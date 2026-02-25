The Huckabee Post

Great suggestion from Margot Cleveland on X: ",,,why doesn't the President pause in the middle of the SOTU and have the Senate take a voice vote on the SAVE act? They'll have a quorum, and be in session. They only need 50 yesses since JD will be there too."

Trump addressed the tariffs to the faces of the SCOTUS Justices who ruled against him, but he was remarkably diplomatic for him. Just called it an "unfortunate ruling," then talked of all the good he had done by using the tariffs as a tool and made it clear that he was going to continue the policy citing different statutes.

