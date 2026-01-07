Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz dropped his reelection campaign, but he’s refusing to resign, even amid growing exposes of fraud and theft of taxpayer money that he failed to prevent -- or as some government staffers claim, that he covered up and shielded from investigation by silencing whistleblowers.

In the latest bombshell, Minnesota’s Legislative Auditor reports that the state health department under Walz awarded $425 million in grants (nearly $192 million of that to NGOs) with no internal controls or oversight. There are also substantial irregularities, such as overpayments to grantees and failure to comply with grant requirements, as well as evidence that the health officials fabricated records.

Despite this, Walz defiantly declared that “over his dead body” would he resign; then he pulled the usual Democrat tactic of changing the subject to Trump, asking, “Why doesn’t the guy in the White House resign?”

Maybe because the guy in the White House is trying to end fraud and theft, not cover it up. Any more dumb questions? Although we admit that Walz’s resignation probably wouldn’t do any good, since he’d be replaced by Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, most recently seen donning a hijab to grovel in front of Minneapolis Somali leaders.

Remember, Minnesotans: You voted for this. And to quote a currently popular saying in conservative circles, “Decline is a choice.”