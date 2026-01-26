by Laura Ainsworth, Huckabee writer/researcher

As a musician and longtime member of the Recording Academy, I recently had to spend torturous days listening to the pop submissions for this year’s Grammys. It pains me to think I’ll never get that time back. Generally, I don’t even vote in the major categories, choosing to weigh in only in those “minor” categories in which real music is still made but never gets played on the radio. (Note: The Grammy Awards will be telecast this coming Sunday, February 1, but it’s your choice as to whether you want to subject yourself to either the music or the political rantings.)

In the case of many contemporary “songs” --- I have a hard time calling them songs without putting quotation marks around the word --- it was hard this year to tell which piece of swill had been written and performed by real people and which might possibly have been the product of some AI program. It hardly mattered, though, because either way the recordings were generally food for the garbage disposal.

But now we have a case in which the issue might matter a great deal more: a so-called “Christian” recording artist who presumably doesn’t even have a soul. That’s because he’s not a human being and in that sense doesn’t even exist. This “artist” really is an AI creation.

Podcaster Rick Burgess goes so far as to suggest that this creation is “demonic,” but I’m not here to make that theological argument. As he reports, at the end of last year, two songs by “Christian artist” Solomon Ray, called “Find Your Rest” and “Goodbye Temptation,” topped Billboard’s gospel digital song sales chart (Number 1) and iTunes’ Christian music songs chart (Number 2).

In Burgess’ words, “Christians across the globe deeply resonate with Ray’s Southern revival style and emotive, biblically solid lyrics. In just a matter of weeks, Ray’s music has amassed hundreds of thousands of monthly Spotify listeners, millions of streams, and significant YouTube views.”

As an old-school jazz/lounge singer who has always been lucky to get any attention from the industry, I can’t help feeling a little envious of Solomon Ray, even though he is fictional. Gosh, does he get to enjoy his notoriety? Is he going to get a big head now that he’s a famous recording star? Will he forget his Christian roots and start hard-partying every night with Alexa?

No, none of that will happen, though it’s kind of fun to think about in the abstract. Ray (can I call him Ray?) doesn’t have any Christian roots to begin with. Just a simulation of those beliefs.

As Burgess observes, Ray’s music has sparked “intense ethical and theological debate in the Christian music community --- drawing criticism from artists like Forrest Frank over issues of authenticity, the absence of the Holy Spirit, and whether AI can convey genuine faith or soul in worship music.”

Sample from Forrest Frank: “At minimum, AI doesn’t have the Holy Spirit inside of it. So it’s really weird to be opening up your spirit to something that has no spirit.”

As for Burgess, he echoes that feeling: “Something about it in my spirit...doesn’t seem right,” he says, though he acknowledges there’s room for disagreement.

The visual image and persona of Solomon Ray, as presented on his (its?) own Spotify profile (!), are that of a “Mississippi-made soul singer carrying a Southern soul revival into the present.” But that’s all made up. His face and even his voice do not belong to a real person. His interpretation of songs is all AI.

The AI-generated Solomon Ray was created by conservative Christian hip-hop artist Christopher “Topher” Townsend. His defenders say that none of this should matter, that this is just the next “evolutionary” step in music. (Never mind that, to my ears, what’s been happening to most music genres in recent years is extreme de-evolution – although Devo was much better.) Townsend insists he wrote the song lyrics himself.

My thought: how long before both the musicians AND the music and lyrics are totally AI-created? What are the repercussions of that? Will it start shaping people’s religious beliefs? And considering that a lot of contemporary Christian music sung by actual human beings already comes across to me as slick, overproduced and soulless anyway --- my opinion --- will it make that much of a difference?

