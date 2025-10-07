Photo credit: Yahoo

Former “Special Counsel” Jack Smith may have high-tailed it off to The Netherlands to take up his previous prosecutorial post at The Hague --- actually, we have no clue as to where he is at this moment (maybe someplace without an extradition treaty) --- but the nasty truth about him continues to emerge on these shores.

(As regular readers of this newsletter know, we always put quotation marks around the words “special counsel” when they apply to Smith, because he was never confirmed by the Senate, as special counsels are supposed to be, when he was appointed in November 2022, three months after the Mar-a-Lago raid.)

Regarding Smith’s investigation into President Trump and the riot on January 6, 2021, FBI Director Kash Patel and deputy Director Dan Bongino just announced that they’ve discovered documents showing that Biden’s FBI monitored (SPIED ON) the phone call history of a number of senior Republican senators and one House member. Bongino reportedly briefed them all on Monday afternoon. The list, from a document dated September 27, 2023, includes…

Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina

Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri

Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin

Republican Sen. Cynthia Lumis of Wyoming

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee

Republican Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania

Apart from being U.S. legislators, what do all of these individuals have in common? Ah, it sort of jumped out at you, too.

This sweeping J6 investigation was operating under the inexplicable FBI code name “Arctic Frost,” a name that hasn’t been in the news much until lately. Guaranteed, you’ll be hearing a lot more about it in days to come.

As Sean Hannity explained on his Monday night show, the information agents were looking at included WHO these legislators called, WHERE they placed the calls, and WHERE the person they were calling was located.

According to his guest John Solomon of Just The News, the FBI was able to get its hands on these phone records because “Special Counsel” Smith got a DC grand jury to subpoena them. (How would anyone investigating Trump NOT be able to get a subpoena from a DC grand jury?) The FBI gleaned whatever information they could from these records and then reported back to Smith.

“Arctic Frost is starting to look like an enemies list investigation,” Solomon says. Thanks to the hard work of Director Patel and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee --- thankfully a haven for whistleblowers --- we know that the FBI in 2022 opened this probe that covered “everybody that was contesting the 2020 election as part of a grand conspiracy.”

The FBI passed their work to Smith, who got the grand jury subpoena for the phone records, “and before you know it, the FBI is starting to snoop at every phone call that eight senators and one House member made, all of them Republicans.”

This is quite an indication of how the Biden ‘deep state’ was operating, he said: “The FBI, the DOJ, working hand-in-glove to spy, pry into the lives, the conversations and the data of Republicans.”

Solomon reports that Arctic Frost was “one of the largest dragnets” the FBI has ever had, spying on a grand total of 92 groups (!), including (yes) Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA. Talk about fishing. Even a President and VP had their phones turned over to this pseudo “special counsel.”

Solomon says a lot of people at the FBI have told him they were “deeply concerned” about this investigation, but “also seemed to know about it in ‘23 and ‘24.” Gee, it would’ve been nice if they’d gone to Sen. Grassley then as some other brave souls have done. But now they tell Solomon, as he paraphrases them, “We kinda had a bad feeling this was a bad thing going on.” No kidding.

Attorney General Pam Bondi will be speaking Tuesday on Capitol Hill, he says, and may have more breaking news on this.

On Monday, Sen. Grassley’s office said that “the FBI in 2023 sought and obtained data about the senators’ phone use from January 4, 2021, through January 7, 2021 [the day after the riot].” They explained that the data show “when and to whom a call is made, as well as the duration and general location data of the call,” although not the contents of the calls themselves.

Oh, and guess where Director Patel found this information? It was buried in one of those “Prohibited Access” files. He found it during the process of responding to Sen. Grassley’s oversight requests.

From Sen. Grassley on Monday evening: “Based on the evidence to-date, Arctic Frost and related weaponization by federal law enforcement under Biden was arguably worse than Watergate. What I’ve uncovered today is disturbing and outrageous political conduct by the Biden FBI. The FBI’s actions were an unconstitutional breach, and Attorney General Bondi and Director Patel need to hold accountable those involved in this serious wrongdoing.”

And Sen. Grassley’s name wasn’t even on the list! (How did they miss him, anyway?)

Sean Davis at The Federalist re-posted Grassley’s statement on X, with his own comment that “Jack Smith should be in prison for this.” Indeed.

Recall how in the months after J6, the FBI constantly bragged about how they were going after all the rally participants --- so-called “insurrectionists” --- even those who hadn’t entered the Capitol or even hinted at violence. By early January of this year, outgoing Attorney General Merrick Garland boasted that there was “no higher priority for us at the Department of Justice” than going after them, calling their probe “one of the largest, most complex, and most resource-intensive investigations in our history.” Of course, it was all being done to protect OUR DEMOCRACY.

On his way out the door in January of this year, Garland boasted that the ‘Justice’ Department had charged over 1,500 individuals with crimes that occurred on January 6 --- never did find that one elusive pipe bomber, though, did they? --- and on “the days and weeks leading up to the attack.”

In July of this year, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton (and how did HE not get on the surveillance list?) wrote to acting Special Counsel Jamieson Greer to make the case that Smith had improperly tried to influence the 2024 election. “As the Office of the Special Counsel is tasked with ensuring federal employees aren’t conducting partisan political activity under the guise of their federal employment,” Sen. Cotton wrote, “you’re well situated to determine whether Smith broke the law. Many of Smith’s legal actions seem to have no rationale except for an attempt to affect the 2024 election results --- actions that would violate federal law.”

Just The News also notes that Smith is being represented by the high-toned Democrat law firm Covington & Burling. The story doesn’t mention that C&B is providing its services to Smith pro bono, as in totally free of charge, but we will, because they are.

Be sure to read a very angry Sen. Bill Hagarty’s remarks as reported by Instapundit. This is not to be missed.

Newsmax quotes Sen. Blackburn: “The FBI under Joe Biden’s watch exercised authority that it did not have. The Biden administration raided Mar-a-Lago, indicted President Trump, and now we know they weaponized America’s top law enforcement agency to spy on Republican U.S. senators who support President Trump. The FBI was rotten to the core under Joe Biden and Chris Wray’s leadership, and I will not let this stand…”

Newsmax also offers more details on the cellphone spying itself: It was conducted by an agent whose name is redacted in the document, and had been authorized by two supervisory agents, whose names are also presumably redacted since they’re not in the story. The document doesn’t give any reason why these particular legislators were targeted --- but, hey, who needs a reason? --- or whether any information of significance came from this. It looks as though the FBI just went fishing.

As Breitbart reports, a source told FOX News that the calls the FBI was interested in were “likely in reference to the vote to certify the 2020 election.” (Well, what else?) Deputy Director Bongino called this finding “a disgrace” and promised that “under our leadership, the FBI will never again be used as a political weapon against the American people.”

Breitbart also has some good quotes from others whose calls were monitored. For example, Sen. Hawley called this an “abuse of power beyond Watergate, beyond J. Edgar Hoover, one that directly strikes at the Constitution, the separation of powers, and the First Amendment.” To be fair, it sounds like par for the course for old J. Edgar, but we mean that in the most negative way it can possibly be interpreted.

Brooke Singman at FOX News Digital broke this story, so here’s her original report.