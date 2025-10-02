Shutdown Day 2
Photo credit: The Hill
It’s been over 24 hours since the Democrats forced a government shutdown that they’re trying to blame on Republicans, and so far, the Earth has completed one entire rotation without any aid from Washington. We hope you’re surviving the shutdown and have stockpiled plenty of canned water and dehydrated cheese. Here’s the latest on that big story, in case you hadn’t noticed it…
The Democrats’ strategy of shutting down the government and blaming it on the Republicans doesn’t seem to be going over well with anyone but their diehard base. Even the New York Times and the Washington Post have run pieces showing, respectively, that the public doesn’t support the shutdown and blames it on the Democrats, and that Party leaders had no coherent game plan other than appeasing their angry far-left wing. Even the Post thinks that the Democrats foolishly pulled a power play when they have no bargaining power and walked right into a trap, allowing President Trump to make the shutdown layoffs of thousands of federal workers permanent.
It appears that it’s quickly dawning even on the Democrats what a strategic blunder this was. The Republicans need only five Democrat votes in the Senate to overcome the filibuster, and word is that solidarity is crumbling and at least one more Dem is already willing to cave when another vote is held. Here’s a story about one who refused to drink the Kool-Aid the first time.
Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries refused to answer a reporter’s question about whether the shutdown means Congress members won’t be paid, saying that he expects the shutdown to end before their next monthly paycheck is due.
Party leaders are also scrambling to deny that they were demanding massive spending to provide Medicaid to illegal aliens, pointing out that it’s illegal for them to apply for Medicaid. But VP Vance explained how states get around that by using Medicaid to fund hospitals whose emergency rooms must accept everyone, including illegal aliens. The One Big Beautiful Bill tightened up the rules for receiving Medicaid reimbursement for emergency treatment and ended a Biden program that gave mass parole to millions of illegal aliens, making them eligible for Medicaid.
Also, we can always depend on Maxine Waters to open her mouth and blurt out things that the Democrats don’t want said out loud. In this case, and we quote: “Democrats are demanding healthcare for everybody!”
Finally, we told you that essential functions such as Social Security and Medicare payments, mail delivery and national defense will continue as usual. But some of our readers might be concerned about veterans’ services. The VA says that about 97% of their employees continue to work during a shutdown, and all essential services, from counseling to medical clinics to homelessness and suicide aid, remain available as usual. Ward Clark at Redstate.com has more specifics, including the few services that are being curtailed.
RELATED: Kurt Schlichter has a typically great column on how we’re winning all over, even if the media would have you believe otherwise…
Read this article, "Convicted Minnesota sex offender, 22, accused of posing as high school student on football team", https://www.foxnews.com/person/r/sarah-rumpf, and admit the story is disturbing but so is the immediate call for resignations. According to the report the person submitted falsified documents that were allegedly checked to the extent the law allows. The article says he was adopted from Liberia at the age of five but is now living with caretakers. Does that not appear strange to anyone. If you adopt someone you become parents not caretakers. Then there is the matter of the caretakers statement the he suffers from age dysphoria and has two birth certificates, knowledge that makes the more accomplishes than caretakers. There is definitely a problem here to be investigated but I'm not sure it's the schools. Another politician (yes, republican) jumping the gun by following the lead of others rather then thinking or acting independently. There is also the question of "if convicted" why is he out on the street. With this type of crime even after you serve your time (if given time to serve) there should be evidence of rehabilitation, if not you're releasing a ticking bomb.
Read this article, "Karoline Leavitt warns Democrats face 'very real' consequences if shutdown standoff drags on", https://www.foxnews.com/person/p/taylor-penley, and I have to say I think this message is all wrong. Threatening harm to "democratic constituents" is the dumbest thing Leavitt has said (and I consider her pretty smart). There isn't a single category of Americans who are either all democrats or all republicans. Johnson's comment about a food program concerns both democratic and republican woman. Food stamps and welfare go to people of both parties. The idea of someone suffering (not inconvenienced but suffering) implies on it's face that what is being withheld is essential. Again, this is falling prey to democratic propaganda style thinking and I would like to think the republican party can do better. They are being handed a huge opportunity to right size government, don't sully it with this kind of "back alley" talk. I only wish the republican budget proposal was more fiscally conservative then it is. What would be nice to see is a more conservative proposal with every new vote, sending the message that the longer this lasts the harder it will be for the democratic agenda. What should be on the chopping block is democratic (government, because republicans have been doing this as well) waste and fraud, not the US taxpayer. The bottom line is nonessential jobs are populated by people from both parties.