Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Day 3: It’s day three of the partial shutdown of the federal bureaucracy, and we sincerely hope you have not yet been reduced to cannibalism to survive.

The Senate will hold another vote today on the GOP’s continuing resolution to fund the government at the same levels until a bipartisan budget deal can be reached. They’re hoping that at least five Democrats will have realized what a kamikaze mission they’ve embarked on and decide it’s better to anger their constantly-angry-anyway leftwing nutjob base than the other 80% of the population. We’re not holding our breath…

One upside to the shutdown is that if the government can’t pay its gas bill, maybe politicians will be unable to gaslight the public. Like the way Democrats are insisting that Republicans are lying when they say that the Democrats refused to vote to keep the government open because they demanded we spend a lot of money to provide free healthcare to illegal aliens.

The problem with that is that video recordings and the Internet are forever, and so is the Congressional Record. Four days ago, the Democrats withheld their votes after Republicans refused to back an amendment to repeal the part of the One Big Beautiful Bill that bans spending Medicaid funds on illegal aliens. We know some of the Democrats in Congress are older than Methuselah’s prom tux, but surely, they can remember four days ago.

And when Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen told Fox News’ Lawrence Jones that she’d never heard anyone in her party say “that illegal aliens should get access to the health insurance marketplace,” he played her a clip from a 2016 Democratic Presidential debate. The moderator asked which candidates’ healthcare plans would cover illegal immigrants, and all of them, including Joe Biden, raised their hands to the cheers and applause of their audience.

Shaheen’s response was that SHE had never called for giving healthcare to illegal aliens, which (A.) wasn’t what she’d said before, and (B.) probably means she doesn’t remember saying that in front of a camera, or at least hopes she never did.

At that last link, Bonchie at Redstate.com also notes what we’ve explained before: even if they haven’t used the specific phrase “free Medicaid for illegal aliens,” what they want is federal money to blue states that fund hospitals that treat everyone, including illegal aliens, so it’s the same thing in practice.

Just The News brought the receipts, reporting that according to the Congressional Budget Office, between 2017 and 2023, “federal and state governments spent a total of $27 billion on emergency Medicaid services for people who were ineligible for full Medicaid coverage because of their immigration status. The federal portion of that bill is a little over $18 billion.” Wait, we thought illegal immigration was a “net positive” for the economy! Even the New York Times’ “fact checkers” were forced to admit that the “federal government does reimburse hospitals for providing emergency care to low-income unauthorized immigrants who are otherwise ineligible for Medicaid.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt annihilated a reporter who tried to pull the “but it’s illegal for illegal aliens to get Medicaid” excuse.

We would also remind you that many Democrats insist that it’s not illegal to be an illegal alien, so they don’t seem too clear on the whole concept of “illegality.”

The Democrats’ pet media outlets can’t even do much for them, other than desperately try to censor anyone from saying the truth out loud on their airwaves. Hey, wait, weren’t they the guardians of free speech just last week?

Since the stubborn existence of reality keeps interfering with the Democrats’ narrative about the shutdown, they’re workshopping a new one. Here’s Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley taking it for a spin on the friendly roads of CNN: the shutdown is the Republicans’ fault “because they don’t want to, basically, reverse themselves on these massive cuts to Americans’ health care. So, it’s a Republican shutdown.”

So when the Democrats vote to shut down the government, that’s the Republicans’ fault because they won’t give in to the Democrats and reverse a major bill that they just got passed? Why does this remind us of a spoiled child throwing a tantrum and screaming at his parents, “You’re the reason I’m like this!”?