The stupid things people say: It seems as if every day in Congress is a contest to see which Democrat can say the most mind-numbingly idiotic things, but Thursday’s hearing into ICE arrests of illegal aliens was a virtual World Cup of Nitwittery. With so many worthy competitors, it’s hard to choose the top three, but we’ll give it a go.

Our Bronze medal for Boneheadedness goes to Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar, who called Kristi Noem (the most effective DHS head in decades) a liar and demanded that she resign. She replied, “I will consider your asking me to resign as an endorsement of my work.”

The next two are harder, but our Silver Medal for Stupidity goes to Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, who described the recent shooting of two National Guardsmen, which caused the death of US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, as “the unfortunate accident that occurred with the National Guardsman being killed.” Noem responded, “Unfortunate accident? It was a terrorist attack. He shot our Guardsmen in the head.” Thompson insisted, “It was an unfortunate situation.”

No, it was a premeditated terrorist murder. An “unfortunate situation” would be having morons like Bennie Thompson in Congress.

Finally, our coveted Gold Medal for Appalling Asininity goes to Texas Rep. Julie Johnson, who didn’t just try to downplay the terrorist shooting of National Guard members but actually excuse it by saying it happened “because people are frustrated and they are channeling that frustration.”

People this stupid who are in positions of power should be grateful that Republicans only channel their frustration by accurately calling them idiots.

First, it was Minnesota, then Maine. Now an attorney and conservative commentator-turned-whistleblower is warning that “Minnesota was just the tip of the spear.” She says that social services providers within the Somali community in Ohio have privately told her that they are being pressured to engage in a “massive” Medicaid fraud scheme involving doctors “rubber-stamping” claims for fake medical conditions. Fox News has more details on how the scam is being run.

Speaking of fraud, waste and theft of government healthcare funds, two bills to deal with the expiring Obamacare subsidies came up for votes in the Senate Thursday, but both failed to top the 60-vote threshold. Rather than try to explain all the sausage-making, we’ll refer you to this excellent article by David Manney at PJ Media.

He not only explains the differences between the two parties’ approaches to Obamacare (the Republicans want to root out the waste, fraud and inefficiency while Democrats want to keep it untouched and just shovel more money into it,) but he also examines how the media spin things to make one side look caring and the other heartless without telling you what’s really going on with this unsustainable program.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, head of the new Republican House Committee that’s actually investigating January 6 for real, stunned an interviewer by revealing that the surveillance video of the area around the RNC and DNC where the pipe bombs were placed “doesn’t exist anymore.” He said, “We do have the January 5th video, but we’ve been told that no one ever preserved January 6th. So that does raise our eyebrows a bit.”

It should raise more than that. In a better day, it would have raised a posse. This is a developing story that will likely become better known as the alleged bomber’s trial nears, so stay tuned for more.

Here’s yet another Congressional Democrat who needs to take Econ 101. New Hampshire Rep. Maggie Hassan expressed bafflement during a hearing at how health insurance premiums rose by 129% since Obamacare was passed in 2014, over three times the rate of inflation, when the program was supposed to bring them down.

Dmitri Bolt at Townhall.com explains it for her, but in a nutshell, it’s the basic law of supply and demand. Obamacare vastly increased the number of people demanding healthcare while doing nothing to increase the supply, so prices went up. Guess she never saw that coming. The Republicans did, which is why zero percent of them voted for it.

The Supreme Court will soon rule on “transgender” athletes being allowed to compete in girls’ sports, and a group of Congressional Democrats filed an amicus brief arguing on the “trans” athletes’ behalf. At this link, Aaron Walker of Twitchy.com takes a deep dive into that brief, examining how these Democrats who claim to want to protect girls’ sports are actually arguing to the Supreme Court to eliminate girls’ sports. Something for female voters to think about before voting for Democrats to protect “women’s rights.” Yes, the article does contain the names of all the Congress critters who signed onto this thing.

Breaking News From 2020: Yet another misleading conspiracy theory/piece of misinformation is proven correct, as a new UK study found that COVID mRNA vaccines can cause heart damage by triggering immune cells to go on the attack. More than 2,000 Britons suffered myocarditis or pericarditis after getting the jabs, with young men being particularly vulnerable.

None of this is surprising to anyone who listened to public complaints at the time, which was why the government dealt with it by pressuring social media platforms to censor public complaints.

Sometime before the midterm elections, it would be nice if Democrats could agree on what their attitude is toward giving free, taxpayer-paid health care to illegal aliens. Is it that this is illegal and Republican claims they are doing it are slanderous “lies, we tell you, LIES!”? Or are they proud to be so soft-hearted as to want to give universal health care to everybody, to the point that a May 2024 HHS report found that California alone received $52.7 million in federal Medicaid reimbursement for illegal aliens? They did return that after being caught.

We don’t put much stock in polls or economic predictions, but we hope that Newt Gingrich is right when he predicts that Americans will start feeling better as the economy improves all through the spring; and by July 4th (appropriately), “People are going to feel that there’s a Trump boom versus the Democrats’ gloom. And I think that choice will be pretty decisive.”

This is truly baffling news, considering that we have been assured by the self-proclaimed smartest people that President Trump is a sexist with no respect for women, and that in the Republican Party, women are held down from achieving power. Oh wait…

Law professor Jonathan Turley writes about CBS News staffers attacking their new boss Bari Weiss’ selection of Tony Dokoupil as the next “CBS Evening News” anchor because he’s too white, straight, male and pro-Israel. You know, like Walter Cronkite. CBS News certainly doesn’t want another one of those!

Carl Erik Rinsch, best known for directing the movie “47 Ronin,” was convicted on multiple charges for swindling Netflix out of $11 million. He was contracted to produce a sci-fi show called “White Horse,” but after spending $44 million on it, he said he needed another $11 million. Netflix gave it to him, and he reportedly spent it on risky investments, paying off his $1.8 million credit card bill, and buying personal luxury items. That includes $652,000 for watches and clothes, $295,000 for luxury bedding and linens, and $638,000 for TWO mattresses! Were they stuffed with someone’s life savings?

Rinsch never finished producing the TV show.

His attorney argued that his prosecution and conviction “could set a dangerous precedent for artists who become embroiled in contractual and creative disputes with their benefactors.” He has a point. If we start jailing everyone in Hollywood who wastes tons of money living like royalty while producing nothing watchable, there won’t be any movie or TV industry left.

Video of the Day! A construction crew was working on a house in Alameda, California, when they reportedly damaged an underground gas line. A doorbell camera captured the fiery explosion that looks as if someone set off a bunker buster bomb inside the house. The blast put six people in the hospital, but when you see the roof flying into the sky, you’ll think it’s a miracle nobody died. Our prayers are with those who were injured.

News You Can Use: Massachusetts health officials have confirmed the first case of a man contracting a rare lung disease related to a popular new trend in kitchen countertops. Read this to see if you have this type of countertops and if you’re doing something dangerous on them without realizing it.

Laugh of the Day! It’s the most wonderful time of the year, by which we mean it’s time for Dave Barry’s Christmas Gift Guide, the hilarious round-up of the year’s most jaw-droppingly awful Christmas gifts.

Dick Van Dyke Joins The Century Club

By Huckabee Post pop culture guru Pat Reeder

Happy 100th birthday to a national entertainment treasure, Dick Van Dyke, born on December 13, 1925. There are few figures in entertainment more popular and beloved by multiple generations, or who have brought so many people together with laughter, music, dance and just pure joy.

He also holds a special place among us comedy writers, with most of us first realizing that this could actually be a job by watching “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” When Laura and I were kids, it was in reruns after school on Channel 11 in Dallas. We watched it 100 miles apart, she dreaming of being a writer like Sally and married to a tall, goofy comedy writer like Rob. I dreamed of being a writer like Rob with a sexy wife named Laura. We both eventually got our wishes, except my name isn’t Rob, but Pat is close, so she settled. That show was so important to us that I have one of Carl Reiner’s books of memoirs inscribed by him, “To Pat and Laura, a real-life Rob and Laura Petrie.”

There aren’t many celebrity books that I would wholeheartedly recommend, but Dick has written two on a topic for which he’s the ultimate expert: “Keep Moving: And Other Tips and Truths About Aging” (written when he was a whipper-snapper of 90) and his latest, “100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist’s Guide to a Happy Life.”

We’ve also been privileged to see him perform live a couple of times, and we know people who’ve met him and testify that he’s as nice to everyone he meets as he seems on TV.

Finally, to celebrate Dick Van Dyke’s talent, I could link to clips from “The DVD Show,” “Mary Poppins,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” “The Comic,” “Van Dyke & Company,” “The Carol Burnett Show” and more, but let’s look back to the very beginning, the big bang moment when America first discovered Dick Van Dyke’s singing, dancing, humor and seemingly elastic, gravity-defying body. Here he is on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1960, performing “Put on a Happy Face” from the Broadway show that made him a star, “Bye Bye Birdie,” with the original choreography, which is much better than the movie version.

Happy birthday, Dick, and please give us another hundred years!

There are just 12 days until Christmas, and “Huckabee” on TBN was on the air for seven Decembers and has a lot of Christmas cheer to look back on. So as a holiday treat, we’re going to share more clips than usual. First, for fans of classic variety shows, one of several visits by the award-winning cast of Nashville’s “We Need A LOT of Christmas” revue.

Next, the family harmony group Rockland Road with their version of “Little Saint Nick” by that other family harmony group, the Beach Boys.

And now for something completely different: It’s the amazing Nashville session horn players known as Vinnie and the Hitmen doing a driving rendition of “We Three Kings” with a Led Zeppelin touch.

Weekend Music Picks

By Pat Reeder

It’s my wife Laura Ainsworth’s turn this week, but she wanted more time to think about it. So I’ll share my Christmas picks for this year. And since it’s the season of generosity, I’m picking more than three. That also keeps me from having to make difficult decisions. Clever, eh?

By the way, you can also find over three hours’ worth of our favorite Christmas songs on Laura’s Spotify playlist.

Of course, that includes Laura’s version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” which I would call the best ever even if I weren’t married to her.

And if you don’t mind getting a little bummed out, check out this rarity. While in the studio, she also recorded the songwriters’ original lyrics that were rejected by Judy Garland as too dark and depressing for “Meet Me In St. Louis.” Judy said people would think she was a monster if she sang these lyrics to her little sister on Christmas. But Laura and I like them, and I guarantee you won’t hear them anywhere else. The full story is in the video description.

This talk of depression reminds me of one of my favorite doo-wop tunes, “Christmas in Jail” by the Youngsters (1956). This is funny, but it has also been used in PSAs against drunk driving, a particular problem at holiday party time. My grandfather was killed by a drunk driver, so rest assured, I don’t take

If you are a fellow Jethro Tull fanatic, then you should know their unjustly obscure “Christmas Album” from 2003. It has that classic Tull mix of rock, jazz and Elizabethan folk heard in their classic string of “rural” albums like “Songs from the Wood” and “Heavy Horses.” Here’s a sprightly instrumental called “Holly Herald.”

Let’s carry on with the instrumentals, with “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen Fantasy” from John Fahey’s 1968 solo acoustic guitar album, “The New Possibility,” one of my favorite albums to play on quiet winter days when it’s too cold to go outside (which is admittedly rare here in Texas.)

Speaking of Texas, on Thursday night, Laura and I saw the fantastic Cowboy Christmas show by Texas music icon Michael Martin Murphey, or as we fellow Dallas natives call him, Michael Murphy (we’ve known him since “Geronimo’s Cadillac.”) From his second CD of cowboy Christmas songs, here’s “The Christmas Trail,” a duet with fellow cowboy singer Don Edwards, whom you could be forgiven for mistaking for Marty Robbins.

I saved the best for last. I used to play this on my first radio job at KHBR in Hillsboro, Texas, back when country singers did Christmas songs about the true meaning of Christmas rather than asking Santa for a new pickup truck. One critic said it made sense that this lady cut one of the best Christmas albums of all time, since she has the voice of an angel. This has been remastered several times, but I prefer the original 1975 single. With harmonies by Linda Ronstadt, Dolly Parton and Neil Young, here’s Emmylou Harris with the title track from her LP, “Light In the Stable.”

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.