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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
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First as I have pointed out before Muslims are not going to admit they are being beaten by infidels and forced into anything. That is why the silly pipsqueak nonsense by Iran. I agree Trump should go in and do a little bombing right now to show them we mean business. He hates war but this would be the best way of preventing it.

As for what is happening with the socialist Democrats what did the Old Guard DNC imagine they were going to get by teaching young people to groundlessly hate? The dog is turning on them.

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