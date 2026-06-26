Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 12 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

But Jesus said, suffer little children, and forbid them not to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.

Matthew 19:14

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Earthquake Update: The death toll from Wednesday’s massive back-to-back earthquakes near Caracas, Venezuela, has climbed to 589 at this writing, with at least 2,980 injured and thousands more missing.

President Trump has ordered US military assets to the area to provide humanitarian support. Fox News has more details and heartbreaking photos at this link.

In the meantime, please join us in praying for the recovery and rescue of the victims and the safety of those searching for them.

President Trump insisted that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, even after Iran struck a Singapore-flagged cargo ship with a drone. The International Maritime Organization said it is temporarily pausing its vessel evacuation operation following the attack. Retired U.S. Navy Commander Kirk Lippold said this is a clear sign that Iran can’t be trusted, and it’s pushing to get tolls in place in international waters in violation of international law.

At a White House dinner Thursday, Trump told American farmers that Iran “wants to make a deal with us very badly” (that certainly appears to be the way they’re doing it.) He also said, “We knocked the h*ll out of them, and now we’re negotiating from a position of pure strength. Pure strength. They know that.”

Trump also said Iran could become a new market for American farmers, and that we would ensure that any funds released to them that went to alleviate food shortages would be spent on American wheat, corn and soybeans. Iran’s Parliament Speaker denied that on X, writing, “The only crop we’re harvesting is what you planted: decades of mistrust. It’s organic, abundant, and homegrown.” Sounds like they have enough fertilizer to grow their own crops.

Once again, it’s a never-ending series of conflicting statements that combine to create a clear message: Any deal Iran signs isn’t worth the paper it’s written on, so we’ll always have to be prepared to move in and bomb the daylights out of them whenever a fresh dose is necessary. Anyone who tries to accuse Trump of creating that situation should be aware that it’s the same situation that’s existed for 47 years. Trump was just the first one to do anything about it, and thanks to him, the next time we do it, it will be a lot easier, with no worries about nuclear retaliation or Iran having a navy and an air force.

Pictured: Democrat primary winner Darializa Avila Chevalier and Zohran Mamdani

Tuesday’s shocking victories by unhinged radical socialists in New York Democrat primary races have given socialist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani the aura of a “kingmaker” (ironic for someone from the “No Kings” cults), but also have sparked widespread discussions about the growing threat to America from socialist/communist radicals and the ignorant, American-hating, wealthy liberal college graduates who vote for them (polls show that is their chief support base.)

From these discussions, it’s clear that neither side is taking the danger seriously enough, although at least the Republicans recognize that it is a danger. Some Republicans think it represents the collapse of the Democratic Party and it will help GOP electoral prospects by ensuring Dem candidates are leftist nutjobs who can’t get elected outside of local jurisdictions and heavily-gerrymandered blue districts.

The flaw in that thinking is that most states that are under Democrat control are nothing but heavily-gerrymandered blue districts. Nearly 45% of New England voters are Republicans, but they don’t hold a single House seat in the entire Northeast region. And those who just won nominations in New York – even the one who’s an outright America- and Israel-hating, Hamas-supporting, police-defunding, border- and deportation-opposing communist – are virtue shoo-ins to get elected and infect Congress, the same way AOC did. She’s yet to write and pass a single piece of legislation, but she’s still become a serious headache for the US by becoming the social media Typhoid Mary of socialism.

The Federalist has more on what might happen if the GOP doesn’t take the rising threat of socialism/communism seriously.

Meanwhile, establishment Democrat leaders are like that Bruce Willis movie (we won’t spoil it for you by naming it) about a guy who’s still walking around and hasn’t yet figured out that he’s already dead. When questioned about what this hostile takeover of the party by socialists means (they trounced well-funded, establishment-backed incumbents such as Rep. Dan Goldman), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries could only sputter inane cliches about the Party’s wonderful big tent of diverse viewpoints, then revert to kneejerk attacks on Trump.

Either he fails to see or is pretending not to see the writing on the wall. As we showed you yesterday, a Democratic Socialists of America co-chair openly admitted that the socialists are exploiting the Dems’ name and low-turnout primaries to use the Party as a “ballot-access vehicle.” They have no intention of being just one voice in a diversity chorus. A hallmark of socialist regimes is that they don’t allow diversity of views. Their scheme is to get elected as Democrats, hiding behind that party label as camouflage, then take over from within. Here’s a great article from the Victory Girls blog on that subject.

We can wish that establishment Dem leaders like Jeffries and Chuck Schumer would have had the guts and integrity to stand up to this invasion and condemn the radicals from the get-go, but that’s like wishing your cat had been a dog. Their TDS has so discombobulated them that they welcomed anything with a “D” next to its name that they thought could win, even a Nazi tattoo-sporing atrocity like Graham Platner. They’ll embrace and make excuses for any dangerous leftist lunatic who can help them win back power and launch toothless impeachment hearings against Trump. They failed to recognize that the socialists hate them and want them gone just as much as they do Trump. And it’s too late now. The New York Post has a good op-ed on this.

Party leaders have no excuses for not figuring it out sooner (the crowds at the socialists’ victory parties booed Jeffries’ face when he appeared on TV screens and chanted, “You’re next,” which should have clued him in to his precarious position.) His attitude toward the communists taking over his party is identical to the Democrats’ decades-long policy toward Iran: Thinking you can reason with people who are chanting for your death.

Democrat leaders having failed to protect America by not policing their own party, it will now be up to Americans themselves to do the job at the polls. It will take massive turnout beyond the margin of fraud and “community organizer” ballot box stuffing. Because the truth is that there is no “rising socialist tide.” They count on low turnout in Democrat primaries where their small support base can make the difference and nab the Dem nomination in gerrymandered districts. If good candidates challenge them – and that will have to include independent Democrats willing to stand up to the “official” nominee, and party leaders who refuse to endorse and support unacceptable nominees – then this can be nipped in the bud.

The Founders risked their lives and fortunes to give us America. To save it will require today’s Americans just to get off their couches and vote. Let’s hope that’s not too much to ask. It shouldn’t even take that much effort, considering that even the “landslide” socialist victories in New York actually took them winning only about 7% of Democrat voters, since fewer than 11% of voters bothered to show up.

The socialists’ plan isn’t to seize America. It’s to hope that Americans will be so lazy and inattentive that we’ll just hand it over to them. This November, prove them wrong.

Part of the grand conspiracy? What the FBI’s armed raid on Mar-a-Lago was REALLY all about: The August 2022 raid on Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s magnificent and historic Florida estate, was far more than just part of a “classified documents” investigation. Though we suspected this all along, it’s stunningly obvious now.

In an analysis posted Thursday, Ron Wright at AMERICAN THINKER reported that the raid was “a desperate Deep State operation to recover and suppress a declassified congressional oversight report from the House Intelligence Committee that exposed the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) as a politicized, flawed, and weaponized document at the heart of the Russia collusion hoax.”

It also didn’t hurt that the timing of the raid was shortly before the 2022 midterm elections. So-called journalists (right) milked the totally fake FBI “Espionage Act” angle for weeks. Of course, we know today from recently discovered communications that many FBI officials strongly opposed the raid, saying there was no evidence to justify it, but it took place anyway.

Longtime HP readers will recall our discussions of then-House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes’ painstaking report on the origins of the “Russia” narrative. You know that the whole story started with Hillary’s attempt to distract from her own email scandal and that Obama and his inner circle knew this. The Steele “dossier” had been paid for by Hillary’s own campaign trough, and she also had helped spread the fake Alfa Bank story that painted Trump as clandestinely in league with Putin.

Recall that the hack-or-leak --- seems far more likely to have been a leak --- of embarrassing DNC email communications was blamed on Russian hackers --- with no evidence of any hack, Russian or otherwise, ever found, even by the company, CrowdStrike, that did the forensic investigation --- to further the “Russia” narrative. (FBI investigators were not allowed access to the DNC hard drive in question.) This was all in furtherance of the Russia Hoax.

The Intel Committee’s report exposed that ICA for what it was and backed that up with meticulous detail, “criticizing,” Wright says, “the ICA’s dishonest tradecraft: its reliance on uncorroborated sources (including the Steele dossier), its dismissal of dissenting analyst views, and its skewed conclusion that Vladimir Putin actively favored Donald Trump.”

That so-called Putin connection is the one that then-CIA Director John Brennan insisted upon for the ICA, to the point that when the first version concluded differently, saying Russia had actually preferred the idea of a President Hillary (proving they really DO hate us, ha!), he made sure it was redone to his satisfaction. That’s how any mention of the Steele dossier got in there.

The Nunes report contained all this, and Nunes says now that elements of the Intelligence Community feared President Trump possessed the only remaining copy of the original ICA report that was out of their control. He had declassified it while President, and the IC believed he had spirited it away to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House.

Knowing this, we can see that the ICA report fits the pattern of weaponization that emerged as soon as Trump entered politics. As Wright says, “The same officials and institutions that launched Crossfire Hurricane, pushed the Steele dossier, and sustained the Mueller investigation years after its premises collapsed were still operating in 2022 --- now under a Biden administration desperate to prevent Trump’s return.”

Wright has been following this story since the day it happened and wrote his first report that same month. The following month, he recounts, he highlighted Judge Aileen Cannon’s push-back against government overreach. “Later pieces,” he writes, “examined the dishonesty in the special counsel’s handling of the case and the broader pattern of selective prosecution. Wright’s latest story includes a rundown of his coverage from the very beginning till now.

And now, we’re wildly fortunate to have as our FBI director Kash Patel, the very individual who served as lead investigator for Nunes in the production of the House Intelligence Report on the ICA. It’s hard to imagine a more amazing scenario than this for getting the full story out.

You know from Patel’s own official statements and the comments from his former deputy Dan Bongino that thousands of documents in “burn bags,” slated for destruction but never disposed of, were found in a locked, secret room at the FBI. (We still don’t have the backstory and might not ever get it, but it appears someone wanted to hide them and keep them out of the incinerator for the next administration.) These records related to the FBI’s phony investigation into Trump and Russia called “Crossfire Hurricane.”

Patel has turned over these materials to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa. In Wright’s words, “This discovery further validates the view that the bureaucracy went to extraordinary lengths --- including the Mar-a-Lago raid --- to protect and bury evidence of misconduct in the original Russia collusion effort.”

In May, Patel told FOX News’ Maria Bartiromo that “we’ve got all the information we need” and “arrests would be coming soon.” This interview also relates to our Thursday early-edition story about election rigging in 2020, as Patel was heard assuring Bartiromo that they were “folding that into our entire conspiracy case.”

“We have the information,” he said, “that backs up President Trump’s claim, but because it’s an ongoing prosecution investigation, I can’t get ahead of the DOJ and the President. But President Trump speaks truthfully when he says that, and that’s what I’ve been telling you about.”

He referred to the discovery of the Prohibited Case Files, adding that they’d found “terabytes of information on computers from the last ten years that we were supposed to find ten years AGO. That’s what it took; it took [Trump’s] re-election; it took this FBI to go in there and find it; and it takes a long time to get through that material”

But, yes, apparently this is coming, and, yes, it’s all part of a grand conspiracy case that takes a long time to build. (Please don’t post a comment asking, WHY HAVEN’T WE SEEN ACCOUNTABILITY YET??????????? This is why, and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is on it.) Also, if the Justice Department prosecutes these crimes as part of one, big, ongoing case, that essentially dispenses with the statute of limitations.

And, as he has explained before, Wright does believe that “all the Deep State acts form part of a broader, ongoing pattern that meets the legal definition of a RICO enterprise.” The case is to be litigated in the Southern District of Florida, where the Mar-a-Lago raid took place, and Judge Aileen Cannon will preside. You’ll recall that Judge Cannon is the sensible jurist who deemed Jack Smith unqualified to be special counsel --- he WAS unqualified, having never received Senate confirmation --- thus ending both his cases against President Trump.

Wright comments that with the way Nunes describes the grand conspiracy idea, “the raid fits seamlessly into the continuum of efforts to protect the Russia hoax apparatus: from the original ICA, through the Mueller probe, the Ukraine impeachment, and right up to the 2022 search of a former (and future) President’s home.”

Like Wright, we’re also waiting to see if the still-unsolved 2016 killing of DNC staffer Seth Rich on a DC street is ever connected by prosecutors to the larger conspiracy, as possibly being part of the effort to preserve that all-important Russia narrative. We just don’t know and find it ironic that a murder case possibly having to do with leaks is so very immune to leaks now. But even the feasibility of such extreme measures being taken to preserve the Russia Hoax, Wright says, “illustrates the lengths to which certain actors might go when their apparatus is threatened. Whether [the Rich] case is ever fully resolved or not, the broader record of concealment, raids and document suppression speaks for itself.”

Of course, even if evidence obtained so far hasn’t linked that case specifically to the conspiracy, remember that there’s no statute of limitations on murder. We’re coming up on ten years since Rich was gunned down, but that doesn’t matter to the law.

Wright’s piece goes on to include an overview of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s release of more classified documents on her final day at work; recall our recent story about how these materials seriously implicate Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is still legally vulnerable despite a pardon by President Biden’s autopen.

As for the FBI’s totally outrageous Mar-a-Lago raid, the more we learn, the more obvious it seems that it was, in Wright’s words, “the logical extension of the Russia collusion hoax.” A reckoning is coming.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.