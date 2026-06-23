Pictured: Darializa Avila Chevalier and Zohran Mamdani

If you want a good example of what snakes socialists really are, consider that several establishment Democrats who risked their careers to endorse Mamdani are up for reelection, and now that he’s in power, he’s helping his fellow socialists replace the people who got him there. Now, that’s socialist gratitude! It’s hard to imagine a race where the alternative to Rep. Dan Goldman could be even worse, but such is the state of the modern Democratic (Socialist) Party.

The candidate who’s getting the most attention, because she so perfectly represents the real views of socialism, is Mamdani-endorsed Darializa Avila Chevalier, who is challenging Congressional Hispanic Caucus chair, Rep. Adriano Espaillat. Again, he’s not far-left enough for many Democrat primary voters.

Chevalier tried to delete her social media posts, but they were recovered, and along with her own public statements, they paint a portrait of someone so far out, you wonder if video of her was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. She’s called for eliminating national borders, and police, and prisons. She thinks it’s double punishment to arrest and detain illegal aliens, then deport them. Her solution: end all deportations, even of violent criminals. We guess she thinks America doesn’t have enough homegrown murderers and rapists; we need to import more.

Chevalier also calls the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC “monsters.” Townhall’s Derek Hunter noted that virtually all Democrats demonize AIPAC now, talking of it as if it’s Israel (which they hate), when it’s actually composed of Americans who support Israel. But as Hunter says, attacking AIPAC gives leftists the opportunity to condemn Jews without coming right out and saying, “I hate Jews.”

By the way, those might sound like the ravings of a lunatic (and they are), but she’s hardly unique. The “Democratic Socialists” of America recently issued a new platform listing what they support.

It’s all there: open borders; eliminating police, prisons and deportations; amnesty for all “immigrants;” and scrapping the Constitution. They want to do away with independent branches of government, presidential elections, and checks and balances, and replace the President and judiciary with weak appointees “chosen by and subordinate to Congress.” They’ll say this is in the interests of “democracy” and representing working people, but it’s all a giant scam meant to cement them into power forever if they gain control of Congress.

We wish we could say that Democrat voters were too smart to put these termites into office, but don’t make us laugh mirthlessly. You know the drill: in deep blue areas, winning the Democrat primary means you’ll get elected to office, and the socialists are targeting vulnerable incumbents to knock off in primaries. We now have socialist mayors in such major American cities as New York and Seattle and soon-to-be Washington, DC; we have socialists like AOC in Congress and dreaming of the presidency; and a recent poll found that 66% of Democrats have a positive view of socialism.

Another new poll finds that nearly two-thirds of Democrats disapprove of their party’s leaders and want new blood, which means that they’ll vote for any socialist loon or radical disaster as long as he/she/xe is an outsider, like Graham Platner or James Talarico. As to whether that “Vote for anybody new, even if it’s the worst person in the world” attitude will appeal to general election voters, we can only hope and pray not.

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