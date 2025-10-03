The Huckabee Post

Guy Hicklin
8h

Read this article, "Furloughed SBA staffers unleash on Democrats for shutdown in searing auto-replies", https://www.foxnews.com/person/c/emma-colton, and while I understand the leverage play being made here I have to say the SBA is not an essential governmental service and I'm not even sure it's a service the government ought to be offering at all. The government is basically providing loans for small business that don't qualify for conventional financing. Where is that even alluded to in the Constitution? How many of these loans turn out to be a success? Look at was has happened even on a larger scale with green energy businesses the government loaned money too. It is not, or should not, be the governments job to be a bank. How many people working for the SBA are really qualified (as in properly educated or trained) to make small business loan decisions? Another area of government that is more handout then anything else, and should be reevaluated.

