It’s been over 24 hours since the Democrats forced a government shutdown that they’re trying to blame on Republicans, and so far, the Earth has completed one entire rotation without any aid from Washington. We hope you’re surviving the shutdown and have stockpiled plenty of canned water and dehydrated cheese. Here’s the latest on that big story, in case you hadn’t noticed it…

The Democrats’ strategy of shutting down the government and blaming it on the Republicans doesn’t seem to be going over well with anyone but their diehard base. Even the New York Times and the Washington Post have run pieces showing, respectively, that the public doesn’t support the shutdown and blames it on the Democrats, and that Party leaders had no coherent game plan other than appeasing their angry far-left wing. Even the Post thinks that the Democrats foolishly pulled a power play when they have no bargaining power and walked right into a trap, allowing President Trump to make the shutdown layoffs of thousands of federal workers permanent.

It appears that it’s quickly dawning even on the Democrats what a strategic blunder this was. The Republicans need only five Democrat votes in the Senate to overcome the filibuster, and word is that solidarity is crumbling and at least one more Dem is already willing to cave when another vote is held. Here’s a story about one who refused to drink the Kool-Aid the first time.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries refused to answer a reporter’s question about whether the shutdown means Congress members won’t be paid, saying that he expects the shutdown to end before their next monthly paycheck is due.

Party leaders are also scrambling to deny that they were demanding massive spending to provide Medicaid to illegal aliens, pointing out that it’s illegal for them to apply for Medicaid. But VP Vance explained how states get around that by using Medicaid to fund hospitals whose emergency rooms must accept everyone, including illegal aliens. The One Big Beautiful Bill tightened up the rules for receiving Medicaid reimbursement for emergency treatment and ended a Biden program that gave mass parole to millions of illegal aliens, making them eligible for Medicaid.

Also, we can always depend on Maxine Waters to open her mouth and blurt out things that the Democrats don’t want said out loud. In this case, and we quote: “Democrats are demanding healthcare for everybody!”

Finally, we told you that essential functions such as Social Security and Medicare payments, mail delivery and national defense will continue as usual. But some of our readers might be concerned about veterans’ services. The VA says that about 97% of their employees continue to work during a shutdown, and all essential services, from counseling to medical clinics to homelessness and suicide aid, remain available as usual. Ward Clark at Redstate.com has more specifics, including the few services that are being curtailed.

