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Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
4m

Read this article, "Trump convenes rare Camp David Cabinet meeting as Iran deal pressure grows", https://www.foxnews.com/person/p/morgan-phillips#&_intcmp=fnc_politics_article_main-content_article-header_3_1_morgan-phillips, which may be an indication that reality has finally penetrated the WH. My reference is only to the Camp David meeting, the article itself is filled with vague yet urgent sounding phrases like, "critical phase of talks", "high-stakes negotiations", "broader agreement with Tehran", and "fraying ceasefire". Taking these in order, we have yet to talk to Iran directly let alone enter a critical phase, if the critical things to settle are non-negotiable there are no stakes, how can you have a broader agreement when you have none to start with, and finally, is it really fair to talk about a fraying ceasefire when the initial condition for a ceasefire was never met. The most accurate part of the whole article was the last paragraph, "Iranian officials have continued to insist sanctions relief and shipping access must be addressed before broader nuclear concessions." The minute Trump agreed (or offered either one) to negotiate he handed the baton (control) to Iran and they have been running the show from that time on. Moving from facts to pure speculation, Trump is in a catch 22, negotiation is not working but a return to fighting needs a catalyst to avoid his "negotiation strategy" coming off as a colossal mistake. I see this somewhat unusual "meeting of the collective minds" as an attempt to come up with what catalyst will best cover up the mistake. All that's really required is to remind him that the ceasefire was called to open the Strait which is ample reason to restart the fighting but leaves you with no defense for why you stopped in the first place, hence the "big meeting" and the "surely we can do better then that" discussion.

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j. d. johnson's avatar
j. d. johnson
15m

Finally! Someone is going to go after the real crooks (Dems) who have been committing Law fare for decades and have been able to stack the employee rosters of our Government with Dem-friends to avoid, not just prosecution, but jail-time. We can only prey that Justice is served upon those who deserve the weight of her hand.

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