The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Reynolds's avatar
George Reynolds
1h

GOOD NEWS: The surviving National Guardsman is making great progress, and has been transferred to rehab from ICU. Here is the link to the Newsmax story: https://tinyurl.com/NGrecovery

The Guardsmen in D.C. should receive combat pay!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
kom's avatar
kom
17m

Just read where due to unpopularity of ICE/DHS policy, only illegal CRIMINALS will be arrewsted and deported even tho people here illegally have broken the law. Makes me sick but I understand because Trump must do everything possible to keep the House majority and when we have Republicans who are as adamantly opposed to our President as the left, it's very difficult. None of this is surprising considering the Dems could care a lick if laws are broken as they care only about getting their cut under the table from Federal programs like SNAP, Medicare, COVID, USDA etc. Mr. Huckabee...can you verify if this is true?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Huckabee Post · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture