Amber Duke has an excellent article at the Daily Caller’s State of the Day newsletter on how a new HUD report destroys the media narrative that illegal immigration didn’t help inflate housing costs.

She recalls that during the 2024 campaign, J.D. Vance “was treated like an imbecile” when he said that housing costs were rising for the same reason that schools and hospitals were overwhelmed: the Biden Administration “brought in millions of illegal immigrants to compete with Americans for scarce homes.” Duke says the “fact-checkers” had a field day claiming that was “misleading” or “false.”

But have you noticed that, coincidentally along with ICE’s raids and mass self-deportation, rents are mysteriously coming down? The Democrat donkeys braying about “affordability” don’t tell you that, do they? That’s because they refuse to recognize the #1 rule of free market capitalism: the relationship between supply and demand. Duke writes that HUD found that “the foreign-born population accounted for a 100% increase in rental demand in New York and Florida and a more than 60% increase nationwide. An estimated 30% of the foreign-born population is illegal immigrants.” (That’s a separate scary thought.)

On top of that huge increased demand for housing, politicians in blue areas were paying the rents of illegal aliens. That bit Americans two ways: the reduced stock of housing caused rents to rise, which was aggravated by landlords knowing they could charge more if the government was paying for it. And who had to pay the rents for all those foreign freeloaders? The taxpayers who were already struggling to pay their own rents. Oh well, they got what they voted for.

Read the entire article for more details and commentary. We’ll just remind you of what we said a while back: if Democrats really want more affordable housing, then stop trying to block Trump from deporting the millions of illegal aliens that they let in who are taking up all the housing.