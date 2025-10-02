The Huckabee Post

Guy Hicklin
1d

Read this article, "Convicted Minnesota sex offender, 22, accused of posing as high school student on football team", https://www.foxnews.com/person/r/sarah-rumpf, and admit the story is disturbing but so is the immediate call for resignations. According to the report the person submitted falsified documents that were allegedly checked to the extent the law allows. The article says he was adopted from Liberia at the age of five but is now living with caretakers. Does that not appear strange to anyone. If you adopt someone you become parents not caretakers. Then there is the matter of the caretakers statement the he suffers from age dysphoria and has two birth certificates, knowledge that makes the more accomplishes than caretakers. There is definitely a problem here to be investigated but I'm not sure it's the schools. Another politician (yes, republican) jumping the gun by following the lead of others rather then thinking or acting independently. There is also the question of "if convicted" why is he out on the street. With this type of crime even after you serve your time (if given time to serve) there should be evidence of rehabilitation, if not you're releasing a ticking bomb.

Guy Hicklin
1d

Read this article, "Karoline Leavitt warns Democrats face 'very real' consequences if shutdown standoff drags on", https://www.foxnews.com/person/p/taylor-penley, and I have to say I think this message is all wrong. Threatening harm to "democratic constituents" is the dumbest thing Leavitt has said (and I consider her pretty smart). There isn't a single category of Americans who are either all democrats or all republicans. Johnson's comment about a food program concerns both democratic and republican woman. Food stamps and welfare go to people of both parties. The idea of someone suffering (not inconvenienced but suffering) implies on it's face that what is being withheld is essential. Again, this is falling prey to democratic propaganda style thinking and I would like to think the republican party can do better. They are being handed a huge opportunity to right size government, don't sully it with this kind of "back alley" talk. I only wish the republican budget proposal was more fiscally conservative then it is. What would be nice to see is a more conservative proposal with every new vote, sending the message that the longer this lasts the harder it will be for the democratic agenda. What should be on the chopping block is democratic (government, because republicans have been doing this as well) waste and fraud, not the US taxpayer. The bottom line is nonessential jobs are populated by people from both parties.

