn’t just disrespectful of the President, but of the entire country. And they were doing this while calling the right a “threat to democracy.” Who elected THEM?

Josh Christenson at the New York Post reports that Zients refused to answer questions when leaving the hearing --- you know the usual drill of looking straight ahead --- but that according to that same source who had seen transcripts, he’d told the committee he talked with White House physician Kevin O’Connor about getting President Biden a “full medical workup” --- including a cognitive exam, after Biden crashed and burned in his debate on July 27 of last year.

Recall how desperately the Biden campaign and staff covered for him at the time, saying he was jet lagged and had a cold, among other lame excuses. Of course, even at the time we were laughing and rolling our eyes, knowing there’s no head cold on this planet capable of inducing such a monumental brain freeze.

Recall also the way Biden’s staff lied their heads off --- our words, not Zients’ --- saying President Biden was “sharp as tack” and could “run circles” around them. Why, old Joe was so vigorous, they couldn’t even keep up with him! (Note that if the same were being said about Trump today, we’d have good reason to believe it.)

From the Post: “Ex-senior White House communications adviser Anita Dunn and former national security adviser Jake Sullivan apparently stressed the importance of a cognitive exam, while former Cabinet officials such as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and VA Secretary Denis McDonough — as well as Secretary of State Antony Blinken — didn’t think Biden had the juice for a second term.”

There was also concern from donors after Biden used a teleprompter to get him through an intimate fundraiser. And Jill Biden had asked that Joe not be “over-scheduled” and to be allowed to return to the residence earlier in the day. No word here on how early, but it’s easy to imagine Joe’s day turning into the kind of workday they sang about in the Merry Old Land of Oz:

“We get up at twelve and start to work at one…

Take an hour for lunch and then at two we’re done…

Jolly good fun!”

But another anonymous source told the Post that “Jeff had full confidence in President Biden’s ability to serve as President and is proud of what President Biden accomplished during his four years in office.” Um, how does this make sense, given Zients’ testimony? Sorry, but this line sounds so canned, it reminds us of a similar line from THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE: “Raymond Shaw is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human being I’ve ever known in my life.”

That source (and we sure wish we knew who it was) went on: “Biden valued input from a wide variety of advisors and experts, while the final decisions were made by the President and the President alone.” Really?? This must be what Rep. Comer was talking about when he referred to conflicting stories.

As you will recall, Dr. O’Connor pleaded the Fifth Amendment when called to testify before Congress, as did Jill Biden’s Chief of Staff Anthony Bernal. But Zients reportedly testified that he’d spoken with both of them about Biden’s “age issues.” He also told them that deputy White House Chief of Staff Annie Tomasini, who pleaded the Fifth as well, had spoken with him about having the staff “limit walking distances and the number of stairs he needed to climb.”

Cristina Laila at The Gateway Pundit has much more about Zients’ testimony, recalling that The New York Times had reported during the summer that Zients actually approved pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci and others on January 19 of this year, the day before President Biden (thankfully) left office.

Laila also passes along what Jesse Watters reported on Thursday evening; namely, that “...Zients just CONFESSED that HUNTER was ‘DIRECTLY INVOLVED’ in PARDONS.”

Trump was asked about updates on the autopen scandal while on his recent trip to the U.K. His answer: “It’s just gotten worse.”

In the President’s words: “The people that used it --- and in particular, one person --- was never told by Biden to do it. Only spoke to Biden twice, and that was just, uh, talking about the weather, not talking about any order. And he was taking orders from people other than Joe Biden.”