Last week, after President Trump announced his proposal for a $1.776 billion fund to help compensate the victims of lawfare, especially those thousands who were obsessively targeted after the J6 riot, Democrats went out of their freaking minds.

Suddenly and miraculously, they’d seen the light about government spending and become budget hawks. This happens from time to time, to our great amusement. Just remember, whenever the left starts ranting about government spending, the issue (for them) is absolutely NOT government spending, which they love even more than RINOs do.

On Friday, you saw our commentary on Julie Kelly’s subscription-only column that recalled the persecution suffered by Trump supporters in the aftermath of J6 and by those who became collateral damage in the Hillary-fostered quest to falsely tie Trump to Russia. Democrats’ answer to the enormous expense of all that weaponization was their usual one: “Hang the cost!”

As you know (and congressional Democrats pretend not to know), the money for the Anti-Weaponization Fund is coming not through congressional appropriation but from a settlement in Trump’s $10 billion suit against the IRS over the illegal leaking of his tax information. Under the agreement, Trump will get no financial compensation but will receive a formal apology. In other cases found to be deserving, the government will issue formal apologies and also payouts.

Something tells us the Democrats would be just fine with a (their term) “slush fund” this large if they themselves were the beneficiaries. But with this one, they’re having visions of violent, cop-attacking J6 offenders being rewarded with big bags of cash.

That’s not what this is. Yet two police officers who were on duty at the Capitol that day, Harry Dunn and Daniel Hodges, have assumed that’s exactly what it is and, with representation from the Public Integrity Project (whose website is headlined, “Corruption in America has exploded since Donald Trump returned to the White House”), are already suing the Trump administration to block the fund. (Side note: both officers have already benefited from a different sort of fund, being rewarded with book contracts for their personal J6 stories.)

https://publicintegrityproject.org

In a 29-page complaint, they wrote, “The Anti-Weaponization Fund will both compensate and empower the very people making...threats. Militias like the Proud Boys will use money from the Fund to arm and equip themselves. The Fund will grant their past acts of violence legal imprimatur.”

And since lack of legal standing can get a case tossed out, this is the Public Integrity Project’s argument for claiming these two individuals have standing to sue over this fund: “The Fund’s mere existence sends a clear and chilling message: those who enact violence in President Trump’s name will not just avoid punishment, they will be rewarded with riches,” the complaint reads. “That message, by itself, substantially increases the already sizable risk of vigilante violence Dunn and Hodges face on a near-daily basis. And it encourages those who are harassing Dunn and Hodges, and sending them death threats, to up the ante.”

That argument, tenuous as it is, and based on the false assumption that even violent offenders will be rewarded, might be enough for (sigh) presiding Judge Richard Leon, whom you might recall issued such anti-Trump decisions as halting construction on the White House ballroom and overturning Trump’s stripping of security clearances from a powerful law firm that had engaged in vicious lawfare against him.

Ranking House Judiciary Committee member Jamie Raskin of Maryland joined forces with ranking Ways and Means Committee member Richard Neal of Massachusetts to send a blistering letter to AG Blanche, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano, railing that “the American people and the world just witnessed one of the most brazen acts of public corruption and self-dealing in American history.” (Raskin, as you know, is not prone to understatement and repeatedly demonstrates that he will, in fact, say just about anything in service to his party.) They claim that a “sham commission” will dole out payments “as the President directs, conduct no meaningful oversight of the claims, and expend federal tax dollars without any public accountability.”

“...We request that any and all relevant documents and communications be preserved in connection with the above-mentioned settlement,” they wrote. “We request that DOJ, [Treasury], and the IRS retain all documents, including hard copies and electronically-stored information (ESI), related to the settlement and establishment of the Fund.” This call for document retention includes private email and texts and mobile applications such as Signal. (Better not try anything like BleachBit; that’s just for Hillary and her friends.)

In anticipation of Secretary Bessent’s scheduled appearance before Ways and Means in June, they also included a long list of questions they want answered before this coming Wednesday, one week from the date of the letter. For details, check out the full text.

News also broke last week that former Trump adviser Michael Caputo, in a very different kind of letter to AG Blanche, had been first to get in line to claim restitution for his legal travails. He’s asking for $2.7 million as someone who was wrongly targeted in the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation. “The machinery of government was clearly politically weaponized against my family from July 2016 to December 2025,” Caputo wrote to Blanche. “They found nothing; we lost everything.”

These requests will be handled case-by-case, but his sure looks like the kind of targeting the so-called “slush fund” is designed to address. At the time he was targeted, Caputo was Trump’s spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

As reported in The Hill, Caputo also claims he was wrongly targeted in another, separate 2021 investigation for his involvement in a documentary produced by One America News that promoted alleged “conspiracy theories related to Biden and Ukraine.”

On Sunday, Julie Kelly featured a guest column by Caputo that says of the fund, “Full disclosure: our family is first in line.”

But to those who would criticize him for signing up for restitution, he offers some great examples of “what-about-ism” (which is a wonderful thing), beginning with the payouts totaling $2 million that were made to Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, “two FBI bureaucrats who conspired to destroy an elected President by working a hoax they knew was false…”

As for President Obama, Caputo reminds us that he “paid Iran’s ayatollahs $1.7 billion in cash out of the same Fund and paved their way to The Bomb.” Also, he says, we don’t even know how much the Biden administration paid Dr. Rick Bright, “a disgruntled HHS employee who undermined the Trump team’s COVID response, constantly leaked to the press, and cried retaliation when he was fired for it.” (Remember, this was during the time Caputo was HHS spokesperson, so he knows all the details of that.)

And then he gets to the point: “But when actual victims --- Trump supporters whose lives were torched by Strzok, Page and other weaponized feds --- might finally see a dime, suddenly it’s an ethical crisis? I am physically incapable of rolling my eyes enough.”

Caputo links to a piece he wrote two years ago for Racket News, laying out the damage to lives and careers much as Julie Kelly did last week. He calls the victims of this anti-Trump lawfare “remnants” and goes into tragic personal stories. After repeated harassment in his own neighborhood, Caputo and his family even left the country. Unlike Kelly’s, this archival piece is not subscription-only, and it is a must-read for perspective on the fund and why it is the right thing.

As for the ongoing Russia Hoax --- many still believe it, you know --- Caputo wrote this in 2024: “All of us agree the original Russiagate conspiracy continues even today. The Russia hoax was created by Hillary Clinton aide Jake Sullivan, who carries on with his lies today as President Joe Biden’s national security advisor. Christopher Steele, the British spy hired by Clinton to create the dodgy dossier, and his Fusion GPS co-conspirator Glenn Simpson are still doing the same work for similar clients. Andrew Weissmann, Peter Strzok, John Brennan, and more still peddle their lies. Elements of the original conspiracy were woven into Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 American election, then bogus Trump impeachments, January 6th prosecutions, anti-Trump lawfare, and Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Mar-a-lago raid.

“FBI Director Patel can prove the original 2016 conspiracy continues today. Much of the evidence remains in federal and public databases. Preemptive pardons aside, that means Sullivan, Weissmann, Mary McCord, Steele, Simpson, Victoria Nuland, Alexander Vindman, Eric Ciaramella, Smith, and others may still be in the jackpot. We agree with attorney Mike Davis: these perpetrators potentially violated 18 U.S.C. § 241 and 242, federal civil rights statutes that prohibit conspiracies to violate the rights of others.”

Caputo calls for these perpetrators to be prosecuted fully and legally, to “expose how they legally crushed us.” But he says this not in the name of retribution, but rather for “accountability and reform.” Couldn’t agree more.

And we love his tongue-in-cheek suggestion for an especially productive use of the fund. Use this same process of compensation for another act of mercy: funding mental health care for those still suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. This would include the cost of “heavy medication” as needed.

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